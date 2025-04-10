Women Who Are Unforgettable To Men Never Do These 10 Things, According To Psychology

I saw a funny write-up some time ago where the relationship needs of women were listed. The list was quite long and included things like, “telling her how beautiful she is, giving her attention, showing her affection, etc.”

The other side of the list which was for men, was almost blank, except for the sentence, “Show up without clothes.” It was meant to be a joke, but I couldn’t help thinking about it. Does it mean that men don’t have any expectations in their relationships except for intimacy?

Advertisement

I beg to differ. I am a man, and I know we have our relationship expectations, too. Most men will not talk about this to their partners, but they wish their partners would stop doing these things.

Women who are unforgettable to men never do these things:

1. Doubting his dreams

Men want partners who will think that they are very smart, talented, and intelligent, and will support their dreams. They want partners that will be willing to stand by them no matter how crazy their dreams may seem.

No man wants to be around someone who is always scrutinizing his plans and looking down on his dreams. Most of us share our dreams with our partners before we share them with anyone else. This is because we expect our partner to be our cheerleader who will believe in our dreams against all odds.

Advertisement

2. Finding faults with his flaws

fizkes / Shutterstock

We cannot be perfect every day. No matter how we try, we can’t help messing up on some days. We wish to be loving, sensitive, and caring every day, but sometimes we can’t help being human.

Advertisement

Sometimes we forget to take out the trash, and other times we leave our sweaty pants on the bedroom floor after jogging. That doesn’t mean we are deliberately sitting back, and not trying to be a better version of ourselves.

No, it only means that we are still humans and not angels. You can always correct us lovingly, but we hate it when you keep harping about our flaws.

Research emphasizes the importance of acceptance and understanding in relationships, regardless of gender, promoting healthy communication and emotional regulation. Focusing on strengths and fostering empathy can strengthen relationships. Open and honest communication, where both partners feel heard and understood, is essential for resolving conflict and building trust.

3. Acting like his mother and scolding him

Sometimes we make mistakes. We could make decisions that prove to be the wrong decision in the long run.

Advertisement

At those times, we feel vulnerable. The last thing we need is to be scolded again and made to feel worse. One sentence we wish you would never use while talking to us at any time is; “I told you so.”

4. Starting an argument as soon as he comes home

To most of us, life is like a battlefield. We go out with our arsenal of war, expecting to fight the best way we could and win.

We know we are not just fighting for ourselves. Knowing that we are bearing the banner of our whole family makes us stick to our guns and stand strong when the battles seem to be the toughest.

However, we expect our homes to be our haven. We expect a home to be our place of retreat and comfort where we can release stress. So imagine how disappointed we get when we return and are not greeted with a smile.

Advertisement

Studies show a connection between the synchrony of smiles in romantic partners and overall relationship satisfaction. People who smile are often perceived as more approachable, friendly, and trustworthy, which can contribute to better interpersonal relationships.

5. Smothering him with affection

We are men. We appreciate the fact that you love us, and you want to express your love at any opportunity you get.

As you do that, however, remember that we are not exactly babies. We don’t need you monitoring us or stifling us with attention and care.

We still need you to be loving, but remember that too much of everything is bad.

Advertisement

6. Not trusting him

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Remember the point about us being humans and not angels? Let’s say we did something that made you lose your trust; please try and build it up. We hate having that feeling that our partner doesn’t trust us.

Lack of trust, rather than the absence of trust, is detrimental to relationships, leading to conflict, decreased commitment, and, ultimately, relationship breakdown. A 2017 study concluded that healthy relationships require mutual trust, built through open communication, vulnerability, and consistent actions demonstrating reliability and respect.

Advertisement

7. Disrespecting him

For most men, disrespect is the worst offense. Most of us cannot stand a partner who belittles us or speaks to us with disdain. Doing this will make us want to avoid you.

8. Using intimacy and food as manipulative tools

Most of us don’t joke about food and intimacy. We know that you know that, and we don’t expect you to use it against us.

We hate it so much when you use these things as grounds to get us to do what we initially didn’t want to do. We could still do what you wanted at the time being, but we are going to think about it later, and it will definitely make us feel bad.

Advertisement

According to a 2021 study, women may perceive food sharing as a stronger indicator of care-taking and intimacy than men, potentially leading to different relationship dynamics and expectations. Food narratives can be salient in intimate partner violence treatment, particularly in discussions around trust, shared responsibility, and financial partnerships.

9. Discouraging him when he wants to do his own thing

Even when married or in a relationship, most men still want to have that feeling of freedom. We still want to go watch the game alone or with other guys. We still want to be able to hang out with our guys once in a while.

We don’t want you to get mad because we didn’t watch the latest Kardashian show with you. We need to spend time alone from time to time, and we hate it when you discourage us from doing it either directly or indirectly.

Advertisement

10. Comparing him unfavorably with other men, especially your ex

Do you know how you feel when you get compared to other women? We usually feel worse. If you are going to make any comparison at all, make it in such a way that we are the better people.

For instance, we wish you would stop telling us what your best friend’s husband just did or bought for her. We are competitive, and hearing those things usually makes us feel we are not man enough for you unless we do better.

Women comparing their partners unfavorably to others can lead to decreased relationship satisfaction, increased conflict, and lower partner optimism, which can impact both the comparer and their partner. A 2015 study explained that envy, a feeling of wanting what someone else has, can be a significant factor in relationship dissatisfaction.

The worst of these kinds of comparisons are the ones that have to do with intimacy. Telling us that your ex did it better than we do is one of the worst things you can ever do to us.

Advertisement

Toby Nwazor is a freelance writer and public speaker, and the founder of My Startup Ceo. He has been featured in The Huffington Post, Entrepreneur, The Good Men Project, and more.