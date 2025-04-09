7 Habits Of Women Who Are Likely To Grow Old Distant And Disconnected, According To Psychology

As we age, changes in our behavior are inevitable. Some women may become more distant without even realizing it. This shift often happens gradually, manifesting as a withdrawal from social interactions or a change in emotional expression.

It’s not intentional or malicious — just a natural part of their evolving personality. Here are subtle behaviors that quietly chip away at a woman's relationships, well-being, and sense of belonging.

Here are the habits of women who are likely to grow old distant and disconnected:

1. They don't respect themselves

Some people are far too willing to put up with rude behavior or mistreatment, and this often comes down to a lack of inner strength.

To be in a healthy relationship, you should fully expect to be treated with dignity and decency. Jerks have a way of sensing lack of self-respect and taking advantage. Respect yourself, and expect it from others.

2. They care about looks a little too much

It’s blatantly apparent that our society is obsessed with appearance. But individuals are also hardwired to favor good-looking people. It’s human nature.

The problem is, that external beauty is not a reliable predictor of internal goodness. Initial attraction pulls you into a relationship, and only later do you discover that good looks and charm mask insensitive or problematic behavior.

Excessive focus on appearance, particularly in women, can lead to adverse outcomes like body dissatisfaction, appearance anxiety, decreased well-being, and increased risk of disordered eating. A 2022 study found that women may still face pressure to maintain a youthful appearance, potentially leading to increased self-objectification and appearance concerns.

3. They don't listen to the concerns of their friends and family

When you were dating a jerk before, people who cared about you said, “Why are you with this person?”

Listen to those who are trying to protect you and want the best for you. Moreover, invite those close to you to share their opinions, since these people see things that you can’t.

4. They refuse to learn from past experiences

The old saying goes, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.” Mark Twain put it more succinctly: “There is nothing to be learned from the second kick of a mule.”

When you’re tempted to date another mule, think long and hard about previous relationships — all the headaches and heartaches. Learn from those experiences so you can avoid more of them.

Women who struggle to learn from past relationships may experience difficulties in future relationships, including repeated relationship patterns, attachment issues, and lower self-esteem. According to a 2023 study, the inability to form and maintain healthy relationships can lead to feelings of loneliness and social isolation.

5. They're too willing to compromise

Experts tell us the importance of compromise to ensure cooperation and harmony within a relationship. However, compromising weekend plans or work schedules does not mean compromising a person’s basic behavior.

Nearly all of us have things like “honesty, respect, and loyalty” on our must-have list. These represent a person’s fundamental qualities — and should not be compromised.

Research suggests that while compromise can be a healthy tool in relationships, excessive willingness to compromise, mainly when it involves sacrificing personal values, can lead to adverse outcomes for women, including feelings of resentment, powerlessness, and potentially unhealthy relationship dynamics. When presented with choices, we tend to prefer options perceived as a middle ground or compromise between extremes.

6. They can't being alone

Some people loathe the thought of being single for the rest of their lives. Others can’t stand spending another Friday night in front of the TV alone.

This is what drives them to put up with rude or irresponsible treatment. The thinking goes that, “A not-so-great partner is better than none at all.” Not true.

Expand your social network, date better prospects, and dump the loser so you can find a lover.

The constant need for external validation and connection can make engaging in introspection and self-reflection difficult, which are essential for personal growth and well-being. 2024 research found that while the desire to avoid being alone can stem from a need for connection, it can paradoxically lead to social isolation and difficulty engaging in social activities.

7. They think they can transform a fixer-upper into a decent human being

Maybe you’re a starry-eyed romantic. Maybe you’re codependent and need someone to “fix.” Or maybe you’re just overly optimistic.

It’s always possible for someone to become better and nicer, but it’s not likely if that person isn’t even aware of his/her need to change. It’s the jerk’s responsibility to overcome his or her jerkiness, not yours. Realize you deserve better, and then go find it.

