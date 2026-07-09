Borderline Geniuses Usually Say 8 Odd Phrases In Casual Conversation

Highly intelligent people don't always sound the way movies or TV shows make them out to be. They aren't constantly dropping obscure facts or using overly complicated and polished vocabulary. What often truly sets them apart is how they think out loud.

People who are basically borderline geniuses tend to embrace uncertainty and approach conversations with curiosity rather than certainty. Rather than making bold claims, they enjoy exploring different or new ideas. As a result, they sometimes say things that may sound a little unusual to everyone else, but reveal the true intelligence they possess.

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8 surprisingly odd phrases you might hear a borderline genius say in casual conversation

1. "I'm only about 70% sure."

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Most people speak as though they're either completely right or completely wrong, but borderline geniuses are often more comfortable expressing confidence as a spectrum. Whether they're 70, 25, or 98% sure about something doesn't matter. What matters is that they're aware that very few things in life are absolutely certain.

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Instead of pretending to know everything, they leave room for new evidence that could change their perspective. One reason they are so successful is that they don't view uncertainty as a weakness. They appreciate the opportunity to acquire new knowledge by exploring all of the research available.

2. "What would change your mind?"

This question often catches people off guard because it's less about proving someone wrong and more about understanding whether their opinion is actually open to evidence. Borderline geniuses often care less about winning an argument than about figuring out whether someone's belief is flexible or fixed.

If someone replies to this phrase with "nothing," it suggests the conversation is probably no longer about facts but about personal biases. If they can name evidence that would change their view, there's room for genuine discussion. Highly intelligent people understand the importance of analyzing a topic or situation from all perspectives to gain a deeper understanding.

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3. " I could be completely wrong."

At first, this phrase can sound like a lack of confidence. In reality, it often reflects intellectual humility, the understanding that no one has perfect knowledge. People with high cognitive abilities tend to recognize how much they don't know, making them more comfortable admitting uncertainty than pretending to have all the answers.

Rather than weakening their argument, this phrase often strengthens it. It shows they're willing to adapt their beliefs when presented with new information rather than clinging to their opinions out of pride, and that they're not afraid of being wrong.

4. "I wonder what we're missing."

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Borderline geniuses look for every piece of information that still may be hidden instead of assuming they already have the full picture. This phrase reflects genuine curiosity and an awareness that every situation has blind spots.

Rather than rushing to conclusions, they naturally ask what evidence hasn't been considered yet. That willingness to acknowledge missing puzzle pieces often leads to better decisions and a better understanding of the topic at hand.

5. "That's probably an assumption."

People often present opinions as though they're facts without even realizing it. Yet, those who are basically geniuses will often follow an opinion-based statement with, "...well, that's probably an assumption." They notice any assumptions sitting underneath a statement before reaching the conclusion itself.

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Instead of arguing immediately, they'll point out that an idea depends on beliefs that haven't actually been proven. It's an unusual conversational habit, but it reflects careful reasoning rather than skepticism for its own sake. They know intelligence isn't just about what you think you know, but about being willing to learn if something really was just an assumption.

6. "What if the opposite were true?"

This question might sound strange at first, but it's one of the simplest ways to challenge confirmation bias. Instead of searching for evidence that supports their existing belief, intelligent people sometimes deliberately explore the exact opposite possibility.

Even if they end up reaching the same conclusion, considering alternative explanations often strengthens their reasoning and helps them avoid tunnel vision. Highly intelligent people challenge themselves and others to consider all angles during a conversation because it allows for more thought-provoking, productive discussions to be had.

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7. "Correlation doesn't equal causation."

Despite this phrase appearing more and more in mainstream social media, most people don't actually think this way in everyday life. Just because two things happen together doesn't mean one caused the other.

Borderline geniuses often point out this flaw because they're cautious about drawing conclusions from coincidences or patterns alone. They know the real world is usually more complicated than it first appears, so they approach most situations with a grain of salt instead of pointing fingers at one outcome.

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8. "That depends..."

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Some people find this answer frustrating because it doesn't provide an immediate yes-or-no answer, or because it can suggest an inability to form an actual opinion on something. But highly intelligent people understand that context changes everything.

Instead of giving simple answers to complex questions, they instinctively look for the conditions that might change the outcome. While others rush toward certainty, they naturally see nuance, and they're comfortable admitting when the answer isn't as straightforward as it seems. With this, they not only analyze situations from all sides, but are able to understand how they all have valid points to them.

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Yessenia Munoz is a writer pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature who writes about lifestyle and reflective topics.