10 Best Careers For Empaths (And Which Ones To Avoid)

Where would the world be without empaths? We need perceptive people who demonstrate emotional intelligence and compassion around us to offset the negativity that intrudes on our daily lives.

Empaths are highly sensitive people and can easily put themselves in someone else’s shoes. Though taking on the emotions of others can be overwhelming, empaths are a valuable commodity.

All empaths were not created the same. Some thrive in high-energy fast-paced settings while others love to create one-on-one connections with people.

If you are an empath, deciding on the perfect career path can be a challenge. There are some that would be ideal, as well as others that should be avoided at all costs.

10 Best Careers For Empaths

1. Medical Doctor or Registered Nurse

Empaths tend to excel in places where they can help others.

Because they are in tune with their patients’ thoughts and feelings, and can easily identify peoples’ needs, a medical doctor or a nurse is a perfect profession for empaths.

2. Therapist

It is natural for empaths to fall into the fields of psychology or psychiatry. Mental health requires proper attention and appropriate treatment.

Whether you choose to work in a private practice or take a job at a health and wellness clinic, empaths make great mental health professionals. Those that work independently in private practices tend to make more than a therapist working within a facility with an average salary.

3. Social Worker

The social work industry has some great careers for empaths. However, because you will be dealing with emotional people looking for an outlet and resources, it’s important to stay calm and grounded.

Social workers have to remain somewhat detached from the problems of the people they serve. This can make the field difficult but rewarding for empaths.

4. Career Coach

Empaths love to use their life lessons to help guide others. Career coaches assist people in identifying and landing the jobs of their dreams.

They come to you in a time of uncertainty and are looking for you to provide a sense of direction. Because of the desire to be of service to people, a career coach would be a great career for an empath.

5. Human Resources Manager

A human resources manager oversees the people-related operations within a company. They are responsible for providing a good experience for employees throughout their life cycle at an organization.

Ideally, an HR Manager should be working to provide a safe, supportive, fair, and uplifting environment to employees. The only pitfall is that you may have conflicts between what the company wants and doing what you know is right.

6. Writer

There are so many different ways of launching a career as a writer. You can work for an agency that creates content for clients, you can blog or write books, or you can be a technical writer.

Empaths often have powerful emotions, so they are keenly aware of what words to use to tug at the heartstrings of readers. They also tend to be more creative because they channel those feelings into their writing.

7. Life Coach or Guidance Counselor

As a young adult, you needed someone to help set you on the right path in life. As an empath, a career as a guidance counselor or life coach is an excellent way to give back.

There are people out there without anyone to bounce ideas off of or ask for suggestions. Your empathic ways could be just what they need to move the needle.

8. Teacher

Let’s face it, taking on the responsibility to educate a room full of children is no picnic. It requires patience, sensitivity, and the ability to connect.

Empaths are a shoo-in when it comes to teaching jobs. They are invested in their students’ success, and know how to interpret their emotions and create a successful environment.

9. Interpreter

The ability to communicate effectively is an important role. Empaths not only translate words between parties, but they can also provide emotional support in the process.

Interpreters are needed everywhere due to the diversity of people around the world. Hospitals, schools, and workplaces are just a few places where your language skills would be appreciated.

10. Artist

As with writing, empathic people make great artists. Again, they can understand deep emotions and translate those feelings into beautiful artwork.

Most of the time, being an artist is not the most lucrative field you can have. But empaths are more concerned with intrinsic happiness than external rewards.

What jobs should empaths avoid?

There aren’t any "bad" jobs, just careers that may not be the best match for an empath. Surprisingly, jobs that have a lot of emotional strain are not optimal because they can be too much to handle.

One such role is a veterinarian. Unlike when practicing medicine, there will be times that you have to put an animal down. This is taxing on everyone involved and probably not the career of choice for you.

Sales often require empaths to overlook peoples’ feelings and focus on the bottom line, quotas, or commissions. Roles that are dependent on pushing products and services on others are not good for empaths.

Politicians and executives are often forced to bend to the will of sponsors, corporations, or investors. They are supposed to be for the people but are sometimes faced with competing obligations. Empaths should avoid this field.

What should empaths consider when choosing a career path?

When considering a career path, empaths need autonomy, connectedness, and purpose in order to feel passionate about the work they do.

Empaths need to work in jobs that are centered around providing help and resources to other people. Internal rewards that make you feel good about the work you’re doing should be prioritized over profits.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment and news, and self-focused content, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.