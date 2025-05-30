11 Behaviors That Mean Someone Exists On Higher Spiritual Plane

Our world is overflowing with information. We are constantly bombarded with the next new thing to acquire. In this context, true spiritual evolution stands out like a beacon, one that is calling us to go within. Once we reach that higher plane, they have access to the universal wisdom we are all capable of hearing.

Spiritual evolution is reflected by an inner state of being and a deep connection to something larger than yourself. When you meet people who are on that higher plane, you can often just feel it. This list is more than just a colleciton of traits to look out for, it's also a list of goals anyone can work toward in order to gain access to the deeper wisdom offered by the universe.

Here are 11 signs of a person who exists on a higher plane:

1. They’ve made peace with uncertainty

Antonio Guillem via Shutterstock

A spiritually evolved person no longer fears uncertainty.

They understand that true wisdom arises from openness and curiosity, not rigidity and control. Rather than rushing to judgment, they pause, reflect, and allow divine timing to guide them toward. Even more importantly, they recognize that there are very few guarantees or 100% correct choices. That's where the uncertainty comes in.

This surrender to the mystery doesn’t mean they’re passive, it means they trust the universe’s greater intelligence.

2. They stop chasing status and excessive 'things'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

While there’s nothing wrong with enjoying abundance, a spiritually evolved person no longer measures their worth by status or possessions. They’ve loosened the grip of the ego’s endless cravings for more. Worse, when those possessions or symbols of status are lost, people can become despondent and lose sight of their real value as a human being on this earth.

This isn't just a theory. A 2011 study showed that the level of attachment a person has to an item, the greater their level of grief when that item is lost. Seems obvious, but it's important to consider what this means when we are deeply attached to these Earthly things.

A person who exists on a higher plane understands that detachment from the material world doesn’t mean denying all of life’s pleasures. Instead, it frees them to enjoy life filled with a sense of purpose, and without being controlled by those simple "things" that used to make them feel worthy.

3. They feel deep compassion toward others

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

When a person naturally extends empathy and understanding, they are embodying higher consciousness. This extends even to people who have wronged them, even when it is challenging.

This isn’t about being a doormat or condoning harmful behavior, it’s about seeing beyond the ego to recognize the divine spark within everyone. Walls of judgment and separation begin to dissolve, creating deeper, more authentic connections. Even difficult relationships transform, as they approach others not with defensiveness or control, but with openness and a sincere desire to understand and heal.

In this space, love expands and mutual respect naturally follows. This signals a readiness for even deeper soul connection that the universe's wisdom can bring forth.

4. They no longer criticize or judge themselves (or others) harshly

JLco Julia Amaral via Shutterstock

Letting go of criticism and judgment is a huge milestone. Spiritually evolved people understand that judgments are often rooted in fear and fueled by the illusion of separation.

Those who have stepped away from the need to label actions and people as "good" or "bad," "right" or "wrong", and ask instead, "does this feel aligned"? Is it constructive or destructive to my highest good?

Most importantly, this clarity comes without contempt or control. They recognize that every person is on a unique journey, learning lessons in their own way and time.

This release of judgment frees up massive amounts of self-destructive energy and allows a more spiritually evolved person to connect with universal wisdom.

5. They value solitude and inner reflection

Davor Geber via Shutterstock

Connection with the universe’s wisdom requires stillness. Evolved individuals carve out time for meditation, prayer, or journaling. Nature also serves this purpose well, as shown in a 2012 study on the effects of nature on human cognitive function and mental health. Even better? Sit outdoors while you journal or take a walk without headphones and just let nature do its work!

Stillness is an intention to receive the universe's wisdom. People existing on a higher plane understand the external world can distract, mislead, and deplete, so the make time to consciously replenish their spirit.

Through regular inner reflection, they quiet the static and noise of the outer world, making space to hear the gentle whispers of their inner spirit and the subtle messages from higher realms.

6. They experience signs through magical 'sychronicities'

True Touch Lifestyle via Shutterstock

Once someone reaches a certain level of spiritual maturity, they begin to notice the universe communicating through signs and synchronicities.

Whether it’s repeatedly seeing 11:11, meeting the right person at the perfect time, or unexpectedly receiving an answer, these so-called "coincidences" are confirmations that they are in alignment and opening the door to the universe's wisdom. It's almost as as if their guides are whispering, Yes, you’re on the right track. Keep going!

At other times, the message is a gentle nudge to “pay attention.” In either case, those who are ready can recognize that the universe is offering wisdom and guiding them toward their highest good/

7. They have a strong inner guidance system

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

People who exist on a higher plane have honed their intuition. They’ve learned to better control their emotions, listen to gut feelings and inner knowings.

They still have doubts, of course, but they consistently return to their inner spirit to check in. Their decisions don't come from social pressure, but from alignment with their higher self, and it's absolutely fascinating to witness when it happens!

8. They practice forgiveness deeply (and often)

fizkes via Shutterstock

Forgiveness is an ongoing practice, not something you are suddenly blessed to always be able to offer. Evolved souls understand that holding onto resentment only poisons their heart and clouds their spiritual vision, but it doesn't come immediately. It'll always require at least a few moments of effort.

They make the conscious choice to forgive again and again. They don't condone harmful behaviour, but they can release the energy of judgment. This clears space within them to focus on their highest potential to receive guidance and wisdom without the distortion of resentment or bitterness.

9. They turn relationship challenges into gateways for growth

Ladanifer via Shutterstock

People who exist on a higher plan are able to experience relationship challenges as opportunities to analyze and fix. They view differences as sacred opportunities and invitations to grow. This is a gift they worked hard to achieve, one that carries enormous value.

They meet these challenges and understand that every difficulty carries a hidden lesson. This shift from victimhood to empowerment signals their readiness to receive deeper truths from the universe and the spiritual realm.

As they deepen on their path, love transforms from something conditional and fleeting into an ever-present force they’re always connected to. Their relationships become more authentic and soul-centered, driven by genuine connection and mutual growth.

One of the clearest signs of spiritual evolution is when love is no longer just an emotion, but the atmosphere they live and breathe. Can you imagine anything more beautiful than that?

10. They radiate authenticity and calm

shurkin_son via Shutterstock

When someone is spiritually evolved, you can feel it. They carry an aura of calmness that soothes and uplifts those around them. They’re not pretending to be someone they’re not, nor are they constantly chasing approval or validation.

Their sense of calm arises from alignment with their true self and a deep connection to something greater. This inner coherence turns them into a clear channel through which universal wisdom flows effortlessly and guides them to serve their highest good.

11. They feel a calling to serve the greater good

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

Speaking of the higher good, ultimately, spiritual evolution leads to service. Evolved souls feel a deep desire to contribute to the healing and uplifting of humanity.

Whether through teaching, healing, creating, advocating, or simply spreading kindness in daily life, they are motivated by love, not ego that seeks to control.

This impulse to serve is a sign they are ready to act as co-creators with the universe, channeling its wisdom for the benefit of all. They become bridges between heaven and earth and help to anchor higher frequencies into the collective consciousness.

Existing on a higher plane isn't about perfection

Spiritual evolution isn’t about perfection. It’s an ascension plan in this game called life. As you cultivate these traits within yourself, you naturally attune to the universal currents of wisdom that are always flowing.

Is it easy? Absolutely not! But it is worth the effort. After all, the universe is waiting for us to clear the blocks we hold and become ready receivers. The more we align with love and the eternal values of truth, beauty, and goodness, the more we open ourselves to this sacred connection.

If you recognize these signs within yourself, celebrate!

You are expanding your soul and opening to a joy beyond measure and preparing for the greater life that awaits. And if you aspire to embody these qualities more fully, trust your longing as a sacred sign. Your soul is awakening and readying itself to embrace its divine potential.

You are not separate from the universe’s wisdom. You are an expression of it.

Carolyn Hidalgo is a soul coach who helps clients awaken their souls and work from the inside out to create their ideal life in all areas. She's currently writing her first book, "Overcoming Judgment: How Allowing You to Be You Lets Me Be Me."