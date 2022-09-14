What To Say The Minute You Start Thinking Negatively About A Problem, According To Louise Hay

A lot of the people on social media, particularly TikTok, are tuning into concepts like the law of attraction and vibrational frequency.

One particular TikTok making the rounds right now offers a brilliant solution from Louise Hay. It's about how to stop negative thoughts when you start thinking about a problem in your life.

Louise Hay was an American motivational author and the founder of Hay House, a publishing house dedicated to New Thought literature. Hay authored several New Thought self-help books, including the 1984 book, "You Can Heal Your Life."

Hay was associated with individuals like Esther Hicks, Wayne W. Dyer, and Deepak Chopra. In fact, Hay House published many books by both Chopra and Dyer, as well as Hicks, including her "teachings of Abraham."

Abraham-Hicks teachings are described as "a group consciousness from the non-physical dimension," and Hay declared they were "Some of the best teachers on the planet today.”

How can you stop negative thoughts when you realize you have a problem?

According to Louise Hay, she had a solution for what to do when you encounter negative thoughts that come as a result of an issue you're facing.

Though Hay has many affirmations, there is this one specific combination of phrases that is the foundation of her way of thinking.

The moment a problem seems to arise, repeat this phrase: "All is well. Everything is working out for my highest good. Out of this situation, only good will come and I am safe."

According to a video of Hay, she said that the affirmation "quiets your inner turmoil down long enough for the universe to find the solution to the so-called problem."

"We don't need to fix problems, we need to fix our thinking," she added.

Why does Louise Hay's affirmation work?

Before her passing in 2017, Hay taught the concept that the present is where we must begin to change who we are.

"Your point of power is always in the present moment, where you plant the mental seeds for creating new experiences," she said. That's why it makes complete sense that thinking positively will create a positive life.

Additionally, Hay's foundation of her teachings was, "I do not fix problems. I fix my thinking, then problems fix themselves," which is essential to shifting your perspective and changing the narrative.

In an interview, Hay explained, "You get back what you give out."

Referring to our vibrations, Hay said that if we think positively, the universe will match our vibration. So, if you think about something positive, the law of attraction will bring you more positivity; if you think negative, you will get negativity.

Hay inspired many people into following her new way of life, and even after her death, she's still reaching people.

The millions of social media users who use affirmations to change their way of thinking have Hay to thank, because sometimes, all it takes is one phrase to make the difference.

