The truth may have many sides to it. It may be complicated or hard to understand, but it exists… in one version.

Yet, most of us have trouble with the truth. We may not be outright liars, but we certainly use certain types of lies to make the truth fit more comfortably into our lives — to keep it from disrupting anything from our careers to our relationships to our afternoons.

In her research, Bella DePaulo, Ph.D. found that people lie in one in five of their daily interactions. Pamela Meyer, the author of Liespotting, claims in her TED Talk that we’re lied to from 10-200 times a day.

It’s important to consider: how honest is the world we’ve created around ourselves? How often do we tell lies? And, on the flip side, do we intimidate others in ways that might encourage them to shade the truth?

Here are the 5 most dangerous lies people tell without even noticing, according to psychology:

1. Controlling a response

When you talk to a close friend about an interaction with a co-worker or lover, do you only tell your side of the story? Do you leave out a small but significant detail about something you brought to the table? Do you rephrase the less desirable words you said at the moment?

Think about how these subtle changes may influence your friend’s attitude and response. Are you just getting your friend to say what you want to hear? In the end, how authentic is their response if you strategically manipulated the outcome?

When you control a response by shading the truth, you create an alternate, agreed-upon reality between you and another person.

You then get advice that may be based on faulty information. Plus, you deny yourself the value and integrity that another person's true opinions might have awarded you.

2. Lying by omission

Ever complained to someone that you aren’t losing weight without mentioning the Grande Frappuccino you downed as an afternoon snack?

Everyone has times when they leave out less desirable details. Sometimes you do this to be sensitive or to spare a person’s feelings, but sometimes those details matter, and you know it.

For example, if your partner asks what you did that day, you may not mention that you wound up running into an ex and having lunch.

Maybe you try to conceal an ongoing flirtation with a co-worker. These may not feel like acts of deception to you, but imagine how your partner would see them.

Whether there’s nothing to hide or something real you’d rather they not know about, leaving out significant facts will make you feel shady and create a hotbed for further deceptions.

On the other hand, creating an environment where you can be open about these things will promote a feeling of mutual trust and honest communication.

3. Exaggerating

People's insecurities about themselves may lead them to try to preserve a certain image of themselves, and they may experience a need for approval from others.

However, when you exaggerate or don’t represent yourself honestly, you are left feeling like a fraud, which further hurts your self-esteem. There’s a fine line between highlighting your attributes and completely inflating your abilities.

At work, you may promise to finish a task you know you won’t be able to complete on time.

You may exaggerate to a boss when it comes to your progress or skill level. Doing this will lead to trouble when, most likely, your actions will fail to match your words.

At times, you may lie to compensate for guilt. Parents often do this with their children, missing a soccer game, for instance, then promising they’ll show up at every game for the rest of the season — only to disappoint again soon after.

It’s hard to hide a broken promise, a missed meeting, or a poor performance. Exaggerating deems you untrustworthy.

Your words start to mean a lot less when the reality doesn’t match up. Plus, you may never believe that you’re being chosen or cared about for who you are.

4. Downplaying

Too often, people are coached by an inner critic to not express directly what they want or feel toward other people.

You may have a guard up that tells you not to be too vulnerable. You may downplay your emotions or act like you don’t care because you don’t want to feel or look like a fool.

But defending yourself with deceptions or false portrayals of who you are will drive you further from your goals and will likely prevent you from getting what you want in life.

5. Gossiping

Gossip is an epidemic. It’s in every household, office space, and coffee house. It’s a booming industry taking over our media.

The biggest problem with talking about someone behind their back is that you may flat-out deny these observations when face-to-face with that person.

You can see how this can be harmful to your relationships. A true friend or loved one should be someone you can talk openly with, someone to whom you can offer feedback and welcome the same in return.

Another problem is that gossip breeds cynicism and destroys compassion. It’s a nasty way of indirectly dealing with real observations or competitive feelings.

We all think gossiping isn't a good habit, yet according to a 2022 YouGov poll, 51% of American adults say they have spread gossip at some point.

When you favor direct communication over gossip, you become a more genuine, compassionate, not to mention appealing, person to be around.

Some people believe you need lies to survive in a relationship. I would argue that this is untrue.

Misleading a person distorts their reality and makes them feel crazy, which is one of the most unethical things you can do to another person. So what can you do to be more honest? You can begin by being honest with yourself.

First off, you can stop listening to your “critical inner voice.”

Shading the truth often comes from listening to an inner coach who’s not on your side, who instructs you to self-protect by telling you things like you can only be accepted if you say the right thing or don’t reveal yourself.

About your boss, it may tell you, “You’ve been messing up lately so make your boss think you solved this problem without the help of your co-workers.”

With your spouse, it may say, “Don’t tell her you forgot her birthday; it will only lead to a fight.” About a competitor, it may advise you, “Don’t let him know you think he’s talented. Don’t let your guard down; he’ll just use the truth to hurt you.”

By getting to know this inner critic, you can separate it from your real point of view and act against it.

Next, you can take chances on the people you care about by being a lot more honest and direct with them. You can find healthy and considerate ways to express yourself and to be sensitive to the other person’s sense of reality.

The truth may not always be easy to hear, but in the long term, you will earn a lot more trust and respect from the people whose opinions you value the most.

When it comes to the truth, it’s important to think about whether you want people to trust you. Do you value integrity and want your words to be reflected in your actions?

If you commit to these attributes on a behavioral level, you’ll be better able to gain trust and live your life with honest, open communication.

This world may not be perfect, nor is the truth always easy to take, but you can find peace and freedom in the security of knowing that the world you’ve created around you is as real as it gets.

