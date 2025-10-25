The Art Of Being Inspirational: 10 Simple Habits Of Naturally Inspirational People

Inspired people know how to make others follow them with these simple traits.

Last updated on Oct 25, 2025

Inspirational person. Raphael Victor | Unsplash
Feeling inspired. That often elusive thing we all wish we could feel more. But, very often, we can feel the exact opposite of inspired. Even if life is going seemingly well.

Over years of fluctuating between inspired and flat, I learned that it comes down not to what’s happening in your life but rather how you choose to behave. Our habits dictate the degree to which we feel inspired. 

Here are 11 simple habits of naturally inspirational people:

1. They commit themself to projects that contribute to the well-being of other people

man who is naturally inspirational as he commits to a project that helps others PeopleImages / Shutterstock

When your attention is away from yourself and towards growing your usefulness, we feel inspired by default. Because true inspiration isn't about providing your own worth — it's about adding vaue in a way that naturally uplifts everyone around you.

Research indicates that work is most meaningful when individuals perceive a connection between their actions and a "broader transcendent life purpose beyond the self." Engaging in projects that contribute to the well-being of others provides a clear and powerful sense of purpose.

2. They are intolerant of thoughts that bring them down

woman who is naturally inspirational as she is intolerant to thoughts that bring her down insta_photos / Shutterstock

We are humans, and thoughts continually arise. Many of these thoughts distract us and make us feel pain. But we learn to observe them instead of believing every single one, we create space for peacy and clarity in our lives.

Unhelpful and negative thoughts are not something you can stop at will, but you can be intolerant of taking them seriously. People struggle and feel flat because they hold on to unhelpful thoughts. You must develop the skill of letting go.

3. They aren't afraid to do nothing

woman who is naturally inspirational as she does nothing ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

Most of us make our lives more complicated, assuming that action must be taken to experience a better life. If we feel resistance, we assume there’s something wrong. We believe we need to do something if we aren’t feeling inspired. 

We often think about what we can do to fix our problems. We fall into the quagmire of cyclical thoughts. In this instance, we do a lot and only cement our demise. Do nothing instead. Create space. Allow the good feeling to come back by itself.

4. They take responsibility

man who is naturally inspirational as he takes responsibility Cast Of Thousands / Shutterstock

One of the best ways to ensure you’ll remain grumpy and stagnant is by denying accountability for problems in your life. List out your main problems.  Call them out by name. Give yourself the gift of accountability and watch your senses flood with energy and solutions.

When individuals own their mistakes, they create powerful learning opportunities for themselves. By honestly analyzing what went wrong, they can find valuable lessons to apply in the future, fostering a growth mindset that views failure as a stepping stone toward improvement. This personal growth can then serve as an inspiration to others, a 2020 study suggested.

5. They go on regular adventures

woman who is naturally inspirational as she goes on adventures Gladskikh Tatiana / Shutterstock

Routine can take you further than most. But breaking things up occasionally with a long or short trip keeps your mind open and humble.  Adventures should test you and have you thinking on your feet. Never allow yourself to get to where you feel you have it all figured out.

According to a 2022 study, an adventurous mindset demonstrates a commitment to personal growth that can serve as a potent example for others. Repeatedly stepping outside your comfort zone and confronting fears during an adventure builds earned internal strength that extends beyond the physical challenge.

6. They take pride in what they do

woman who is naturally inspirational as she finds something to be proud of Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Pride gets a bad rap these days. They associate it with something morally inferior. But pride is what built civilizations. Pride kept people going when they wanted to quit. 

You don’t need to lose yourself to enjoy pride. Don’t allow ego to pollute your mind, but do acknowledge your wins. Pride is an emotion to be nurtured because it keeps us rigid when we might otherwise succumb.

Studies show that authentic pride increases empathy, helpfulness, and cooperation. Someone who demonstrates authentic pride is more likely to engage in ethical behavior and show concern for other's well-being, which boosts satisfaction and motivation within a group.

7. They know what lights them up

woman who is naturally inspirational as she is aware of what fascinates her Luis Molinero / Shutterstock

It may seem obvious, but many of us ignore our fascinations and inclinations for most of our lives. Often, we do it out of fear. We don’t want to fail at the things we hold dear.  Notice what brings you to life. What populates most of your bookshelf? In what could you become obsessed? Bring more of this into your everyday life. This is like free gas at the petrol station.

Studies show that when people express positive emotions, the people around them also experiences more positive emotions. An enthusiastic and passionate leader can be a powerful emotional influence.

8. They create things

man who is naturally inspirational as he creates things Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

The best antidote to feeling low or stuck or depressed is to do what humans have evolved to do best: create. This needn’t be a work of artistic genius.  Simply watering the plants is a creative act. It’s you exerting your influence on your environment out of sheer will and vision. I will do this; I am doing this. I am an inspired, involved human.

Psychologists theorize that inspiration involves two component processes: being inspired by a stimulus, and being inspired to take action based on that stimulus. When creators share their passions and showcase their products, it can inspire followers to pursue self-improvement.

Creativity flourishes in limitation. When we’re more creative, we’ll be more inspired and able to come up with solutions. Find ways to do more with less. Combine two ideas in unique ways. When we are faced with fewer options, that’s when creativity emerges from its dusty cave to our aid.

9. They treat their body like it's their best friend

man who is naturally inspirational as he is good to his body and health baranq / Shutterstock

Why unreasonably? What is considered normal by most is pretty awful. It is easy to limit our energy with the garbage we consume, mentally and physically.  Inspired people optimize their mood and energy levels. I know it feels good at the moment, but you need to see the greater joy that comes from saying no to stuff that screws your system.

Consistently practicing healthy habits makes them a more normal part of your life. Research on mental well-being and physical health explained that your visible commitment can inspire others to adopt similar practices.

10. They know how to be fully in the moment

woman who is naturally inspirational as she develops the skill of presence Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Getting lost in our past and future can seem romantic. It can be addictive. Envisioning the future might seem like a rich source of inspiration.  Being present helps you become more attuned to the emotions and needs of others, one study concluded. By leading with empathy, you show genuine care for your team, which builds trust and loyalty and makes your team members feel respected and valued.

But nothing happens in the past and future. They don’t exist. So, by spending more time than necessary there, we are living in a delusion. This is not conducive to present joy, because true joy erupts from action.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

This article was originally published at Mastery Den. Reprinted with permission from the author.

