Angel Number 16 Spiritual Meaning & Symbolism

While there are many ways our angels and spirit guides can communicate with us, one possibility is in the form of numbers. Seeing repeating number sequences is no coincidence; in fact, it's a way for our guardian angels to send us signs and warnings.

Whether in the form of a phone number, a document, the time on the clock, or on a license plate, if you're seeing number 16 everywhere you look, there's a reason why.

Let's dive into Angel Number 16 and what it means when it appears to you.

16 Meaning

Number 16 is a combination of the numbers that comprise it: number 1 and number 6, as well as its reduction number 7 (1 + 6 = 7).

Number 1 relates to new beginnings and opportunities, inspiration, intuition, letting go of the past, personal growth, independence, assertiveness, and self-reliance.

Number 6 symbolizes the love of home and family, compassion, unconditional love and care, responsibility, serving others, material possessions and finances, peace, nurturing, and empathy.

When number 16 is reduced, we are left with 7. Number 7 represents spiritual enlightenment, intuition, inner wisdom, manifestation, individualism, good fortune, introspection, and seeking knowledge.

With the energies of number 1, number 6 and number 7, number 16 resonates with finding balance in life, taking initiative, action, wholeness and completion, independence, overcoming obstacles, personal willpower, and unity.

Number 16 Meaning In Numerology

Number 16 is a number of completion, overcoming your struggles, and taking care of yourself and others. It's also associated with motivation and personal growth, making it quite a powerful and unique number.

Those who resonate with number 16 are set on a path of gaining higher knowledge and honing their psychic abilities, and are open-minded, determined, and care deeply about those closest to them. However, they may find it hard to form love relationships with others, and tend to be controlling.

Facts about number 16 relate to mathematics, religion, science, language, sports, and even fortune-telling like Tarot.

For example, 16 is the atomic number for sulfur; 16 is the fourth power of 2; 16 is often the age where teenagers can apply for their driver's license; a Sweet 16 is a coming of age celebration for girls who are turning 16 years old; each player in chess starts with 16 pieces; there are 16 personality types in Myers-Briggs; the Tower card in Tarot is the sixteenth card.

Angel Number 16 Meaning

Angel Numbers are those random number sequences that appear to you, and are messages from your guardian angels, meant to guide you on your life path and help you fulfill your life purpose and soul mission.

Angel Number 16 symbolizes listening to your inner wisdom to make good choices, thinking positive thoughts, achieving your goals with the help of your angels, believing in yourself to accomplish your desires, and facing obstacles with an optimistic outlook.

Because you create your reality, your angels want you to realize that you are ultimately in control of the choices you make and the mindset you choose to keep. When you call the shots, you're able to change any area of your life just by changing the way you think and act.

Angel Number 16 is a message that you must, above all else, trust your intuition in order to make decisions that benefit you, along with fulfilling your soul mission. You need to believe in yourself if you want to accomplish your deepest desires.

But Angel Number 16 also pertains to love and relationships. This Angel Number is a reminder that you need to leave in the past what no longer serves you, and instead focus on developing your spirituality as it relates to romance.

What does it mean when you see 16?

1. Seeing Angel Number 16 means overcoming any struggles in your life.

Whether they are long-term struggles or difficulties you've just come into, Angel Number 16 will appear when you're in need of hope and a little bit of optimism. Your angels want you to know that even though times may be tough, never give up.

If you truly want to accomplish your goals and desires, it's essential to put your best foot forward and keep moving on. Let go of any negativity that might be holding you back, and jump right over the hurdles preventing you from victory.

2. Seeing Angel Number 16 means reaching out for divine support in order to follow your path.

When you call upon your angels for guidance, they will help you see that you are the one in control of where your life takes you. So, if you've been doubting yourself or are having trouble moving forward, they can give you what you need most.

With Angel Number 16, it's important to seek out divine assistance, as doing so will let you tap into your intuition and follow where that voice and your angels guide you.

3. Seeing Angel Number 16 means staying positive and hopeful.

When Angel Number 16 appears, it is a message of hope and positivity. The way you think will affect the outcome of your life circumstances, so be sure to always lead with positive thoughts and actions.

In this way, you need to trust your inner voice, knowing that the way you think and act will ultimately influence your reality. So, as you move through the next stage of your life, avoid people and situations who drain your energy, and maintain a happy attitude in your approach.

What does 16 mean spiritually?

Spiritually, number 16 is very much related to its reduction number, 7. This highly spiritual number indicates that your problems, in all areas of your life, are solvable with help from the divine realm.

Because number 16 is associated with the spiritual realm, it's an indication that you must remain open in heart and mind if you are to appreciate the power of 16.

When you embrace new opportunities that come to you, it makes you more likely to experience spiritual enlightenment or a spiritual awakening, and fulfill what you desire most.

What does 16 mean for twin flames?

A twin flame is a soul connection relationship that is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. As such, this intense bond is very rare to find. A twin flame is, essentially your other half, or the mirror to your soul.

As a twin flame number, 16 indicates that you are in the presence of your twin flame, meaning you already know them or will soon find out who they are. Be sure to put your time and attention into determining who your soul's mirror is, and spend time fostering a harmonious relationship with them.

Twin flame number 16 also calls attention to trusting your gut as you seek to find your twin flame. After all, you won't find them if you can't stay true to yourself.

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who has written hundreds of articles about relationships, trending news and entertainment, numerology and astrology. Follow her on Twitter for more.