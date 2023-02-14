100 Happy Valentine's Day Quotes For Your Very Best Friends

By Destiny Duprey — Updated on Feb 14, 2023
No matter how you met them or how long you've known them, there is no doubt that our best friends hold a special place in our hearts and lives. They are the ones we run to when trouble arises and the ones we celebrate our victories with.
True friends stand by your side each and every step of the way, so what better day to show yours a little love on February 14th with these Valentine's Day quotes for friends?
Break out the candy hearts, a Valentine's Day card, and the best friendship Valentine's Day messages they'll ever get!
When was the last time you said “I love you” to any of your friends? The stigma around expressing your feeling towards anyone other than your family or significant other needs to end here!
Friends are the people who see past your flaws and accept that you too are only human. Both of you (or all of you, depending on the size of your group) are navigating your way through life. Sometimes, our families and significant others don’t see how hard we’ve been trying in school, work or holding together our household. There are certain things you wish to say but fear they might judge you. This is not the case with your best friend(s).
So to help you celebrate with your best friends and show them how much you really do care, send your BFF some of these cute Valentine's Day quotes for friends to wish them a happy Valentine's Day.
100 Happy Valentine's Day Quotes for Friends
1. “The language of friendship is not words but meanings.” — Henry David Thoreau
2. “Friends are the family you choose.” — Jess C. Scott
3. “Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light.” — Helen Keller
4. “Friends are as companions on a journey, who ought to aid each other to persevere in the road to a happier life.” — Pythagoras
5. “Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.” — Elie Wiesel
6. “Friends are the flowers in the garden of life.” — Mary Engelbreit
7. “Love is friendship, friendship is love. If love fails, friendship should remain. For friendship is the foundation of love.” — Unknown
8. "Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years." — Richard Bach
9. “Friendship is a strong and habitual inclination in two persons to promote the good and happiness of one another.” — Eustace Budgell
10. “A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” — Elbert Hubbard
11. “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold together.” — Woodrow Wilson
12. “Friends are the siblings God never gave us.” — Mencius
13. “February 14th seems just as good as any day to tell you that you’re an amazing friend.” — Unknown
14. “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” — Charles M. Shulz
15. “Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.” — Mark Twain
16. “One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca
17. “Friendship makes life more beautiful.” — Unknown
18. “I cut myself in the finger, and it pains me. This finger is a part of me. I see a friend hurt, and it hurts me too; my friend and I are one.” — Nicola Tesla
19. "Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born." — Anais Nin
20. "Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art. It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things which give value to survival." — C.S. Lewis
21. “Friendship is born at the moment when one person says to another, ‘What? You too! I thought I was the only one.’” — Clive Staples Lewis
22. “There are big ships and small ships. But the best ship of all is friendship.” — Unknown
23. “Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust
24. “There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature.” — Jane Austen
25. “Rare as is true love, true friendship is rarer.” — Jean de La Fontaine
26. “It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
27. "Words are easy, like the wind; faithful friends are hard to find." — William Shakespeare
28. “I always felt that the great high privilege, relief, and comfort of friendship was that one had to explain nothing.” — Katherine Mansfield
29. “Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them.” — Anna Taylor
30. “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey
31. “It is one of those blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
32. “Old friends pass away, new friends appear. It is just like the days. An old day passes, a new day arrives. The important thing is to make it meaningful: a meaningful friend — or a meaningful day.” — Dalai Lama
33. "Silence makes the real conversations between friends. Not the saying, but the never needing to say that counts." — Margaret Lee Runbeck
34. "A friend is one of the best things you can be and the greatest things you can have." — Sarah Valdez
35. “Friends can help each other. A true friend is someone who lets you have total freedom to be yourself - and especially to feel. Or, not feel. Whatever you happen to be feeling at the moment is fine with them. That’s what real love amounts to - letting a person be what he really is.” — Jim Morrison
36. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Tennyson
37. "My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me." — Henry Ford
38. “True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.” — David Tyson
39. “The most I can do for my friend is simply be his friend.” — Henry David Thoreau
40. “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Walter Winchell
41. “Many people will walk in and out of your life but only true friends leave footprints in your heart.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
42. “If you live to be 100, I hope I live to be 100 minus 1 day, so I never have to live without you.” — Winnie the Pooh
43. “I like to listen. I have learned a great deal from listening carefully. Most people never listen.” — Ernest Hemingway
44. “A friend is someone you want to be around when you feel like being alone.” — Barbara Burrow
45. “A single rose can be my garden… a single friend, my world.” — Leo Buscaglia
46. “A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.” — Bernard Meltzer
47. “People are lonely because they build walls instead of bridges.” — Joseph F. Newton Men
48. “You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job. — Laurence J. Peter
49. “Most of us don’t need a psychiatric therapist as much as a friend to be silly with.” — Robert Brault
50. "The most memorable people in life will be the friends who loved you when you weren't very lovable." — Aidan Chambers
51. “True friends don’t judge each other, they judge other people together.” — Emilie Saint
52. “Friends are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer.” — Ed Cunningham
53. “Friendship is so weird…you just pick a human you’ve met and you’re like ‘Yep, I like this one’ and you just do stuff with them.” — Unknown
54. “Friends buy you food. Best friends eat your food.” — Unknown
55. "When the world is so complicated, the simple gift of friendship is within all of our hands." — Maria Shriver
56. “If you have only one smile in you, give it to the people you love.” — Maya Angelou
57. “There’s a life long ahead of you and it’s going to be beautiful, as long as you keep loving and hugging each other.” — Yoko Ono
58. “No friendship is an accident.” — O. Henry
59. “A friend is what the heart needs all the time.” — Henry Van Dyke
60. “Friendship… is not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.” — Muhammad Ali
61. “Friendship is the wine of life.” — Edward Young
62. “True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable and always in style.” — Nicole Richie
63. “In the cookie of life, friends are chocolate chips.” — Salman Rushdie
64. “A true friend never gets in your way unless you happen to be going down.” — Arnold H. Glasgow
65. “True friends are families which you can select.” — Audrey Hepburn
66. "Things are never quite as scary when you've got a best friend." — Bill Watterson
67. “A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they're not so good and sympathizes with your problems when they're not so bad.” — Arnold H. Glasgow
68. “The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.” — Hubert H. Humphrey
69. “'Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected.” — Charles Lamb
70. "There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." — Linda Grayson
71. “The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” — Elizabeth Foley
72. "True friends are always together in spirit." — L.M. Montgomery
73. “A sweet friendship refreshes the souls.” — Proverbs 27:9
74. “Life is partly what we make it, and partly what it is made by the friends we choose.” — Tennessee Williams
75. "Some people go to priests. Others to poetry. I to my friends." — Virginia Woolf
76. "Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing." — Elie Wiesel
77. “In this lifetime, if there’s anything you need, it’s a best friend.” — Lea Michele
78. "Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend." — Unknown
79. “Friendship improves happiness, and abates misery, by doubling our joys and dividing our grief.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero
80. “Sometimes all you need is a great friend and thirst for adventure.” — Unknown
81. “What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies.” ― Aristotle
82. “There’s not a word yet for old friends who’ve just met.” — Jim Henson
83. “Best friends can turn a horrible day into one of the best days of your life.” — Nathanael Richmond
84. ”There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship” — Thomas Aquinas
85. “Remember that life’s most valuable antiques are dear old friends.” — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
86. “The great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul.” — Shanna Rodriguez
87. “There’s nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend. Nothing.” — Jennifer Aniston
88. “That’s the thing about friendship, it’s a lot rarer than love, because there is nothing in it for any body.” — Owen Wilson
89. “We’re friends, real friends. And that means, no matter how long it takes, when you finally do decide to look back, I’ll still be here.” — Meredith Grey
90. “True friendship is when two friends can walk in opposite directions, yet remain side by side.” — Josh Grayson
91. “I love you not because of who you are, but because of who I am when I am with you.” — Roy Croft
92. “Nobody can avoid falling in love. They might want to deny it, but friendship is probably the most common form of love.” — Stieg Larsson
93. “Friends are medicine for a wounded heart, and vitamins for a hopeful soul.” — Steve Maraboli
94. “Real friends were the kind where you pick up where you’d left off, whether it be a week since you’d seen each other or two years.” — Jojo Moyes
95. “A friend is someone who makes it easy to believe in yourself.” — Heidi Wills
96. “A true friend is someone who is there for you when he’d rather be anywhere else.” — Len Wein
97. “To the world, you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world.” — Brandi Snyder
98. “Ten minutes with a genuine friend is better than years spent with anyone less.” — Crystal Woods
99. “Never leave a friend behind. Friends are all we have to get us through this life—and they are the only things from this world that we could hope to see in the next.” — Dean Koontz
100. “I get by with a little help from my friends.” — The Beatles
