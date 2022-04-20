200 Romantic Love Messages To Send The Person You Adore

When it comes to romance, choose your words carefully. You want to make your special person feel, well... special!

Crafting the perfect love messages shouldn’t take too much time if you’re good at expressing yourself. But love can be an emotion more powerful than words can explain. It’s no wonder poets have been trying to make sense of it since the dawn of literature!

Sending out a love note, email, or text is a simple but effective way to say “I love you.” At times when you’re separated by distance or busy schedules, a romantic message is the perfect way to keep that spark burning. Let your loved ones know you’re thinking of them.

If you need a little sprinkle of inspiration, try out these beautiful love messages.

Not only will they make you smile, but your significant other will feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Romantic Love Messages for Her

1. You drive my heart wild.

2. If anyone asked me to define love, I’d send them to you so they could see a real example of what that feeling actually is.

3. I want to be the one to pick you up when you’re down.

4. My love for you is like the stars: invisible sometimes but always shining even behind clouds.

5. Like a jewel, true love is rare to find, but I’m lucky because I found you.

6. If I’m the reason for your smile, you’ll never get a reason to frown.

7. You captivate me.

8. Nothing compares to you.

9. You keep me under your spell.

10. Words alone cannot express how much I love you, but I will spend forever trying to show you.

11. How is that someone so beautiful on this outside could be even more beautiful on this inside?

12. You make my soul sing when you walk into a room.

13. You're the sunshine in my day and the moonlight of my nights.

14. I would walk through fire for you.

15. Every love poem I read or song I hear reminds me of you.

16. I will search for you in the next life, too.

17. I promise you that I will protect you from all the negativity of this world. You just have to promise to stick around.

18. Your name was written in the sand was washed away, your name in the sky and blew away, but your name is now in my heart, where it’ll stay.Your name was written in the sand was washed away, your name in the sky and blew away, but your name is now in my heart, where it’ll stay.

19. No matter where I find myself, your love and beauty surrounds me.

20. Loving you is like breathing. It comes naturally to me and it’s necessary for my survival.

21. You're my soulmate, plain and simple.

22. I didn’t know fate existed until we crossed paths. We are meant to be.

23. I’m the luckiest person in the world.

24. I miss your smile, your glimmering eyes, and your gentle touch. I can’t wait to be with you.

25. To see the smile on your face is all I desire, to see your eyes gleam with joy is all I want.

26. I feel alive when I look in your eyes.

27. You rule my heart.

28. If loving you was a job, I'd be the most deserving, dedicated, and qualified candidate.

29. I cherish every word you say.

30. I will never let you down.

31. Every moment with you is a gift.

32. I will love you until no breath is left in me.

33. I can’t breathe without you.

34.I love you and you love me, in my heart you’ll always be. Here or there, near or far, my love will be wherever you are.

Romantic Love Messages for Him

35. I get butterflies when you call my name.

36. Loving is easy when it’s with you.

37. I miss you. I want to be near you again.

38. I only hope that you love me as much as I love you.

39. I love you so much my heart is sure. As time goes on, I love you more.

40. Every minute spent with you is a minute well spent.

41. Your love pierced my heart like a sword, and it's for you to heal me now.

42. You have the keys to my heart.

43. You feel like home to me.

44. You sweeten the sourest of days.

45. When I wake up, I’m smiling, because it’s another day with you.

46. I feel such powerful adoration for you and only you.

47. You excite me more than words can ever express.

48. I live each day of my life craving you.

49. Everything you do in my life adds to my happiness, subtracts from my sadness, and multiplies my joy!

50. Every time I think about you, I can’t focus on anything. My heart skips a beat.

51. Even if I wanted to, I could never stop loving you.

52. A love like this is rare, so we must hold on to it for dear life.

53. You're always in my heart.

54. I like the way you make me feel, even when you aren't around.

55. When we’re separated, my heart calls out for you.

56. I fall more in love with you every second.

57. I am here for you, always.

58. I can’t believe you’re mine.

59. You complete me.

60. Being with you gives me the strength to conquer the world. I find the strength to solve all life problems.

61. Loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done.

62. I love you to the moon and back again.

63. My love for you is like a seed that sprouts in every patch of earth.

64. I can’t live without you.

65. You're the one for me.

66. To be with you is all I desire, to hold you is all I hope for, to love you is all I dream of.

67. You have made me know how it feels to love and find true love.

68. You make me strong.

Sweet Love Messages for Wife

69. Words aren’t enough to tell you how wonderful you are. I love you.

70. Loving you is the only right thing I have ever done in my life.

71. I choose you every day, and I'm so lucky you chose me, too.

72. I can’t picture my life without you. You fit into it so seamlessly.

73. You're the reason for the smile on my face, the laughter in my eyes and the joy in my life. I love you.

74. I hope you don’t plan on getting tired of me because I’m never going to let you go.

75. When I met you, I felt like the whole world stopped spinning and I’ve been frozen in a dream ever since.

76. You're the most beautiful addition to my life’s journey, and I could never want more.

77. I will never love another person with as much intensity as I love you.

78. Every moment I spend time with you, I deeply fall in love with you. You're so beautiful, gentle, and caring.

79. My world was so empty and dark that it all seemed so meaningless to me. But when I met you, suddenly it felt like the sky over me has lightened up by a thousand stars.

80. I was lost and hopeless, but now I have a purpose in life all because of you.

81. Thank you for standing with me even after everything seemed to work against me. Now I know what true love means. You're my love.

82. You're the best thing that has ever happened to me.

83. Everything I do in this life is for our future.

84. Before you, my life had no meaning.

85. If I could hold you forever, I would. If I could look at your forever, I would. If I could not be with you forever, I would find a way.

86. Some people spend their whole lives searching for what we have.

87. I hope I have made your life as joyful as you have made mine.

88. I miss you when we’re apart, but I love the feeling I get when we reunite.

89. I’m yours now and forever.

90. Saying "I love you" every day is not enough and is such an understatement. You're my soulmate and I cannot live without you.

91. You fill all the emptiness in my heart. I’m so thankful to have you in my life.

92. Thank you for supporting me, today and every day.

93. You deserve the world and I’m not going to stop until I give it to you.

94. I cannot imagine if I can survive in this world without your love and support. You're the pillar of my life. I love you.

95. I’m so glad you chose me. I plan to spend the rest of my life proving that you made the right choice.

96. You make me proud of who I am.

97. The only thing I would change about our lives is that I wish I had found you sooner.

98. I love you more than I did yesterday, but not more than I will tomorrow.

99. I spend everyday thinking of how I can do better for you.

100. The best part of my day is when I see a smile on your face.

101. Just when I think that it's impossible to love you any more than I already do, you prove me wrong.

Sweet Love Messages for Husband

102. The only bad thing about going to sleep next to you is not being able to look at you.

103. It's such an honor to be loved by you.

104. I love you more than there are stars in the sky, fish in the sea, and grains of sand on the beach.

105. You gave me a reason to live, to dream, and to fight. Thank you for being the only person who understands me.

106. I was put on this Earth to love and be loved by you.

107. I keep falling in love with you over and over again.

108. When you’re mad, I want to make it up to you. When you’re sad, I want to be the one to wipe away your tears. When you’re happy I want to be the one to make you smile.

109. I feel sorry for people who never get to experience a love like ours.

110. My life began when I met you.

111. I’m so excited that we have so much time to be with each other.

112. I hope our children get your looks, your personality, and my utter adoration for you.

113. My heart belongs to you and it doesn’t want anything but you.

114. I cherish you above anything else in my life.

115. I just wouldn’t feel complete without you.

116. I can’t believe how perfectly we were made for each other.

117. I would hate to know what my life would look like without you. Now that I have found you I can’t let you go.

118. Even when I imagined my soulmate, I could not have dreamed up someone as perfect as you.

119. All my dreams came true the day I met you.

120. People come and go, but you and I will stay together forever.

121. If they made a movie about us, everyone would say it's too good to be true.

122. You're the best thing that has ever happened to me.

123. When words aren’t enough to tell you how great you’ve been, remind me to come and kiss you.

124. Loving you has been the greatest adventure of my life. I hope it never ends.

125. Every day with you is better than the one before.

126. You're my answered prayer, my fulfilled wish, my realized dream.

127. I’m glad you are thoughtful, I’m glad you are understanding, I’m glad you're so much fun to be around, but most of all I’m glad you're mine.

128. I can’t wait for us to grow old together.

129. My favorite place on Earth is with you.

130. When you’re gone, I'm only half of myself.

131. You own my heart.

132. You're the strongest and kindest soul I've ever met, and I'm lucky to have you as my companion.

133. Since the time I've met you, I cry a little less, laugh a little harder, and smile all the more.

134. I've fallen in love so many times in life. But every time, it was with you.

Cute Love Messages for Girlfriend

135. My favorite hobby is looking in your eyes.

136. Your laugh is my second favorite sound. Hearing you say “I love you” is my first.

137. Loving you is so exciting and full of optimism.

138. You have my heart. Keep it safe.

139. Your smile is the reward I want to get every day. It's the only thing that keeps me breathing.

140. You’re mesmerizing. I feel like I’m in a trance when I look in your eyes.

141. Every time I see you, you leave me breathless.

142. You're my treasure, the most precious thing in my life.

143. I can’t believe how hard I’ve fallen for you, but I hope I never have to get back up.

144. You light up every room and set fire to my heart.

145. Sometimes I can’t stop looking at you. You look too dang good.

146. Do you ever feel like we must be dreaming?

147. You’re one of a kind and always on my mind.

148. Even when you don’t love yourself, I’ll love you enough for the both of us.

149. I would move mountains and swim across oceans to be in your presence.

150. I’d do anything to make you smile.

151. If it were up to me to rearrange the alphabets, I would keep U and I together.

152. Say the word and I’ll come running, no matter where I am.

153. I get lost in your eyes.

154. You're a beautiful person, inside and out.

155. No matter how far the distance, I would walk to you. No matter how long the ocean is, I would swim to you. No matter how high the mountain, I would climb to you.

156. My love for you is a never-ending stream.

157. Everything about you makes me light up inside.

158. What on earth did I think about all the time before you?

159. I wake up every day with a smile because you're always on my mind.

160. I’m afraid to close my eyes for I don’t want to miss seeing you, even if it’s for one second.

161. I love looking into your eyes as they calm me down like nothing else.

162. I never need anything else once I have you. You fulfill me.

163. I found love when I found you.

164. If love was a song, I’d sing it with you. If love was a game, I’d play it with you. But if love was a person, I’m sure it would be you.

165. I would do anything just to make sure you're happy. I love you!

166. When I have you, I have everything I need.

167. You're the brightest star that lights up my life every day.

Cute Love Messages for Boyfriend

168. I'm capable of anything when you’re by my side.

169. I can’t hear the word love without thinking of you.

170. I don’t want the world, I don’t want the skies, I don’t want the moon, I just want you.

171. Words begin with ABC, numbers begin with 123, and love begins with you and me.

172. How did you become the truly amazing person that you are?

173. With you, I will never go hungry because you make me feel so full.

174. Your love makes me feel like I’m on top of the world.

175. Life has seemed so full ever since I met you.

176. Our love burns brighter than every flame.

177. There is no one who has ever gone out of their way for me. I cannot help it but love you deeply.

178. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.

179. You have healed all of my scars. I hope I can do the same for you.

180. I woke up thinking of you, nothing new.

181. The world can cry foul by seeing you with me, but everything is fair in love and war.

182. I’ve tried and tried but I can’t stop thinking about you.

183. We fit together like puzzle pieces.

184. Thank you for finding me. If it wasn’t for you, I’d be lost.

185. By loving every piece of me, you’ve transformed my perfections to imperfections.

186. My love for you is like a raging sea: powerful and deep.

187. If I was a planet and you were my moon, I’d stop spinning just by looking at you.

188. Even though we are far apart, my love for you will feed on the distance between us and only grow.

189. I feel electricity when we touch.

190. You’re everything I ever dreamed of, and then some.

191. When you gaze at me I get addicted to you. I love you so much.

192. We were meant for each other.

193. I love the way our hands fit perfectly in each other.

194. There are only two times that I want to be with you: Now and Forever!

195. I’ll hold your hand if you let me, I’ll kiss you if you let me, but I’ll love you no matter what you tell me.

196. I can never be wrong, because loving you feels so right!

197. Roses are red, violets are blue, you are for me and I am for you.

198. I want to be the reason for your smile.

199. You’ve changed my life for the better. I'm inspired to be different when I’m with you.

200. I'm so glad you continued to choose me. Everyday.

