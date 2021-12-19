57 ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ Quotes To Remind You There’ll Be No Sad Faces On Christmas

Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock
It's Christmas time and there's one story we can all relate to at least once during this commercialized season — the beloved children's story, "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss.
The tale is one we all know and adore. It follows the Grinch, a lonely creature who tries to stop Christmas by stealing all the gifts and decorations from nearby Whoville on Christmas Eve. With the help of a 6-year-old girl named Cindy Lou Who, the Grinch soon learns the true meaning of Christmas, teaching us all the same thing along the way, so much so that citing Grinch quotes has become pretty much a standard part of the Christmas season, whether you love it or hate it.
The Grinch made his first appearance in a 33-line poem titled "The Hoobub and the Grinch" in the May 1955 edition of Redbook Magazine. Theodore Geisel (Dr. Seuss) has said the infamously grumpy character was inspired by his own frustrations with the commercialization of Christmas.
The full story was published in 1957, and has been re-imagined throughout the years in multiple adaptations. The most famous of these are arguably the 1966 made-for-TV animated film "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" narrated by Boris Karloff, the 2018 computer-animated movie simply titled "The Grinch" starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role, and the iconic 2000 live-action feature film starring Jim Carrey.
(Fun fact: the original Grinch wasn't green. He was black and white with pink eyes in the original illustrated book.)
RELATED: 27 ‘I Hate Christmas’ Quotes For Everyone Who’s Feeling Like The Grinch
No matter which version of the Grinch's story is your own personal favorite, the list of Grinch quotes below are sure to get you feeling the Christmas spirit.
57 Best Grinch Quotes from "How The Grinch Stole Christmas"
Funny Grinch Quotes
1. "4:00, wallow in self-pity; 4:30, stare into the abyss; 5:00, solve world hunger, tell no one; 5:30, jazzercize; 6:30, dinner with me — I can’t cancel that again; 7:00, wrestle with my self-loathing... I’m booked. Of course, if I bump the loathing to 9, I could still be done in time to lay in bed, stare at the ceiling and slip slowly into madness." — The Grinch
Photo: Aleksey Konstantinovich/Shutterstock
2. "Ooooo... ahhhh... ohhh. That's it. I'm not going." — The Grinch
3. "Kids today. So desensitized by movies and television." — The Grinch
4. "We did our worst and that's all that matters." — The Grinch
5. "All right, you're a reindeer. Here's your motivation: Your name is Rudolph, you're a freak with a red nose, and no one likes you. Then, one day, Santa picks you and you save Christmas." — The Grinch
6. "It's because I'm green, isn't it?" — The Grinch
7. "Look at those greedy little gift monsters." — The Grinch
8. "This is the loudest snow I've ever heard in my life!" — The Grinch
9. "Well, Santa had eight reindeer, he looks like he ate the other seven." — The Grinch
10. "And they’ll feast, feast, feast, feast. They’ll eat their Who-Pudding and rare Who-Roast Beast. But that’s something I just cannot stand in the least. Oh, no. I’m speaking in rhyme!" — The Grinch
11. "Nice kid. Bad judge of character." — The Grinch
12. "He puzzled and puzzled 'till his puzzler was sore." — The Narrator
RELATED: 75 Christmas Puns Snow Funny They Sleigh
Grinch Quotes About Christmas
13. "Maybe Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more." — The Narrator
Photo: Unique Creative Arts/Shutterstock
14. "It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags." — The Grinch
15. "Look, I don't wanna make waves, but this whole Christmas season is stupid, stupid, stupid!" — The Grinch
16. "Tomorrow's Christmas! It's practically here!" — The Grinch
17. "It was me. I stole your Christmas. I stole it because I thought it would fix something from the past. But it didn't." — The Grinch
18. "I know just what to do. I become Santa Claus to steal their Christmas. If he could deliver it one night, then I can steal it. What's Santa have that I don't?" — The Grinch
19. "I must stop Christmas from coming... but how? I mean — in what way?" — The Grinch
20. "The avarice never ends! I want golf clubs. I want diamonds. I want a pony so I can ride it twice, get bored and sell it to make glue." — The Grinch
RELATED: The Best Funny Christmas Quotes And Memes To Brighten Any Grinch's Holiday
Relatable Grinch Quotes
21. "Blast this Christmas music. It’s joyful and triumphant." — The Grinch
Photo: Lev Radin/Shutterstock
22. "Even if I wanted to go, my schedule wouldn't allow it." — The Grinch
23. "But what would I wear?" — The Grinch
24. "Help me... I'm feeling." — The Grinch
25. "Am I just eating because I'm bored?" — The Grinch
26. "No, I'm not complaining. I'm venting. There's a difference." — Donna Who
27. "I specifically bought enough food to last me until January. How much emotional eating have I been doing?" — The Grinch
28. “Hate, hate, hate. Double hate. Loathe entirely.” — The Grinch
29. "I tell you Max, I don't know why I ever leave this place. I've got all the company I need right here." — The Grinch
30. "Sorry, I can't hear you. I don't speak ridiculous." — The Grinch
31. "I guess I could use a little social interaction." — The Grinch
32. “Stupid. Ugly. Out of date. This is ridiculous. If I can’t find something nice to wear I’m not going.” — The Grinch
RELATED: 100 Christmas Captions Perfect For Your Holiday Instagram Posts
Heart-Warming Grinch Quotes
33. "Christmas Day will always be just as long as we have we." — The Narrator
Photo: Pine Design/Shutterstock
34. "Now you listen to me, young lady! Even if we’re horribly mangled, there’ll be no sad faces on Christmas." — The Grinch
35. "No one should be alone on Christmas." — Cindy Lou Who
36. “I don’t need anything more for Christmas than this right here. My family.” — Lou Lou Who
37. "You can't hurt Christmas, Mr. Mayor, because it isn't about... the gifts or the contest or the fancy lights. That's what Cindy's been trying to tell everyone..." — Lou Lou Who
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!
38. "No matter how different a Who may appear, he will always be welcome with holiday cheer." — Cindy Lou Who
39. "How did I end up with such a wonderful daughter?" — Donna Who
40. "Your daughter's kindness changed my life." — The Grinch
41. "I'm all toasty inside." — The Grinch
42. "To kindness and love, the things we need most!" — The Grinch
Related Stories From YourTango:
43. "I am the Grinch that stole Christmas... and I'm sorry." — The Grinch
44. "Santa, don't forget the Grinch. I know he's mean and hairy and smelly, and his hands are cold and clammy, but I think he's kinda... sweet." — Cindy Lou Who
45. “Welcome Christmas while we stand Heart to heart and hand in hand.” — The Whos
46. “Christmas Day is in our grasp, So long as we have hands to grasp.” — The Whos
RELATED: 45 Most Romantic Christmas Love Songs Of All Time
Dr. Seuss Grinch Quotes
47. “Welcome Christmas. Bring your cheer. Cheer to all Whos, far and near.” — The Whos
Photo: JoshDCB/Shutterstock
48. “The Whos down in Whoville liked Christmas a lot. But the Grinch who lived just North of Whoville did not!” — The Narrator
49. "The Grinch hated Christmas! The whole Christmas season! Now, please don’t ask why. No one quite knows the reason. It could be his head wasn’t screwed on just right. It could be, perhaps his shoes were too tight. But I think that the most likely reason of all, May have been that his heart was two sizes too small." — The Narrator
50. “He rode into Whoville. He brought back their toys. He brought back their floof to the Who girls and boys.” — The Narrator
51. “He brought everything back, all the food for the feast! And he, he himself, the Grinch carved the roast beast!” — The Narrator
52. “Then he slid down the chimney, a rather tight pinch. But if Santa could do it, then so could the Grinch.” — The Narrator
53. “And he did a sound rising over the snow. It started in low. Then it started to grow. But this sound wasn’t sad! Why, this sound sounded glad!” — The Narrator
54. “And then! Oh, the noise! Oh, the noise! Noise! Noise! Noise! There’s one thing I hate!” — The Grinch
55. “Every Who down in Whoville, the tall and the small, Was singing without any presents at all! He HADN'T stopped Christmas from coming! IT CAME! Somehow or other, it came just the same!” — The Narrator
56. "And they'll feast, feast, feast, feast. They'll eat their Who-Pudding and rare Who-Roast Beast." — The Grinch
57. “And what happened then? Well, in Whoville they say that the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes that day!” — The Narrator
RELATED: 10 Creepy Christmas Songs That Are Actually Pretty Scary
More for You on YourTango:
Deauna Nunes is an assistant editor who covers pop culture, lifestyle, love and relationships for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.