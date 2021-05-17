25 Best Shrek Quotes Of All Time To Satisfy Your Inner Ogre

The Shrek series is a wild set of movies that have inspired (sometimes weird) internet culture. But it can be agreed: we love it.

May 18, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of "Shrek," and many people still have favorite quotes, moments and lessons they took away from the iconic movie.

In a feat rare today, the humor in these films has stood the test of time. According to Thrillist, “'Shrek' has spent the 20 years of its existence inspiring a generation, as evidenced by an enduring internet presence that has fueled the creation of countless memes and weird (often really weird) art.”

The Shrek movies are a source of powerful messages about self-love, acceptance and friendship — and they also make us laugh, which is seriously important.

When reading some of my favorite quotes to my best friend via Snapchat, they immediately replied by quoting lines from the infamous “Do you know the muffin man?” scene. Even though we’re technically adults, we descended into laughter remembering some of the funniest moments and how the internet has maintained its legacy.

For many young millennials and members of Gen Z, these movies are classics.

Here are 25 quotes from the Shrek movies to inspire you, make you laugh, or do a little of both.

Quotes from "Shrek" (2001)

1. “I live in a swamp! I put up signs! I'm a terrifying ogre! What do I have to do to get a little privacy?” — Shrek

2. "We can stay up late, swapping manly stories, and in the morning, I'm making waffles!" — Donkey

3. “What are you doing in my swamp?!” — Shrek

4. “You're so wrapped up in layers onion boy, you're afraid of your own feelings!” — Donkey

5. “Well, I'm sorry, but your job is not my problem. You tell Lord Farquaad that if he wants to rescue me properly, I'll be waiting for him right here!” — Princess Fiona

6. “But you are beautiful.” — Shrek

7. “Well, the stars don't tell the future, Donkey; they tell stories.” — Shrek

Quotes from "Shrek 2" (2004)

8. "Well, folks, it looks like we're up chocolate creek without a popsicle stick!" — Gingerbread Man

9. “I want what any princess wants; to live happily ever after with the ogre I married.” — Princess Fiona

10. “I only wanted what was best for Fiona, but I can see now she already has it.” — King Harold

11. “Don't worry. Things just seem bad because it's dark and rainy and Fiona's father hired a sleazy hitman to whack you.” — Donkey

12. "You're more that man today than you ever were, warts and all." — Queen Lillian

13. “I don't care whose fault this was, just get it sorted! And could someone please bring me something deep-fried and smothered in chocolate.” — Fairy Godmother

14 "Oh, don't feel bad, Shrek. Almost everybody who meets you wants to kill you.” — Donkey

Quotes from "Shrek the Third" (2007)

15. "From henceforth, we're all to be known as Team Alpha Super Awesome Cool Dynamite Wolf Squadron." — Donkey

16.“How can you be a receiver of the wedgies, when you are clearly not a wearer of the underpants?” — Puss in Boots

17. “You know, Shrek, you're all right. You just need to do a little less yelling and use more soap.” — Artie

18. “What? You didn't think you inherited your fighting skills from your father?” — Queen Lillian

19. “It's out of my hands, senorita. The winds of fate have blown on my destiny. But I will never forget you. You are the love of my life.” — Puss in Boots

20 "After a while, you learn to ignore the names people call you and just trust who you are." — Shrek

21. “If there's something you want to do, or someone you really want to be, then the only one standing in your way... is you.” — Artie

Quotes from "Shrek Forever After" (2010)

22. "Please eat my face last and send my hooves to my mama!" — Donkey

23. "Maybe you're not the ogre you used to be, but maybe that's not such a bad thing." — Fiona

24. "You have the right to shut your mouth!" — Pumpkin Witch

25. "Do you know what the best part of today was? I got the chance to fall in love with you all over again." — Shrek

Leeann Reed is a writer who covers news, pop culture, and love, and relationship topics.