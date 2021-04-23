25 Best 'School Of Rock' Quotes For True Jack Black Fans

School of Rock" blessed our screens when the Jack Black classic premiered 18 years ago, and is as relevant today as ever.

So it should come as little surprise to anyone that now, nearly two decades later, rumors that Jack Black is in talks to make "School Of Rock 2" are swirling.

The quirky story follows a down-on-his-luck (and income) musician named Dewey Finn who steals the identity of his roommate, Ned Schneebly, so he can make some cash to pay his share of the rent by going to work as a substitute teacher at a fancy private school.

After meeting the kids, Finn, played by Black, sees their musical talent and inspires them to have the confidence to dream big as they take part in a little class project called "Rock Band."

One scene that stuck with many, including myself, since the movie was released in 2003 involves a sweet conversation between Dewey and a student named Tomika "Songbird," played by Maryam Hassan.

The band's singer, self-conscious about her weight, tells Dewey she's afraid of performing "'cause I'm fat."

Encouraging her, Dewey says, "Tomika, hey, you've got something everybody wants. You've got talent, girl. You have an incredible singing voice, and I'm not just saying that."

He then compares her to Aretha Franklin, and, ultimately, himself.

"You know who else has a weight issue?" he asks. "Me. But once I get up onstage, start doing my thing, people worship me. Because I'm sexy and chubby, man."

This message of body positivity is just one of the many great lessons offered to myself and others who have come to love the film over the last nearly two decades.

Dewey Finn encourages not only his students but the audience as well to make their dreams come true — and rock hard along the way.

So for those of you about to watch "School of Rock" for the first (or one hundred and first) time, we salute you.

The 25 Best Quotes From School Of Rock's Jack Black (aka Dewey Finn, aka Ned Scheebly) and Other Favorite Characters

1. “You're tacky and I hate you.” — Billy (Brian Falduto)

2. “Don't let the man bring you down.” — Lawrence Dooley (Aidan Miner)

3. “I'm a teacher. All I need are minds for molding.” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

4. “Give up, just quit, because, in this life, you can't win. Yeah, you can try, but in the end, you're just gonna lose, big time because the world is run by the Man.” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

5. “It will test your head, and your mind, and your brain too.” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

6. "OK, Ms. DumBum ain't your teacher today, I am, and I have a headache and the runs. So I say, time for recess." — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

7. "Well, you're not hardcore unless you live hardcore, but the legend of the rent was way hardcore." — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

8. "I pledge allegiance — to the band — of Mr. Schneebly — and will not fight him — for creative control — and will defer to him on all issues related to the musical direction of the band." — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

9. “I service society by rocking, ok? I'm out there on the front lines liberating people with my music!” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

10. “Those that can't do, teach, and those that can't teach, teach gym.” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

11. “You don't have to worry about me because I'm a hard-ass. And if a kid gets out of line, I got no problem smacking them in the head.” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

12. “Sell my guitars? Would you tell Picasso to sell his guitars?” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

13. “Ms. Mullins, she's the Man. And the Man ruined the ozone, he's burning down the Amazon, and he kidnapped Shamu and put her in a chlorine tank! And there used to be a way to stick it to the Man. It was called rock 'n roll, but guess what, oh no, the Man ruined that, too, with a little thing called MTV!” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

14. “I've just been informed that all your children are missing.” — Miss Rosalie Mullins (Joan Cusack)

15. “Once I get up onstage, start doing my thing, people worship me! Because I'm sexy and chubby, man.” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

16. “What kind of a sick school is this?” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

17. "I don't wanna hang out with wannabe corporate sellouts. I'm gonna form my own band. We're gonna start a revolution. And you're gonna be a funny little footnote on my epic a**!” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

18. "Uh oh, it looks like Mrs. Lemmons is on crack, right kids?” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

19. "I like to eat! Is that such a crime?” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

20. “You wouldn't come to work with a hangover unless you were an alcoholic. Dude, you got a disease!" — Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones (Kevin Clark)

21. "Okay, who's got food in here? You're not gonna get in trouble, I'm hungry." — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

22. “I have a hangover. Who knows what that means?” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

23. “Shut the hell up, Schneebly!” — Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones (Kevin Clark)

24. “God of Rock, thank you for this chance to kick a**. We are your humble servants. Please give us the power to blow people's minds with our high voltage rock. In your name, we pray, Amen.” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

25. “Ugh, what do they teach in this place?” — Dewey Finn (Jack Black)

