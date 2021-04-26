60 Best Marvel Movie Quotes From The Avengers And The Rest Of The MCU

Since Tony Stark first appeared on our screens in 2008's "Iron Man," the collection of movies based on Marvel comic book characters known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has dominated our screens both big and small.

The collection has only continued to draw new audiences and fans, especially thanks to movies like "Avengers: Endgame" and shows like "WandaVision" and "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" on Disney+.

Across movies, TV shows, and, of course, the comic books from which they originated, our favorite Marvel heroes have given us no shortage of witty joke, harsh truths, and powerful commentary on the world around them.

So we took the liberty of rounding up our favorite Marvel quotes to share with our fellow MCU fans.

From "Iron Man" to "Avengers: Endgame," the MCU has given us laughs, loves, and life lessons aplenty, and these 60 MCU quotes still give us all the feels.

60 Best Marvel Quotes From The Avengers And Others In The MCU

Marvel Quotes from "Iron Man" (2008)

1. "I shouldn't be alive — unless it was for a reason. I'm not crazy, Pepper. I just finally know what I have to do. And I know in my heart that it's right.” — Tony Stark

2. "Don't waste it. Don't waste your life." — Ho Yinsen

Marvel Quotes from "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)

3. "I don't like bullies. I don't care where they’re from." ― Steve Rogers

Photo: Marvel/Disney

4. "When you brought a 90-pound asthmatic onto my Army base, I let it slide. I thought, what the hell. Maybe he'd be useful to you like a gerbil.” — Colonel Chester Phillips

5. “Whatever happens tomorrow, you must promise me one thing. That you will stay who you are, not a perfect soldier, but a good man.” ― Dr. Abraham Erskine

6. "The little guy from Brooklyn who was too dumb not to run away from a fight. I'm following him." — Bucky Barnes

Photo: Marvel/Disney

Marvel Quotes from "The Avengers" (2012)

7. "With everything that's happening, the things that are about to come to light, people might just need a little old-fashioned." — Agent Phil Coulson

8. “I understand that the council has made a decision, but given that it’s a stupid-a** decision, I’ve elected to ignore it.” ― Nick Fury

9. "Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to spin on." — Nick Fury

Photo: Marvel/Disney

10. “That’s my secret, Cap. I’m always angry.” — Bruce Banner

Marvel Quotes from "Iron Man 3" (2013)

11. "My armor, it was never a distraction or a hobby, it was a cocoon. And now, I'm a changed man. You can take away my house, all my tricks and toys. One thing you can't take away — I am Iron Man." — Tony Stark

Photo: Marvel/Disney

Marvel Quotes from "Thor: The Dark World" (2013)

12. "I would rather be a good man than a great king." ― Thor

13. “I should not be left in charge of stuff like this. I don’t get paid enough. I don’t get paid, period.” ― Darcy Lewis

Marvel Quotes from "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014)

14. “The world has changed and none of us can go back. All we can do is our best, and sometimes the best that we can do is to start over.” — Peggy Carter

15. "I know I’m asking a lot. But the price of freedom is high. It always has been. And it's a price I’m willing to pay. And if I’m the only one, then so be it. But I’m willing to bet I’m not." ― Steve Rogers

16. “The truth is a matter of circumstances, it's not all things to all people all the time.” — Natasha Romanoff

Photo: Marvel/Disney

Marvel Quotes from "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)

17. "I am Groot." — Groot

18. “Now I’m standing, y’all happy? We’re all standing up now. Buncha jacka**es standing in a circle.” — Rocket Raccoon

19. "I’m sorry. I took it too far. I meant trash panda.” ― Peter Quill

20. “Nothing goes over my head. My reflexes are too fast. I would catch it.” ― Drax

21. “I have lived most of my life surrounded by my enemies. I would be grateful to die surrounded by my friends.” ― Gamora

22. "And you think life takes more than it gives, but not today. Today it’s giving us something. It is giving us a chance." ― Peter Quill

Marvel Quotes from "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015)

23. "Humans are odd. They think order and chaos are somehow opposites and try to control what won't be. But there is grace in their failings. I think you missed that." — Vision

24. "Sooner or later, every man shows himself." — Wanda Maximoff

25. "You get hurt, hurt 'em back. You get killed, walk it off.” ― Captain America

26. "A thing isn't beautiful because it lasts." — Vision

Marvel Quotes from "Ant-Man" (2015)

27. “Ah, she left me. And my mom died too. And my dad got deported. But I got the van! ― Luis

Photo: Marvel/Disney

Marvel Quotes from "Captain America: Civil War" (2016)

28. "I can't control their fear, only my own." ― Wanda Maximoff

29. "Staying together is more important than how we stay together." — Natasha Romanoff

30. “It’s not enough to be against something. You have to be for something better.” ― Tony Stark

31. "Margaret Carter was known to most as the founder of S.H.I.E.L.D. But I just know her as Aunt Peggy... I asked her once how she managed to master diplomacy and espionage at a time when no one wanted to see a woman succeed at either. And she said, 'Compromise where you can. Where you can't, don't. Even if everyone is telling you that something wrong is something right. Even if the whole world is telling you to move, it is your duty to plant yourself like a tree, look them in the eye, and say, 'No, you move.'" — Sharon Carter

Marvel Quotes from "Doctor Strange" (2016)

32. “Faith is my sword. Truth is my shield. Knowledge my armor.” ― Stephen Strange

33. "We never lose our demons, Mordo. we only learn to live above them." ― The Ancient One

Marvel Quotes from "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" (2017)

34. “He may have been your father, boy, but he wasn’t your daddy.” — Yondu

35. “You don’t have to believe in yourself, because I believe in you.” — Drax

36. “I just keep imagining you waking up in the morning, sir, looking in the mirror and then in all seriousness saying to yourself, ‘you know what would be a really kicka** name? Taserface!'” ― Rocket Raccoon

37. "I'm Mary Poppins, y'all!" — Yondu

Marvel Quotes from "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)

38. "I'd rather just stay on the ground for a little while. Friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Somebody's gotta look out for the little guy, right?" — Peter Parker

39. “Don’t do anything I would do, and definitely don’t do anything I wouldn’t do. there’s a little gray area in there, and that’s where you operate.” ― Tony Stark

Marvel Quotes from "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)

40. “I have been falling for 30 minutes!” — Loki

41. “I’m made of rocks, as you can see, but don’t let that intimidate you. You don’t need to be afraid unless you’re made of scissors! Just a little rock-paper-scissors joke for you!” ― Korg

Marvel Quotes from "Black Panther" (2018)

42. “One more word, and I will feed you to my children. I’m kidding, we are vegetarians.” — M'Baku

43. “I am not king of all people. I am king of Wakanda. And it is my responsibility to make sure our people are safe and that vibranium does not fall into the hands of a person like you.” ― T’challa

44. “But in times of crisis the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers. We must find a way to look after one another as if we were one single tribe." ― T’challa

Photo: Marvel/Disney

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

45. "All over the planet, our people suffer because they do not have the tools to fight back.” ― Killmonger

46. “Just because something works, doesn’t mean it can’t be improved.” — Shuri

47. "You can’t let your father’s mistakes define who you are. You get to decide what kind of king you are going to be.” — Nakia

Marvel Quotes from "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)

48. “I assure you, brother, the sun will shine on us again.” — Loki

49. “The hardest choices require the strongest wills.” — Thanos

50. "This is my friend, tree." — Thor

Marvel Quotes from "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018)

51. "You can do it. You can do anything. You're the world's greatest grandma." — Cassie Lang

52. "What, because of hats and sunglasses? It's not a disguise, Hank. We look like ourselves at a baseball game." — Scott Lang

Marvel Quotes from "Captain Marvel (2019)

53. “I’ve been fighting with one arm tied behind my back. What happens when I’m finally set free?” ― Carol Danvers

Photo: Marvel/Disney

54. “You are Carol Danvers. You were the woman on that black box risking her life to do the right thing. My best friend. Who supported me as a mother and a pilot when no one else did. You were smart and funny, and a huge pain in the a**. And you were the most powerful person I knew, way before you could shoot fire through your fists.” — Maria Rambeau

55. "I have nothing to prove to you." — Carol Danvers

56. “You call me ‘young lady' again, I’ll shove my foot up somewhere it's not supposed to be.” — Maria Rambeau

Photo: Marvel/Disney

Marvel Quotes from "Avengers: Endgame" (2019)

57. "Part of the journey is the end." ― Tony Stark

58. "Be careful. Look out for each other. This is the fight of our lives. And we're going to win. Whatever it takes. Good luck." — Steve Rogers

59. “Everyone fails at who they are supposed to be, Thor. The measure of a person, of a hero, is how well they succeed at being who they are.” ― Frigga

60 “I love you 3000" ― Tony Stark

Photo: Marvel/Disney

Leeann Reed is a writer who covers news, pop culture, and love, and relationship topics.