35 Mother's Day Quotes That Prove Your Mom Is A Superhero

Mothers know best.
Mom, Mama, Mother, Mommy, Eema or Ema, Mami, Mère or Maman -
whatever you might call your mother, that’s not really her title or job description: it’s her superhero code name.
There is only be one day on the calendar called "Mother’s Day" in which we celebrate the pure awesomeness that are our moms and
give them gifts.
But the truth is we really should celebrate them and tell them we love them every day because honestly, where would we be
Whether they're yours from birth or
were given to you afterwards, your mom is your role model, your best friend, and your biggest supporter.They nursed us, fed us and clothed us. They were there whenever you fell down to help you get back up. They were your shoulder to cry on and a hand to hold when you were scared.
They showed us love and compassion and patience even if we didn’t always show it back. They’re there when we are happy to cheer us on and when we are sad for us to lean on.
Maybe you haven't realized it yet (or maybe you just need some not so subtle reminding) but your mother is basically a superhero and
here are 35 of the best quotes to help prove it to you just in time for Mother's Day (but also all year round, because really that's how often we should thank them). 1. "No matter how old you get, sometimes you still just need a hug from mom to make everything better." — Unknown 2. "I do what I want, when I want, where I want, if my mom says it's ok." — Unknown 3. "First my mother, forever my friend." — Unknown 4. "She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel." — Unknown 5. "No matter your age you always need your mom." — Unknown 6. "I love my mom because she gave me everything. She gave me love, she gave me her soul, and she gave me her time." — Unknown 7. "There's a reason some people think they can achieve anything. They listened to their mother." — Unknown 8. "Moms are people who know us the best and love us the most." — Unknown 9. "I believe in love at first sight because I loved my mom since I opened my eyes." — Unknown 10. "A mother is a daughter's first best friend." — Unknown
11. "Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws." — Barbara Kingsolver
12. "Being a mother is about learning about strengths you didn't know you had and dealing with fears you didn't know existed." — Linda Wooten
13. "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." — Rudyard Kipling
14. "A real mom sees beyond your confusions and understands the kind of support you need to sail through and then gives it all to you." — Terry Mark
15. “Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." — Unknown
16. “A mother understands what a child does not say.” — Jewish Proverb
17. “By the time a woman realizes her mother was right, she has a daughter who thinks she’s wrong.” — Unknown
18. “A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie.” — Tenneva Jordan
19. “Successful Mothers are not the ones that have never struggled, they are the ones that never give up, despite the struggles.” — Sharon Jaynes
20. "Raising a kid is part joy and part guerilla warfare." — Ed Asner
21. “By and large, mothers and housewives are the only workers who do not have regular time off. They are the great vacation-less class.” — Anne Morrow Lindbergh
22. “A mom’s hug lasts long after she lets go.” — Unknown
23. “A mother's love is patient and forgiving when all others are forsaking, it never fails or falters, even though the heart is breaking.” — Helen Rice
24. "When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know." — Charley Benetto
25. "Behind all your stories is your mother's story because hers is where yours begins." — Mitch Albom
26. "Love as powerful as your mother's for you, leaves its own mark." — Albus Dumbledore
27. “It's not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it.” — The Golden Girls
28. “A mother’s love reaches far beyond circumstances and feelings. It sees past flaws and imperfections. And celebrates God’s gift of love, sent from heaven in the form of a child.” — Unknown
29. “A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." — Cardinal Mermillod
30. "Mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved." — Erich Fromm
31. “Only mothers can think of the future - because they give birth to it in their children." — Maxim Gorsky
32. "There will be so many times you feel like you've failed, but in the eyes, heart and mind of your child, you are super mom." — Stephanie Precourt
33. "Who needs superheros when I have mom?" -Unknown
34. "Home is where your mom is." — Unknown
36. "My mother is my best critic, and yet my strongest supporter" — Unknown