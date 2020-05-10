35 Mother's Day Quotes That Prove Your Mom Is A Superhero

Mothers know best.

Mom, Mama, Mother, Mommy, Eema or Ema, Mami, Mère or Maman - whatever you might call your mother, that’s not really her title or job description: it’s her superhero code name.

There is only be one day on the calendar called "Mother’s Day" in which we celebrate the pure awesomeness that are our moms and give them gifts.

But the truth is we really should celebrate them and tell them we love them every day because honestly, where would we be without our beloved mothers?

Whether they're yours from birth or were given to you afterwards, your mom is your role model, your best friend, and your biggest supporter.They nursed us, fed us and clothed us. They were there whenever you fell down to help you get back up. They were your shoulder to cry on and a hand to hold when you were scared.

They showed us love and compassion and patience even if we didn’t always show it back. They’re there when we are happy to cheer us on and when we are sad for us to lean on.

Maybe you haven't realized it yet (or maybe you just need some not so subtle reminding) but your mother is basically a superhero and here are 35 of the best quotes to help prove it to you just in time for Mother’s Day (but also all year round, because really that's how often we should thank them).

1. "No matter how old you get, sometimes you still just need a hug from mom to make everything better." — Unknown

2. "I do what I want, when I want, where I want, if my mom says it's ok." — Unknown

3. "First my mother, forever my friend." — Unknown

4. "She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel." — Unknown

5. "No matter your age you always need your mom." — Unknown 6. "I love my mom because she gave me everything. She gave me love, she gave me her soul, and she gave me her time." — Unknown 7. "There's a reason some people think they can achieve anything. They listened to their mother." — Unknown 8. "Moms are people who know us the best and love us the most." — Unknown 9. "I believe in love at first sight because I loved my mom since I opened my eyes." — Unknown 10. "A mother is a daughter's first best friend." — Unknown