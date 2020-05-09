50 Sweet Things To Say To Your Mom For Mother's Day

Here's how to tell her how you really feel ...

Love takes on an endless different number of forms, but there's nothing quite like the bond of love between a mother and her child, so what better time than Mother's Day so find some sweet things to say to your mom?

You can see it on a mother's face when her baby takes his few first steps, you hear it in a toddler's giggle in the throes of a tickle fight with her mom and feel it fill a room when a mother dances at her son's wedding.

A mother's love is a kind of unconditional love that can't be properly put into words.

Day in and day out we try to put into words and express how much our mothers mean to us. This, of course, can be difficult and certainly very private.

Oftentimes we neglect to show our mothers the recognition they deserve. We come off as selfish, insulting, and greedy. We make mistakes-yet our mothers are there to welcome us with open arms and continue guiding us through life.

Still, that doesn't mean that authors, musicians, poets, and speakers haven't all tried to express what it means to be a mother and, in turn, to feel a mother's love. In honor of Mother's Day — or any day, really —these sweet things to say to your mom are guaranteed to make her smile, laugh — and might even make your mom cry happy tears.

Take a look below at some of our favorite Mother's Day sayings to help you tell her just the right things.

1. "The moment a child is born, the mother is also born. She never existed before. The woman existed, but the mother, never. A mother is something absolutely new." — Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh

2. "When you look into your mother's eye, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth." — Mitch Albom

3. You were right, mom.

4. "Mothers and their children are in a category all their own. There's no bond so strong in the entire world." — Gail Tsukiyama

5. "You inspire me to be a better person every day." — Lindsay

6. “There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.” —Elder M. Russell Ballard

7. "Resilience is rarely more impressive than when paired with wit, and you are the best example of both." — Cate

8. "Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart walking around outside of your body." — Elizabeth Stone

9. “My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was.” —Lisa Leslie

10. "In a child's eyes, a mother is a goddess. I am convinced that this is the greatest power in the universe." — N.K. Jemisin

11. "Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn't know you had, and dealing with fears you didn't know existed." — Linda Wooten

12. "Before becoming a mother I had a hundred theories on how to bring up children. Now, I have seven children and only one theory: love them, especially when they least deserve to be loved." — Kate Samperi

13. "Mothers are all slightly insane." — J.D. Salinger

14. “I got to grow up with a mother who taught me to believe in me.” – Antonio Villaraigosa

15. “Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” —Oliver Wendell Holmes

16. "When your mother asks, 'Do you want a piece of advice?' it's a mere formality. It doesn't matter if you answer yes or no. You're going to get it anyway." — Erma Bombeck

17. "A mother takes twenty years to make a man of her boy, and another woman makes a fool of him in twenty minutes." — Robert Frost

18. "All I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." — Abraham Lincoln

19. “It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?” —Mahatma Gandhi

20. "A mother is the truest friend we have." — Washington Irving

21. "You taught me that life was never too difficult to find something positive to hold on to and that the people who spent their time wallowing rarely got what they wanted." — Isaac

22. "My mother ... she is beautiful, softened at the edges, and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her." — Jodi Picoult

23. "Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever."

24. "As mothers and daughters, we are connected with one another. My mother is the bones of my spine, keeping me straight and true. I cannot now imagine life without her." — Kristin Hannah

25. “Motherhood is the exquisite inconvenience of being another person’s everything.”

26. “I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you.” – Roy Croft

27. "But behind all your stories is always your mother's story, because hers is where yours begins." — Mitch Albom

28. “If the whole world were put into one scale, and my mother in the other, the whole world would kick the beam.” – Lord Langdale

29. "Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love, and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love." — Stevie Wonder

30. "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." — Rudyard Kipling

31. "If I didn’t have you as a Mom, I’d choose you as a friend."

32. "You're so hardworking and caring, and I look up to you in a thousand ways." — Danny

34. "A mother's happiness is like a beacon, lighting up the future but reflected also on the past in the guise of fond memories." — Honore de Balzac

35. "Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." — Robert Browning

36. “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.” —Maya Angelou

37. "The love of a mother is the veil of a softer light between the heart and the heavenly Father." — Samuel Taylor Coleridge

38. "My mother is a walking miracle." — Leonardo DiCaprio

39. “Mother, the ribbons of your love are woven around my heart.”

40. "Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws." — Barbara Kingsolver

41. “You don’t really understand human nature unless you know why a child on a merry-go-round will wave at his parents every time around — and why his parents will always wave back.” — William D. Tammeus

42. “Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children.” —William Makepeace Thackeray

43. "Who's a boy gonna talk to if not his mother?" — Donald E. Westlake

44. "Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children.” —Maxim Grosky

45. “Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary – it’s an act of infinite optimism.” —Gilda Radner

46. “The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” —James E. Faust

47. "Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother." — Oprah Winfrey

48. "Being a full-time mother is one of the highest salaried job s... since the payment is pure love." — Mildred Vermont

49. "I Love You, no matter what."

50. “The world needs our mothers.” —Liya Kebede