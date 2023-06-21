Woman Refuses To Pay For Sister's Wedding Dress After She Made An Insulting 'Joke' About How Her Ex-Husband Left Her

A woman decided to no longer pay for her younger sister's wedding dress after she made a rude remark about her.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them — she explained that she had agreed to pay for her sister's wedding dress, but quickly changed her mind after her sister insulted her.

She refuses to pay for her sister's wedding dress after she made a joke about her husband leaving her.

In her Reddit post, she shared that on her wedding day in 2017, her fiancé left her at the altar to run away with his pregnant mistress. "That image, those details are forever engraved on my mind and I'll never forget how I felt that day. This was truly a turning point in my life."

For her sister's upcoming wedding day, the woman learned that her sister was struggling with money to buy her wedding dress. Despite the grievances that happened on her own wedding day, she decided to help her younger sister out with the wedding dress price.

"This allowed her to be able to buy her dream wedding gown that costs $7,000. It's a lot for a dress but she literally cried because she wanted it," she recalled. However, just mere days before they were set to buy the dress, they were all gathered at their parent's house for a family dinner.

During the dinner, their aunt was asking questions about the wedding. While answering, the woman's younger sister casually laughed before saying, "Let's just hope he won't [run] away with a pregnant mistress or something [on] our wedding day."

At hearing her sister's idea of a "joke," the woman was taken aback. She pointed out that her younger sister was pretty much mocking her about what happened at her own wedding.

"It happened so fast. I got up and started screaming at her calling her an idiot but my parents asked me to take it easy and she said it was a joke and she didn't 'think' I'd react so intensely," she continued. "I grabbed my stuff and as I was getting ready, I told my sister she was getting $0 for her dream wedding dress then I walked out."

Since then, both the woman's aunt and father think she's been "too harsh" on her sister over something that was meant to be a "joke." They told her that her sister has been crying since the incident, and she was being asked to reconsider her choice not to pay for her sister's wedding.

Most people agreed that she was not overreacting for changing her mind and not paying for her sister's wedding dress.

"Serious lack of self-awareness and simple respect from this sister. Charged remarks come with charged consequences," one Reddit user wrote.

Another user agreed, writing that her sister clearly wasn't appreciative of the gesture. "You were under no obligation to pay for your sister's extremely expensive dress. It was a wonderful act of kindness. As thanks, your sister threw the most traumatic experience of your life in your face and laughed about it."

"I'm tired of people using others' trauma as a source of humor. It's not funny to the person it happened to. If she genuinely is remorseful then maybe you might feel differently about the dress," a third user pointed out.

It's clear this woman is still reeling from her fiancé leaving her at the altar, and for her own sister to poke fun at it isn't right. Hopefully, this has taught her a lesson about how some "jokes" shouldn't be made at another person's expense.

