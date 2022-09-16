Bride Leaves Fiancé At The Altar After Hearing His Private Conversation With His Sister

After hearing a private conversation her fiance was having with his sister, one bride decided to break off their 18-year relationship by abandoning him at the altar.

Now, that sister is beginning to have regrets about what was said so she went to Reddit’s "r/Am I The A--hole" (AITA) thread to seek some advice on her situation.

The groom didn’t want to marry the bride and was only marrying her because they had been together for so long.

The woman explained how her brother, Ben, had been engaged to his fiancee, Abby, for eight years and that they were going to get married three years ago but the groom backed out.

After a lot of therapy and counseling, the couple made the decision to get married.

The woman wrote, “Today they were meant to get married but, as Abby and us bridesmaids were about to enter the church Ben was nowhere to be found.”

After waiting for hours, Abby went back to her hotel room and asked everyone to call her when they found Ben.

The sister’s other brothers and brothers-in-law eventually found Ben at a bar and they were persuading him to go to his own wedding.

She didn’t like Ben’s attitude and decided to let the bride know about it as well.

The woman called one of her brothers-in-law who was with Ben and asked him to put Ben on the phone and asked him what was going on with him.

“The drunk fool started saying s--t like he didn’t think she was the one and he is only with her because they’ve been together [too] long and he is scared to be alone,” the woman wrote.

The bride started crying and yelled at the groom to come to the church in an hour or they would break up.

The groom showed up in 20 minutes but the bride left him at the altar.

It turned out the bride didn’t want to marry her fiance after hearing his conversation and went on their honeymoon by herself.

That was the end of their 18-year relationship and the groom’s sister was to blame.

“I’ve been disowned by everyone [except] two siblings (sisters) and I had to get Abby’s maid of [honor] to collect my suitcase from outside the hotel (mom dumped out when she found out),” the woman added.

While she believed that she did right by Abby, her family still hates her for hurting her brother.

Redditors claimed she wasn’t wrong to make the bride listen to the conversation.

One user wrote, “You did her a favor by having her hear it. You did something no one else ever did for her. The truth to move on.”

Another user wrote, “Honestly, it was best for her cowardly jerk of a brother too. He didn’t really want to be in that relationship. They both needed the truth to be told.”

“The family is horrendous. Ben was obviously lying to Abby. He hurt this woman badly. Left her at the alter. Had no plans to marry her. Didn't love her. And, he was only honest when drunk. He is 100% at fault,” one person commented.

