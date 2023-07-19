Woman Explains How Kim Kardashian Literally Saved Her Life — With Shapewear

A 22-year-old woman who celebrated New Year’s Eve at a club in Kansas City, Missouri was waiting for her ride home when her whole life changed. Angelina Wiley was shot four times on January 1, 2023, and her story of survival is nothing short of miraculous.

Angelina Wiley explained how Kim Kardashian saved her life — with her line of SKIMS shapewear.

Wiley has posted multiple videos on TikTok, describing the night of the shooting and its emotional and physical aftermath, in an effort to raise awareness about the travesties of gun violence.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” she stated in a TikTok post. “This New Years, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit. It was so tight on me, that it literally kept me from bleeding out.

In a separate TikTok video, Wiley described the night of the shooting.

She explained that she and her friends decided to leave the Westport club “around 1:30 to 2, because we wanted to avoid people getting drunk.” After ordering a Lyft that took a long time to arrive, Wiley and her friends decided to get food at a food truck across the street from the club.

“As we were crossing the street, there [were] some people fighting in the road,” she stated. Moments later, Wiley was shot by a man wearing a ski mask.

“I got shot pretty much immediately, but I didn’t know I got shot yet,” she explained. “But I felt these vibrations through my body.”

Wiley and her friend ran for safety, ending up behind the food truck, at which point Wiley “instantly collapsed to the ground.” Her friend urged to stand up and keep running, but Wiley was unable to stand.

“I kept trying to get up and I just kept falling,” she said. “Then, she saw I couldn’t get up, so she just kinda got down. The shots just kept going. It didn’t stop at that point.”

Wiley’s choice of shapewear saved her life that night because the SKIMS bodysuit was so tight, it acted like a tourniquet.

“Once I got to the ER, they had to cut off my dress,” she said in another TikTok post. “I had to go into the emergency surgery, they came in and they were like, ‘Hey, you actually got shot four times — your back, in your left side, your right side, and your leg.’”

Wiley praised SKIMS shapewear, saying, “I’m definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It’s like body armor for women.”

She posted a video of herself in the outfit she wore the night of the shooting, writing, “took this video because I was feeling self conscious. I had no idea that this dress would be getting cut off me hours later by paramedics.”

Wiley has posted multiple videos detailing both her physical recovery process and the mental health repercussions of being shot, including her struggle with PTSD. Her presence on TikTok is devoted to documenting her healing and raising awareness on gun violence.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the current number of gun violence deaths in 2023 is recorded at 23,420.

SKIMS shapewear has been criticized by customers for its return policy and its lack of inclusive sizing, despite the fact that it's advertised as such. Wiley’s life-saving experience wearing the shapewear shows that Kim Kardashian’s fashion line has done immeasurable good.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.