19 Pictures Of Kim Kardashian 'Before Plastic Surgery'

Most of us know quite a lot about the Kardashian and Jenner families, the super-famous clan who rose to fame for not much more being celebrities who hang out with other celebrities.
And while we many people love to hate on them for rising to fame based on almost nothing but their wealth, there’s no denying most of us would love to be in their position.
Kim Kardashian, 42, is arguably one of the most famous and influential women in the world, having built a business empire while balancing her multiple roles as business woman, star of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," and mom to her four adorable kids with Kanye West, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.
The Kardashian-Jenner family certainly isn’t shy about using social media. Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, you name it — they not only use it all, they set trends and stock prices alike.
But hands down, the best ones happen to be the #TBT (hashtag Throw Back Thursday) pictures Kim loves to share.
Every time she shares one of these gems, we mere mortals can breakout our favorite zoom tools to try and figure out what kind of plastic surgery, fillers, or other injectables like Botox Kim Kardashian may have had.
Has Kim Kardashian had plastic surgery? A nose job perhaps?
Browsing through her personal Instagram feed, you can glimpse tons of shots of young Kimmie not only with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé, but also with famous long-time friends like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.
Looking at some of these images, it would be easy to assume Kim's had a lot of work done over the years. And yet, in others, such as the one in which she infamously dubbed herself "Miss Teen Armenian," she really doesn't look all that different than the way she does now.
While having her makeup done by Mario Dedivanovic during a 2019 Master Class in Los Angeles, Kim stated firmly, “I never had my nose done ... Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out.”
Kardashian insists that the differences in her appearance — which would honestly cause most reasonable people to at least wonder if those plastic surgery rumors are true — are simply the byproduct of makeup, angles and lighting.
"Everyone always thinks I've had my nose done or my lips done or just anything to my face like besides Botox, which to me isn't plastic surgery," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2012. "People always say I've had a nose job and they'll use before and after pictures but the after picture is really taken before. It's so funny, it just depends on how your nose is contoured."
Kardashian's looks have certainly changed over the years. Not only has the reality star evolved when it comes to her fashion, but in some images of her back in the day, her body and face appear almost unrecognizable. Of course, the same can be said for plenty of celebrities and common folk like you and me alike, with or without having gone through plastic surgery.
And of course, we're all entitled to do what we want to with our own faces and bodies. Getting plastic surgery, fillers or Botox isn't necessarily a bad thing.
From her childhood to the time when she was best known as Paris Hilton’s BFF to that one time she fulfilled future husband Kanye West's fantasy of seeing her as slave Princess Leia on his "hiphop Muppet show" (yes, really), the pictures below prove that Kim Kardashian has come a long, long way over the first four decades of her life.
Enjoy this look back at 19 pictures of Kim Kardashian (alledgedly) before and after plastic surgery:
1. 6 years old: Celebrating Christmas 1986 with Kourtney and Khloé
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 24, 2015 at 11:44am PST
2. Side-by-side pictures of Kim at 6 years old (1986 or 1987) vs. 30 years old (2010)
#FBF 6 year old Kimmie vs 30 year old Kimmie #SomeThingsNeverChange
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 16, 2015 at 11:14am PST
3. 7 years old with an adorable bow in 1987 or 1988
7 years old and obsessed with bows
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 25, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT
4. Side-by-side pictures of Kim at 7 years old (1987 or 1988) and at 34 years old (2015)
Love this side by side of me when I'm 7 and me now
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 2, 2015 at 12:05pm PST
5. Undated photo of Kim as a pre-teen or teen with her beloved dad, the late Robert Kardashian
Happy Father's Day dad! You were the best dad in the world! The last conversation I had with you, I told you that I was so lucky to have had the best example of what a dad should be and one day I will have kids and pass on everything you taught me. I'm so lucky to have had you as my dad. I love you
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 19, 2016 at 6:27pm PDT
6. With big sister Kourtney, then 10, and friends at 9 years old (1989 or 1990)
Throwback to when Kourtney & I were 9&10. Not sure what's cooler Allison's LA Raiders boxers worn as shorts or Kourt's Reebok pumps & hair cut and me doing a hair flip per usual
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:53am PST
7. Undated photo of Kim posing with her ice skates as a pre-teen
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 15, 2015 at 6:05pm PST
8. Kim looking appropriately sullen at the age of 12 (1992 or 1993)
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 25, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT
9. Somewhere in Kim's pre-teen or teen years with Nicole Richie
The revenge plot on Paris goes back decades
A post shared by Tate Carmichael (@ex_socialite) on Feb 7, 2018 at 4:09pm PST
10. Around 14 years old in 9th grade (1994 or 1995)
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 28, 2020 at 6:32pm PST
11. Undated side-by-side pictures of Kim as a teen vs. somewhere in her mid- to late-30s
Look at the change in the forehead height. In older photos Kim has a low hairline in proportion to the rest of her face. Apart from the nose refinement and injectables, the other noticeable difference to her face is the hair removal from the top of her forehead to change the hairline shape and to improve her facial proportions to the classic thirds... these divide the length of the face into thirds. Top of forehead to eyebrows should equal height from eyebrows to the end of the nose which is then equal to the distance from the end of the nose to the chin. Makes her chin look shorter... ...in her original face she has a low hairline, which makes the chin and nose length look longer. #face #facial #beautyproportions #rhinoplasty #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kardashians #kardashian #nose #plasticsurgery #kimkardashiansurgery #kimbeforeandafter #kk #facebotox #botox #fillers #injectables #icons #beforeandafter #beautiful #pretty #sydneycosmetic #botoxsydney #kyliejenner #kardashians #reality #realitytv #kimkardashianbeforeandafter #kimkardashianbefore
A post shared by Dr Linda Dayan (@artistic_eye_aesthetic) on Mar 16, 2018 at 5:56pm PDT
12. Kim looking very mature at 16 years old in the summer of 1996
Happy 40th Birthday to my best friend in the entire world Allison!!! We’ve been through everything together and I’m the luckiest girl to have the same best friend my whole life! My family! I’m so proud of you for being the best mom, wife and friend and run your own business while making it all look so easy. You are the most loyal friend to the end! I love you so much Ali! Omg this pic is from the summer of 1996 when we were in Paris on tour with your dad and The Eagles. We kept a diary this trip and I just read it . So many amazing memories
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 12, 2020 at 1:38am PST
13. Kim dubbed herself "Miss Teen Armenian" when she shared this throwback picture from her teenaged years on Instagram
#TWTFBT I'm throwing this way the fuck back Thursday #MissTeenArmenian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 5, 2015 at 1:46pm PST
14. Little sister Khloé helping Kim celebrate her 18th birthday in 1998
When you're sick in bed & going through old pics! Khloe don't kill me lol This was my 18th birthday & Khloe took me to a Backstreet Boys concert! #WhatAreThoooseHats
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 25, 2015 at 12:14pm PST
15. At 19 years old, relaxing with Kourt, then 20
I'm into throwbacks these days. I'm 19 & cowgirl Kourt is 20
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 6, 2017 at 11:58am PST
16. Side-by-side images of Kim at 25 in 2005 and at 37 in 2017
#liquidfacelift Looks to me like: Fillers in her cheeks, tear troughs, chin, nose, lips and temples •Botox in forehead, around eyes, jaw, and chin
A post shared by |Fernanda|Esthetician| (@fernandaheckman) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT
17. 26-year-old Kim with pal Paris Hilton in Ibiza in 2006
Found this pic while unpacking! It's from 2006 in Ibiza. Happy belated birthday @ParisHilton
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 18, 2015 at 3:27pm PST
18. Kim at 27, on the set of the "hiphop Muppet show" called "Alligator Boots" she filmed with future husband Kanye West in 2007
Check out my app and read how Star Wars brought Kanye and I together lol
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 18, 2015 at 10:50am PST
19. Additional undated photos of Kim's face head-on for comparison
So because my last post struck a nerve with soooo many of you... here ya go... my gift to you, another #kardashiantransformation for you. #kimkardashian is not afraid to explore fillers and neurotoxins. This seems to be a controversial topic. Some of you think it's a form of empowerment. Some of you think it's sad and superficial What do you think? And why? Ps- happy Thursday #glowgetters
A post shared by |Fernanda|Esthetician| (@fernandaheckman) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:27am PDT
Nicole Weaver is a senior writer for Showbiz Cheat Sheet whose work has been featured in New York Magazine, Teen Vogue, and more.