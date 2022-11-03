Woman Loudly Confronts Cheating Boyfriend At His Work After Learning He Was Talking To Other Girls Behind Her Back

"Ladies, you're gonna like this one," begins a TikToker who is being praised for boldly calling out her cheating boyfriend.

Instead of sitting in shock after learning of his infidelity, Emma Steffon took action straight away and now TikTok users are praising her for it.

The woman confronted her boyfriend at his job after finding out he cheated on her.

In a video that has gathered over 2 million views, Steffon documents the moment she let her boyfriend know exactly what she thinks of him and his unfaithfulness.

Steffon tells viewers to pay attention as she exits a car and strolls up to her now ex-boyfriend’s work building.

Steffon flips the camera to reveal her boyfriend standing on the steps as she walks up to him while asking him, “Who’s Jenna?”

When her boyfriend fails to respond, she asks again, “who’s Jenna, from Bowling Green? What did you do with her?”

Steffon’s boyfriend, appearing to be in disbelief, stares at Steffon in silence before asking her if she would like to come inside the building.

She refuses, telling her boyfriend that “Jenna,” the other woman that Steffon’s boyfriend cheated on her with, sent her “everything” and asks what happened between them.

When Steffon asks her boyfriend if he’d like to explain to her what happened, he replies with, “I don’t know.”

Steffon laughs while saying, “I bet not, I bet not!” knowing she caught him red-handed.

“My first love really cheated on me TWICE. DMs are open, and so is my cash app. Shoutout to Jenna for being a homie,” she captioned the video.

TikTokers praised Steffon for the way she handled the situation.

“Honesty a W [win], you were doing charity work queen,” one user commented.

“The way he was buffering for his life,” another user pointed out about Steffon’s boyfriend when he was confronted.

Other users extended their support to Steffon.

“Even though everyone is dragging him, unfortunately, it doesn’t ease the pain of betrayal. I’m sorry he did this to you,” one user wrote.

“Ugh. The mascara tear stains. I was just there 3 weeks ago. I feel you, girl,” another user commented.

Steffon posted a follow-up video in response to a user who asked how she was doing.

She revealed that her now ex-boyfriend was her first boyfriend in high school and the two were planning their future together.

"Days are up and down recently," she writes in the caption in response to a user who checked in on her mental health.

"Lots of things happening at once. The support on this platform has been monumental to my growth," she adds.

Here's hoping Emma is taking the time she needs to heal and move on from her cheating ex!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.