Ex-Girlfriend Of 'All Too Well' Star Exposes His ‘Red Flags’ That Made Him The Perfect Choice For Taylor Swift’s Video

After Taylor Swift released her short film for the song "All Too Well" from her new album "Red (Taylor's Version) on Saturday, fans have been obsessed making different connections to clues and easter eggs.

Not only did the short film make a lot of connections to certain theories but it also had the power of being so relatable to many women.

For one woman, in particular, the music video related to her "All Too Well" as she spotted her ex-boyfriend playing a major role in the music video — a role in which she says he was perfectly cast.

At the end of the short film, the main cast is revealed as "Him," "Her," and "Her, later on," and "Him, later on."

"Her" was, of course, Sadie Sink, "Him" was Dylan O'Brien, "Her, later on" was Taylor Swift, and "Him, later on" was played by a man named Jake Lyon, who was also the gaffer for the short film.

Who is Jake Lyon in Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' film?

One of the most popular connection fans made about the name Jake Lyon referring to Jake Gyllenhaal was that Jake Lyon meant Jake lyin' and gaslighting Taylor.

Another noted that Jake Lyon sounds like Jake Lion which is a coincidence because Jake Gyllenhaal has a Leo rising.

Lastly, another made a connection to Jake Lyon being a gaffer as the definition of a gaffer is both "the chief electrician in a motion-picture or television production unit" and "an old man," hence referring to Jake Gyllenhaal as an old man.

But who is the real Jake Lyon and why does his ex-girlfriend say he was the perfect man for the role?

I've seen everyone talking about "Jake Lyon" playing Him, later on in @taylorswift13's #AllTooWellTheShortFilm but why aren't we all LOL'ing about this other "Jake Lyon" reference in the credits... #alltoowelltaylorsversion pic.twitter.com/qcqPpio6ax — Breanne L. Heldman (@BreanneNYC) November 14, 2021

Jake Lyon's alleged ex spoke out about him on TikTok.

In her TikTok, she said she learned her ex had starred in Taylor Swift's film after her best friend sent her the music video.

"I'd know that back of the head from anywhere because its cost me thousands of dollars in therapy. I wanted to congratulate miss Taylor Swift on choosing the right guy for the role because she couldn't have picked a more appropriately vapid, destructive, gaslighting, washed-up man, and his name is Jake," said the ex-girlfriend.

"He took the job very seriously and has spent the last year and a half of my life in character in preparation for the role. He played it all too well if you will."

It's thishttps://t.co/eiqsaAlJRz — alexa²⁶ | i survived day 13 (@alexaisfine) November 14, 2021

In her second video she explained her relationship with Jake Lyon and their backstory.

She didn't offer any more identifying information on him, only explaining her relationship, the breakup, and how that relates to Taylor, sharing only photos of the back of his head.

She explained their relationship happened through the pandemic — she is a health care professional and was on the front-lines the entire time which meant she had to move across the country for her job and was unable to make many new friends but met Lyon during that time.

In May 2021, she had an opportunity to travel home and visit her family and wanted him to come with her to meet them in person since he had only met them on zoom.

Their relationship started getting rocky here, she claims, and he decided he would take a job in Cincinnati for the summer, so naturally, the ex-girlfriend was upset and talked to him about her feelings.

He had allegedly argued with her about the move, and after the argument, the ex-girlfriend said "after our year-long relationship and that argument he cut me off, stopped responding, blocked me on everything."

She claims they had previously argued about moving to the west coast and says her ex claimed he wouldn't find work in New York City.

After their breakup, she tried to reach out for a few months to get closure but was only left with a cold and mean-spirited thing that made her cry on her birthday in July.

She then found out at the end of the summer that he had allegedly cut her off because he had met a girl on his film crew who was based in New York City and had been dating her.

Therefore, she said it seems like it's been working out for them as the "All Too Well" short film was filmed in New York City.

"I appreciate Taylor's use of him in her film so that I could feel the full effect of the song, just when I started to think I was healing. There's no way Taylor could've known about this but I do wonder if on some level she knew"

