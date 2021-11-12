‘All Too Well’ Lyric Change Tells Us How Taylor Swift Feels About Dating Jake Gyllenhaal & Their Age Gap

Once again, Taylor Swift creates excitement among Swifties with the announcement of her album "Red (Taylor’s Version)" just a few months after her album "Fearless (Taylor’s Version)."

However, the album is not the source of all the excitement. Swift also shared a teaser for a short film of her song "All Too Well" which is set to be released on Nov. 12

Fans are especially excited about the video of "All Too Well" as the song has been assumed to be about Swift’s ex-boyfriend, Jake Gyllenhaal since the song was first released in 2012 after their breakup.

The song seems to probe the couple's controversial age gap and the music video may give some insight about how Swift feels about the relationship all these years later.

What was Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal's age gap?

They had a 9-year age gap as Swift was 21 and Gyllenhaal was 29 when they were together, which may have been one of the reasons why Gyllenhaal called it quits on their relationship.

Swift and Gyllenhaal dated in 2010 but soon separated at the beginning of 2011.

Even though more than a decade has passed since their break-up, Swifties are still eager for the short film to see where Swift stands today about her past relationship with Gyllenhaal.

New lyrics in 'All Too Well' give more insight on their relationship.

In the extended version, Swift seems to suggest that she looks back badly on the relationship.

“They say all’s well that ends well, but I’m in a new hell / Every time you double cross my mind.”

She also says that their age gap was the reason behind their split.

“You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die.”

The 'All Too Well' film stars Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.

Many fans have been wondering whether the casting for the short film was done on purpose.

O’Brien and Sink also have a huge age gap between them. O’Brien is 30 years old while Sink is 19 years old which is similar to the 9-year age gap between Swift and Gyllenhaal.

Much is still unknown about the video as the teaser doesn’t feature any of the actors. The teaser is 30 seconds long and shows a car driving through a lonely road covered with fall leaves.

"All Too Well" was originally 10 minutes long.

In a Rolling Stone podcast, Swift has mentioned the song turned out to be 10 minutes long when it was first written but was shortened to 5 minutes to include it in the album.

"All Too Well" was the first song she wrote for Red and it started with Swift just ad-libbing it.

The song was quite personal for her as she mentioned how difficult her personal life was back then.

She remembers herself as being “a broken human” and “ just feeling terrible” the day she wrote it and had been surprised by the response "All Too Well" received by the fans. She thought the song was “too dark, too sad, too intense”.

Taylor Swift’s "All Too Well" scarf has become infamous.

The lyrics of the song have a mention of a scarf that Swift left at Gyllenhaal’s sister’s place which has caused a buzz among fans.

“And I, left my scarf there at your sister's house, and you've still got it in your drawer even now”

Ever since the song has been released, fans have wondered whether Maggie Gyllenhaal ever found Swift's scarf.

However, when asked by Andy Cohen, Maggie seems to not have any idea about it and admits that many people have asked her about the "All Too Well" scarf.

