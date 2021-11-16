Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift Is Releasing A Book Based On One 'All Too Well' Easter Egg

Taylor Swift fans have seemed to uncover another potential easter egg from her ‘All Too Well’ short film that was released to accompany her 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ on Nov 12.

Fans of the singer are pointing out the scene in the film where Swift is a published author of the book with the same title as the song, ‘All Too Well.’

TikToker Abby Sticker, made a video on her account proclaiming her theory that Swift might actually be releasing a book similar to the one that she shows in her short film.

Is Taylor Swift releasing a book?

The theory is based on the ending of the music video which is set thirteen years after the relationship shown in the short film — which is believed to be based on Swift's relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift dated from October to December of 2010. That was around eleven years ago,” Sticker comments. “But in the ‘All Too Well’ short film, it says thirteen years gone when it flashes forward, not eleven.”

Sticker pointed out that at first she didn’t think anything of it, noting how thirteen is Swift’s lucky number.

But, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Swift spoke about how she has fun hinting at things and putting easter egg clues in her music.

“All I started thinking of was how do I hint at things?” Swift said. “Like, how far is too far in advance? Can I hint at something three years in advance?”

From that interview, Sticker made the connection that maybe Swift is actually writing a book, and she’s going to release the book two years from now.

Swift has previously spoken about writing a book.

While the contents of the potential future book aren’t known yet, it might be possible considering Swift has experience writing a novel.

In an interview for GQ magazine’s November cover in 2015, Swift revealed that she wrote a non-autobiographical novel at the age of 14, titled ‘A Girl Named Girl.’

The plot of the novel, as Swift described it, was “about a mother who wants a son instead of a girl.”

In 2014, Swift also opened up about her passion for reading and writing during a Scholastic ‘Open a World of Possible’ talk with children about the power of novels.

Swift chatted with a group of tweens and teens that she wasn’t going to rule out other writing projects.

Along with the novel she’d written at 14, apparently Swift had written another unpublished book while she was 13 or 14.

It was a 400-page novel based on her life and friends, whom she had left behind during a summer away with her family.

Guys... Taylor Swift is giving us a book, that's the Easter Egg of All Too Well short film.#AllTooWell pic.twitter.com/QWggBjLcBl — Hania (@haniiastiel) November 13, 2021

But, it seems like the ‘Red’ singer also made comments in 2015 about not wanting to write a book at all.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

According to Swift, she doesn’t have ‘becoming an author’ on the top of her to-do list.

In a Tumblr post, Swift pointed out that her writing only has two forms, those of her song lyrics and the kind of writing she does on Tumblr, which consist of all-caps, unlimited hashtags, and an overuse of emojis.

In the notes of her post, Swift went on to explain that she’s probably best solely sticking to writing songs and posts on Tumblr.

Still, it seems that Swift might be doubting her abilities, especially considering her songs already feel like novels from how descriptive her lyrics can be.

For now though, fans can actually purchase the ‘All Too Well’ book from the short film on Swift’s merch store as a notebook, which is the same notebook Swift wrote on in her autumn-themed TikTok video.

Hopefully sometime in the future, Swift will write and publish a novel, maybe giving us tips on how to get over that pesky ex.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.