19-Year-Old Miya Marcano Still Missing As Person Of Interest In Her Case Dies By Suspected Suicide

Authorities in Florida are still searching for missing 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano after a person of interest in her case was found dead in what looked to be an apparent suicide.

Marcano was supposed to fly into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday. When she did not show, the family hopped on a flight to Orlando.

What happened to Miya Marcano?

Marcano is still missing after the person of interest in her disappearance was found dead.

Marcano, a student at Valencia College in Orlando Florida, was last seen on Friday at 5 p.m., at the apartment complex, Arden Villas, where she worked and lived.

When the family arrived at her apartment on Saturday, they found that it had been trashed and there was also blood on a pillow.

Armando Caballero was named a person of interest in Miya's disappearance.

About thirty minutes prior to Marcano getting off from work at 5 p.m., a maintenance worker at the apartment complex used a master key fob to enter Marcano’s apartment.

The maintenance worker was Armando Caballero, 27, who had worked at the complex since June and was being investigated by police as a person of interest in the disappearance of Marcano.

Sheriff John Mina ruled Marcano’s disappearance as “suspicious” and that foul play was suspected during a press conference.

"[Caballero] had demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya. This was repeatedly rebuffed by Miya," Sheriff Mina said.

Caballero told police that he last saw Marcano around 3 p.m. But Sheriff Mina said he was known to have a "maintenance-issued master key fob."

The same key was used to enter Marcano’s apartment right before her disappearance, and according to Sheriff Mina there were a “few items” found in her apartment that raised suspicion.

Police had issued a warrant for Caballero’s arrest on the grounds of suspected burglary for entering Marcano’s apartment without her permission or knowledge.

A video also surfaced on Wednesday showing a man who appeared to match the description of Armando Caballero carrying some of Marcano’s belongings from her apartment.

Armando Caballero was found dead after Miya's disappearance.

A large number of investigators also arrived at Arden Villas as the search intensified, with some residents even receiving emails stating law enforcement would be entering all occupied garages and storage units.

But on Monday, authorities found Caballero dead at another apartment complex he also worked for in Seminole County, just north of Orlando.

Caballero appeared to have died by suicide, and was likely to have been dead for “quite some time” before his body was found. Caballero's car was also found at the scene, and was taken away by authorities as part of their investigation.

“It appears he has killed himself,” Sheriff Mina said.

Miya Marcano's family are pleadinf for information.

The investigation is still ongoing as Miya Marcano is still missing and may be in danger. Her family, who was unable to contact her, says that she would never turn her phone off for that long.

Marcano’s aunt, Pia Scarbriel Henry, offered a desperate plea for the return of her niece during the press conference.

"I know you're alive. I know you're out there," Henry said. "You know we will never sleep one night until we get you home. We miss you. We know that you're strong."

Sheriff Mina has said that his office has poured resources into finding Marcano but is also asking for anyone who may have seen Miya Marcano or have any information regarding her disappearance to call law enforcement at 407-836-4357.

