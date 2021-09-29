FBI Allegedly Investigating Claim That Brian Laundrie Activated A Burner Phone On The Day He Disappeared

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its second week, speculation is mounting that Laundrie is using a burner phone while on the run.

Although the Laundrie family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, has stated that the family have no idea where their son is and hope the FBI finds him, there are some suspicions about their alleged involvement in his disappearance.

Now, some reports suggest Brian and his mother have been using secret phones since the disappearance and death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

Does Brian Laundrie have a burner phone?

The speculation surrounding Brian using a burner phone to stay connected with the world arose when people noticed his changes to his Instagram "following" list, though this is likely due to other accounts blocking or unblocking him.

Brian Laundrie is definitely seeing what’s going on that he has the time while he is “missing” to be unfollowing people on his Instagram. #GABBYPETITO #justiceforgabby #BrianLaundrie pic.twitter.com/zP9JYt9anS — SkinnyTea (@Hereistheskinny) September 20, 2021

Brian’s parents claimed that he had left his phone and wallet at home when he left to go on a hike before his disappearance.

Brian Laundrie allegedly activated a new phone on the day of his disappearance.

Sources connected to the manhunt for Laundrie told TMZ that FBI agents recently visited an AT&T store in North Port, FL, and seized surveillance footage.

“We're told Brian allegedly went to the store September 14,” TMZ reported, “with an older woman and purchased the phone before they left.”

September 14th was reported by Laundrie's parents to be the last day they saw him before he went on his hike in the Carlton Reserve, ultimately going missing.

Brian Laundrie's mother has also been accused of owning a burner phone.

Other speculation has alleged that Roberta Laundrie, Brian Laundrie's mother, has a burner of her own.

Lyssa Chapman, the daughter of Dog The Bounty Hunter who has been running his own investigation into Laundrie's whereabouts, claimed the FBI confirmed that Roberta had acquired a burner phone.

She did not offer an evidence for this claim and it should also be noted that there is no claim that Roberta has used the phone to contact her son.

Yes the FBI confirmed that. — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) September 28, 2021

Dog recently tweeted about his involvement with the authorities and claimed that he was protecting some of the information he had acquired.

“We are cooperating with law enforcement,” he said. “We will not reveal information that will jeopardize the case.”

We are cooperating with law enforcement. We will not reveal information that will jeopardize the case.



We have NOT talked to the Laundrie family. We have NOT arranged to meet Brian Laundrie. Rumors are the reason we decided to utilize our social media channels to share truth. pic.twitter.com/fkEuZKDZif — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) September 29, 2021

The FBI responded to claims about alleged burner phones.

News reporter for 10 Tampa Bay, Shannon Clowe, contacted the FBI to ask them whether or not Roberta had a burner phone and shared their response.

“We do not confirm or deny contact with any individual or entity in order to preserve their privacy,” they said, “as such, we do not confirm or deny the receipt of any tip. We have no additional comment.”

When Clowe asked Bertolino the same question in a text, he said “No comment.”

I asked the #Laundrie family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, the same question … “no comment” pic.twitter.com/CZ9wXE4qKc — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) September 28, 2021

Bertolino also responded to claims that Brian had purchased a burner phone and told journalist Brian Entin that, as far as he knows, this is the phone he left behind at the family's North Port home when he disappeared.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino:

"To my knowledge they did purchase a new phone and it's the same phone that Brian left home and which the FBI is in possession of." — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 29, 2021

Bertolino did not clarify if that means Laundrie left home with a phone he owned prior to purchasing this mysterious second phone.

