Tom Brady Will Spend His First Christmas Without His Kids Alone — In A Hotel Room

It looks like Tom Brady will be spending the upcoming holidays alone.

In October 2022, Brady and model Gisele Bündchen announced that they were ending their marriage after 13 years together — making this Christmas the first time the couple won't be spending the holiday season together.

Why Brady is spending his first Christmas without his children in a hotel

The NFL star recently revealed that he will be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field on Christmas Day instead of spending the day with his children and family.

During an episode of Brady's SiriusXM “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast, the NFL quarterback candidly discussed his plans for the holidays.

"It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn how to deal with," he shared during the December 19 episode. "I think that's what life's about."

“I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional,” Brady continued when asked what he had “learned from this football season.”

He noted that despite not spending actual Christmas day with his children, he will see them and celebrate on the day after.

“And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after, which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time,” he added. “So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

Despite the decision to spend Christmas alone, Brady remained optimistic about the "new experience" it will bring him and his children.

"It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with … I think that’s what life’s about.”

Brady and Bündchen have previously spoken about the importance of successfully co-parenting.

The former couple, who share two children together, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, stressed that their divorce wouldn't impact the attention given to their children.

According to PEOPLE, a source claimed that Brady and Bündchen, while working through their divorce settlement, had agreed upon joint custody

The source added that their two children are Brady's "main priority now."

When Brady and Bündchen formerly announced their divorce in statements on social media, the pair both emphasized that their children will continue to receive the "love and attention they deserve."

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," Bündchen wrote.

Brady, who is also a father to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, echoed his ex-wife's statement.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," he wrote.

Brady added that he and Bündchen would continue to "work together as parents."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.