7 Stirct Rules Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Make Their Kids Follow

Following Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce after 13 years of marriage, the former couple is now focusing on their children.

Brady and Bûndchen, who announced their divorce in October 2022 after months of speculation, share two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

The NFL star also has a son, Jack, 15, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

In statements posted to Instagram after revealing their split, both Brady and Bündchen stressed the importance of continuing to co-parent their children.

"We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve," Bündchen wrote.

Brady also echoed his ex-wife's statement, writing on Instagram that he and Bündchen are "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children," and that they will "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Even before Brady and Bündchen's divorce, the former couple has been adamant about giving their children as normal of a life as possible, even laying down a few rules to keep everything in order.

Here are 7 rules Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen make their kids follow.

1. They won't allow them to be spoiled by wealth.

During an interview on the 'Drive with Jim Farley' podcast in July 2022, Brady stressed the importance of teaching his children to live without depending on his and Bündchen's wealth.

"I look at my life, and my family, and it's so fast," Brady said. "We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food."

"We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. You know, we get off a plane, there [are] people waiting there for us, and we get ushered in."

Brady continued, stressing that it's important for him and Bündchen to "create experiences that are along the lines of what most kids go through," but knows they'll enjoy things "that a lot of kids never do have."

2. Their children are required to give back to their community.

Brady and Bündchen are making sure to teach their children about the importance of giving back.

In October 2022, Brady was seen with the former couple's two children, Vivian and Benjamin, in Port Charlotte, Florida, serving food and helping deliver meals to mobile home park residents in Englewood and North Port.

Tom Brady was spotted handing out food in Englewood. pic.twitter.com/2jnhGiWyaP — NBC2 (@NBC2) October 30, 2022

According to Page Six, they were all spotted volunteering at Operation BBQ Relief — a non-profit organization serving hot meals to communities in need.

"Tom wanted to teach his kids about the importance of community service,” a source told the publication.

3. They need to be relatively active.

Considering Brady is known as the greatest athlete of all time, it's no surprise that his and Bündchen's children are fairly active.

In a 2017 interview with Vogue, Bündchen revealed the importance of meditating and getting her children into it as well.

"As a mother, you're always giving. It's important to give something to yourself, so you can give from a place of being full, instead of giving from a place of being depleted, which isn't healthy for you or for the family," Bündchen said.

In the past, Bündchen has even shared images of her and her daughter, Vivian, doing yoga together.

"We are all pretty active at our home. We do some form of physical exercise every day; it all depends where we are," the supermodel told PEOPLE.

4. Their children must eat homegrown foods.

While speaking to PEOPLE in 2017, Bündchen revealed that she and her family have been "eating a plant-based diet" for years.

“We all love it. It’s not only good for our health and makes us feel good, but it is also good for the planet!" she gushed.

Bündchen also stressed how important it is for her to teach her children how valuable the planet is.

"No matter what country we are born in, the earth is the home we all share, so we should take care of it. In a way, we are all Earth trustees, and we need to make sure we leave it in a better place for future generations."

5. They don't push playing football onto their son.

During an August 2019 interview with Men's Health, Brady opened up about coming to terms that his youngest son, Benjamin, didn't want to play football.

"When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like [my son] Jack … [who] is just like me. So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’” Brady said

“And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should do all these things that I do.’”

He added: “The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

6. They make sure to encourage their children's dreams.

During an April 2022 episode of Brady's series 'Man in the Arena,' according to CBS News, the NFL star admitted that he wants his children to find their own paths in life.

"What I'd wish for my children is to find something that they really love to do like I have, but I think I have taken it to an extreme too,” he shared.

“You know, I hope they don't take things as far as I've taken them. I want them to experience great success in whatever they do, but there's a torment about me that I don't wish upon them."

7. Tom and Gisele's children will have "full access" to both of them following the divorce.

According to PEOPLE, a source close to Brady revealed that following his divorce from Bündchen, the two are making sure to allow their children "full access to both [parents], whenever they want."

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," the source claimed. "That's not who either of them are."

"The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want. They're not vindictive like that."

The source continued, "These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.