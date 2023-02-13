Megan Fox Has Been Crying Out For Help In Her 'Dark' Relationship With MGK & She's Getting Mocked Instead

In posts made on her now-deleted Instagram account, Megan Fox alluded to breaking up with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, with lyrics from Beyonce’s Lemonade and an insinuation that the rapper-turned-singer cheated on her.

This is the latest in a series of concerning statements from the couple that has alluded to a dark underside of their high-profile relationship.

Looking in from the outside, Fox and MKG's relationship seemed passionate but tumultuous. Amidst very public displays of affection, it appears there was more trouble than good in their relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship has shown signs of emotional and physical abuse.

From hinting at emotional manipulation to showing signs of physical injuries, fans have begun to fear that Fox is being abused by MGK.

Online, fans have discussed how the "Jennifer's Body" star has publicly hinted at abuse but has not been taken seriously.

what breaks my heart is that megan fox tried to show what was happening & ask for help so many times & she was mocked, laughed at & called “weird”. i am truly so happy she left. i hope she is safe. — lilian (@liliandaisies) February 12, 2023

Fox and MGK began dating in early 2020 after meeting on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

From the jump, their relationship was as intense as it was high-profile with Fox calling them "twin flames."

MGK stabbed himself and scaled a building on his first date with Megan Fox.

MGK has made numerous public "jokes" about his wild first date and though he attempts to fit it into a wider narrative about their love for one another, in reality, it points to something darker.

He told Jimmy Fallon in December 2021 that he attempted a trick with a knife gifted to him from Travis Barker during his first date with the actress while showing off a scar.

“That was from when a knife stuck in [it]. ‘Cause, you know how you throw it up and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at [Fox], and I was like, ‘Check this out.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh!'”

Megan Fox has frequently hinted that her relationship with MGK is tumultuous.

When speaking to Nylon in November 2020, Fox stated that “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire.”

She went on to say that “the intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

The speed at which their relationship progressed could be a sign that love-bombing took place.

MGK admitted to threatening suicide while blaming Megan Fox for not being there for him.

Another concerning sign of emotional abuse came to light in MGK's 2022 Hulu documentary titled, "Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink."

The performer detailed an incident in which threatened to shoot himself while on the phone with Fox in July 2020.

He reports that he called her, saying “‘You aren’t here for me.’ I'm in my room and I'm, like, freaking out on her… I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent.’”

While mental health issues and thoughts of suicidality should always be taken seriously, threatening to harm oneself and blaming someone else for that behavior, especially a loved one, is beyond toxic and can be considered a form of emotional abuse.

MGK said that their relationship was 'ecstasy and agony.'

“It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other,” MGK said in a joint interview with GQ Magazine in October 2021.

“I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason,” he explained.

Fox posted an image of their GQ cover to her Instagram with the caption “the tale of two outcasts and star-crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a romance featuring: feverish obsession, guns, addiction, Shamans, lots of blood, general mayhem, therapy, tantric night terror, binding rituals, chakra sound baths, psychedelic hallucinations, organic smoothies, and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary.”

MGK designed an engagement ring that causes pain to Fox if removed.

The gemstones MGK used to propose in January 2022, made the shape of a heart and were linked with metal thorns that hurt Fox to remove.

MGK said that “the bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”

“Love is pain!” he exclaimed.

Fox wrote on her Instagram that the engagement left her “intoxicated off of the love.”

She wrote, “having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

MGK and Fox have exchanged blood before.

In an April 2022 interview with Glamour UK, Fox admitted that she and MGK have consumed each other’s blood.

"It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only,” Fox said.

She explained further, saying that “It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’”

Yet she went on to say that MGK is “much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

Fox's confirmation about the blood vials came after MGK's 2021 Valentine's Day post sharing a photo of him and Fox with the caption “I wear your blood around my neck,” along with a knife and blood drop emoji.

He included a photo of a necklace in the post, adorned with what appears to be a drop of blood.

Fox attended the Grammys with both a broken wrist and a concussion.

Fox posted a photo of her broken wrist to her Instagram stories and blamed herself for the injury.

In February, she shared a now-deleted photo of her broken wrist in a hot pink brace with the caption “Made a list of 16 reasons why I deserve this.”

Though she never publicly announced the origins of her injuries, the language she used to describe her injuries blames herself, something victims of abuse often do.

Megan Fox alluded to breaking up with MGK in front of a poster about sex trafficking.

In her now-deleted Instagram post hinting at their split, Fox poses in front of a poster by Blue Campaign, a national public awareness campaign designed to educate people on the indicators of human trafficking.

"If you are controlled and do not have the freedom to leave you may be a victim of human trafficking," the poster reads.

If @meganfox concussion and broken wrist are from his hands…. Everyone cool with burning his house down? #MeganFox #MachineGunKelly pic.twitter.com/YQpqxYObiq — Ry (@rylan_michele) February 12, 2023

While no one is inside their relationship, and it can’t be known for sure, the signs line up to make it seem that Fox has been sharing her pain with a world that wouldn’t listen to her.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, know you are not alone. Contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

