Fans Concerned After Machine Gun Kelly Posts Video Of Himself Smashing A Glass On His Head

Reports of Machine Gun Kelly smashing a glass on his face has caused concern among fans.

The singer was left bleeding after smashing what appears to be a champagne glass while performing at an afterparty.

A clip of the incident, which was posted to MGK's Instagram story, was taken after he performed a concert in New York.

The video shows MGK smashing a glass against his head and cutting himself.

"Bro. I don't give a s—t," MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is heard saying before taking a champagne glass and smashing it against his forehead with it shattering with many in the audience gasping at what just happened.

MGK then continued to perform singing his hit song "My Ex's Best Friend" for the audience in a caption on his Instagram stories titled "f—k it." He did stop to receive medical attention after his face was left bloodied from the glass shattering.

Fans were left concerned for MGK's mental health after the incident.

The seemingly erratic behavior has caused concern among fans who are aware of the singer's history of mental illness and suicidal ideation.

Is #MGK okay? I mean his erratic behaviour needs adjusting! Puts a gun in his mouth whilst on the phone to Megan. And then smashes a glass in his own face during a show. And people idolise this man! He's a dick in my opinion — Emma #Empath (@Emmaaaaaa90) June 29, 2022

In MGK's newly released Hulu documentary "Life in Pink," the singer discussed almost attempting suicide while on the phone with his fiancée Megan Fox.

Recounting his battle with depression after the death of his father he admits he was in a "really, really, really dark" one day in 2020 of July.

MGK recounted the last time he heard from his father saying, "I told the hospital, I said if it looks bad like you call me. And they called me, they put the phone up to his ear and he took his last breath and that was the last time I heard from my father."

He said it became even darker saying one day he snapped and called his fiancée screaming while having a shotgun in his mouth. As he cocks the shotgun the shell jams and Fox was "dead silent" but it was at that moment that he realized that something was not right.

Machine Gun Kelly has admitted to taking drugs in the past.

Before he became sober, MGK opened up about his heavy dependence on drugs specifically Adderall saying "I think I watched myself believe that drugs were how you attained a level or unlocked something in your brain, and I've seen the pros and cons of it."

MGK also said he wouldn't go anywhere unless there was a "medicine man" there to get him what he needed.

His performance has many of his fans concerned but perhaps MGK was just having a little too much fun at the moment with his recent release of "Life in Pink" or he had a little too much to drink but right now his fans are hoping he is going to be ok.

If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction, there are resources to get help. The process of recovery is not linear, but the first step to getting better is asking for help.

For more information, referrals to local treatment facilities and support groups, and relevant links, visit SAMHSA’s website. If you’d like to join a recovery support group, you can locate the nearest Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings near you.

Or you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-799-7233, which is a free 24/7 confidential information service in both English and Spanish. For TTY, or if you’re unable to speak safely, call 1-800-487-4889.

Kurtis Condra is a writer for YourTango, based in San Francisco, California. His expertise includes pop-culture deep dives, human interest stories, and news. When not writing for YourTango, he focuses on his poetry. You can follow his poetic journey on Instagram.