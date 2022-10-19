Nanny Claims She Was Fired After Catching The Dad Cheating On Wife With His Sister

A New York City nanny revealed the shocking reason why she was fired for a family she previously worked for.

The nanny explained the twisted story of what she experienced on her TikTok account.

The nanny caught the father of the family she worked for cheating on his wife with his sister.

Jules Green, a 23-year-old woman from Brooklyn, recalled the horrifying incident while she was nannying for a family in the Upper-East side when she was 18 years old.

“I definitely would’ve handled this situation differently had I been this age with everything that I know now,” Green shared.

She allegedly signed an NDA as part of her contract upon being employed with the family. She was hired as the Saturday and Sunday nanny and worked from 12PM to 4PM.

Green explains that both the mother and father were extremely wealthy, describing the father as “old money rich” and the mother as “snooty, new rich.”

While his wife worked during the weekends, the father would be at home as he often had some of his family members over to visit, allowing Green to meet the man’s mother, brother, and sister.

One day while she was working, the place was “hectic” since there was a party being held at the home the following day.

There was a lot to be done, and some of the household workers were behind on their tasks.

“I’m playing with the kid, and he keeps getting into his dirty laundry basket because the housekeeper hasn’t taken it to go wash it yet,” Green says.

She adds that the mother was calling the housekeeper every 10 minutes to scold her over her chores not being completed fast enough.

Green decided to help the housekeeper by taking the dirty laundry basket down to the laundry room herself while the baby was sleeping.

“While this poor lady is doing whatever part of her job she’s stressing over, I just go ‘hey, do you want me to take this down to the laundry room for you because it’s just getting in the way for the baby,’ and she goes, ‘oh thank you I would really appreciate it.”

Green claims that she had never been in the laundry room before since taking care of the laundry was not part of her job.

When she got there, she discovered that the door was unlocked.

As she went inside the drop off the dirty laundry, she came across a bizarre sight.

The father of the family was performing oral sex on his sister while she sat atop the dryer.

“Honestly, if he [the father] had just stayed put, I would’ve never known it was him,” Green says.

However, when he heard the door open he lifted his head from underneath his sister’s skirt.

“We’re all just staring at each other. I don’t know what to do, they don’t know what to do, so I just politely put the laundry basket on the washing machine and then walked out and I close the door behind me,” Green says, her voice trembling. “I’m shaking at this point.”

Green ran upstairs to the bathroom where she became emotional and had to collect herself.

She texted her mother to tell her she had witnessed something “really disturbing” and asked for advice.

Her mother advised Green to reach out to the man’s wife if it was bothering her.

She decided to do just that, but the wife’s response shocked her.

“You won’t believe what this b---h said,” Green says.

In a follow-up video, Green says she called the mother, who was irritated to be bothered while she was at work.

Upon delivering the news to the mother, Green claims she was silent until she asked why Green was in the laundry room since she didn’t remember giving the nanny “clearance” to go there.

After Green explained that she placed the dirty laundry downstairs to keep the baby from getting into it and to help the housekeeper, the mother told her she was fired since she “clearly can’t follow rules.”

When Green left her key with the house manager, she advised her that there were “weird” activities going on within the family.

The housekeeper kept a straight face while reminding Green of her NDA.

TikTokers reacted to the story in the comments.

“Mega-rich people are so bizarre,” one user wrote.

“Dirty laundry, the humor of it, even the baby knows,” another user pointed out.

Others believed that the mother already knew of her husband’s actions judging by her response.

“She knew already definitely and didn’t wanna relive someone telling her AGAIN and decided to fire you,” one user suggested.

“Related to rich people so I know this act very well. They knew, they get aggressive cuz their veil of glamour’s been pulled off. Then they remove you,” another user shared.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.