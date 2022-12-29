Kanye West Rumored 'Missing' After Ex-Business Manager Can't Locate Him

Kanye West is no stranger to controversy.

After recently losing multiple partnerships and endorsements due to anti-Semetic rantings and other controversial behavior, the 45-year-old rapper and fashion entrepreneur is now reportedly "missing."

Rumors of Kanye West missing began on December 28th.

Hip hop news outlet The Daily Loud circulated a tweet that West has been “missing for weeks” after his ex-business manager Thomas St. John has been unable to locate him.

Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks according to his ex-business manager. pic.twitter.com/OkAfMiWr4I — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 28, 2022

The tweet has since received over 18.5 million views, while rumors continue swirling that West is nowhere to be found.

St. John has apparently been searching for West in order to serve him papers as part of an ongoing lawsuit, to no avail.

According to reports, West broke the 18-month contract they agreed upon, and refused to pay St. John’s $ 300,000-a-month retainer fee.

St. John is seeking $4.5 million in damages from West.

After attempting to locate West for weeks, St. John reported that West was missing.

While the tweet that West was missing overtook the internet, it appears that those rumors are unfounded.

West isn’t missing, he may just be avoiding impending legal ramifications.

According to the Kanye Subreddit, West was spotted at church on December 27th.

In a court filing, St. John claimed that he tried to serve West via mail at “three separate California addresses, at his homes in Hidden Hills, Malibu and Calabasas.”

“We have not been able to serve defendants through their counsel. As a general matter, we have had difficulty confirming the best current address of Kanye West,” the filing read, as reported by The Sun.

“After a diligent attempt, the process server was unable to execute service on the agent for service of process for Yeezy, who appeared to no longer be occupying the office address listed on the 2022 California state filing,” the filing stated.

According to the filing, it appears that West doesn’t have legal representation at this time to accept the papers filed against him.

“We were advised about a new law firm for defendants, but not a specific point of contact. We subsequently learned of information in the news that the law firm identified as new counsel was not affiliated with the defendants,” the filing continued.

St. John is accusing West of refusing to pay 18 months' worth of fees since he was brought on as West’s business manager in March.

He claims that when he confronted West about the 18-month commitment laid out in their contract, West grew aggravated and hostile.

According to the lawsuit, West “screamed at Mr. St. John and made clear he no longer wanted to work with him.”

St. John claims that West stated that “the 18-month term was bulls–t” and that St. John was “insane for ever thinking [West] would stick to it.”

St. John also claims West only paid him for the first three months of their contract.

The lawsuit states that West owes St. John the unpaid balance of $900,000. He’s set to owe an additional $3.6 million by November 2023, when the 18-month contract was going to expire.

