Why Fans Think KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Berry Secretly Got Married

If you know what "Riverdale" is then you have absolutely heard of KJ Apa. Also known as Archie Andrews — or by his full name Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa.

He is most known for the Netflix teen drama "Riverdale", but has also starred in movies such as "The Hate U Give" and "I Still Believe".

The heartthrob, however, is causing a stir on social media.

Apa has always been private about his personal life, but fans know of his long-time girlfriend and mother of his child Clara Berry. After a recent Instagram post Apa sent out, fans are coming up with theories that Apa is a little more than off the market.

That is, he's secretly married. Le gasp.

Is KJ Apa married?

So is Apa married? Possibly. The theories are coming from this Instagram post where Apa addressed Berry as his "wife".

The post literally reads, "My wife is a milk machine and I love it" under a video of Apa pouring Berry's breast milk into his coffee.

That's it.

There's no solid evidence that Apa and Berry did tie the knot in the past few months. Apa and Berry neither had any announcements of marriage or an engagement for that matter.

There's no ring on his finger in the stated video, so it seems likely that when he said "wife" it may have just been a term of endearment.

KJ Apa's 'wife' is Clara Berry.

For those who don't know anything about KJ Apa's supposedly new "wife", Clara Berry is a model. Berry works mostly in fashion and is signed to international agencies and has worked for brands such as Louis Vuitton.

In 2016, Berry made a career move by signing with Present Model Management where she ended up working for Viktor & Rolf, Off-White, and Tommy Hilfiger.

The couple first went public with their relationship in February 2020.

Apa and Berry also welcomed their first son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on September 23, 2021.

Berry wrote under her post on Instagram, "I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."

However, as you look through Clara Berry's Instagram there is no ring to be seen on her — further insinuating that the couple have not yet tied the knot.

There is this one post of the two together where a ring does appear on Apa's left ring finger. Hmmm....

If we want to add more fire to the theories Apa has made some comments in interviews where if you look between the lines you could insinuate that he does have a wife.

For example in his interview with The Sun, he states how fans judge him based on his character in "Riverdale", "You don’t have that in other professions. You don’t dissect the life of a builder and start judging the decisions he makes in his life with his wife and kids."

Why did you say wife and kids, Apa? Trying to tell us something?

Sure, he could just be using this as an example to prove his point, or he could mean that fans are judging him based on the decisions he makes with his wife and kid.

Something to think about.

However, Apa and Berry have neither confirmed nor denied the theories.

