TikToker Addison Rae Is Reportedly ‘In Talks’ To Host Saturday Night Live

Rumors are flying that Addison Rae will be hosting an upcoming episode of SNL.

TikTok star Addison Rae first joined the app in the summer of 2019 and started posting videos for fun. By October 2019 she had reached one million followers and in November of that year she left Louisiana State University where she studied broadcast journalism. By December 2019 she had moved to California and joined a group of creators called the Hype House.

Now with over 80 million followers Rae has been seen on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and was the lead in Netflix remake “She’s All That”.

Is Addison Rae hosting SNL?

Fans of Rae believe she may have secretly been signed to host SNL and have been sharing their speculations online.

One person on Twitter wrote, “Omg addison rae got banned from tiktok and now is gonna be on snl? queen.”

omg addison rae got banned from tiktok and now is gonna be on snl? queen — maia (@_7aia) October 16, 2021

The TikToker was reportedly ‘in talks’ with NBC.

Now people are speculating she is going to appear on SNL. According to Radar Online, sources say the influence is set to appear in this season of Saturday Night Live, a few weeks after Kim Kardashian hosted the show.

The insider claims Addison finalized negotiations with SNL creator Lorne Michaels and will be appearing on stage in a few weeks.

This SNL hosting report comes after Kim Kardashian appeared on the show last weekend and was met by mixed reviews. Many claimed it went too far when jokes about the OJ Simpson murder case was in her opening monologue.

But Kardashian's episode captivated viewers so it makes sense that

Dave Portnoy claimed Addison Rae had met with SNL executives.

During the BFFs podcast which features 'Barstool Sports' creator Dave Portnoy, and TikTok stars Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry, Portnoy says Rae went to a meeting and says these are more than rumors.

Portnoy had recently featured Addison in a different interview while she was in New York so it makes sense that he might know if she had been in talks with SNL.

Addison Rae started following an SNL producer.

Rumors started after Addison started following SNL producer Lindsay Shookus on Instagram.

A fan submitted a tip to the instagram gossip account Deux Moi with the subject, SNL hosting thought. It says, “Saw Addison Rare recently followed producer at SNL Lindsay Shookus. Could she be hosting this season??"

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

imagine we all think leslie jones is hosting snl and it’s just addison rae pic.twitter.com/uoiE35ohM6 — spookay (@drewnotsogooden) October 16, 2021

Saturday Night Live producers have not publicly confirmed if Rae will appear in the season or not.

Though, she is currently part of a multi-film Netflix deal so it's likely she'll have a lot of new stuff coming up that she may want to promote.

Sydney Taylor is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics