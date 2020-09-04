Meet Grayson Vaughan, 'Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes' New Boyfriend

These two are taking their relationship public.

It's official: A year after dating Riverdale co-star Charles Melton, Camila Mendes is moving on — and she's sharing her new relationship with the world. On Thursday, Mendes shared the first photo with boyfriend Grayson Vaughan, and they already seem to make an adorable couple. But despite the fame Mendes has achieved over the last few years, her new BF doesn't seem to be living in the spotlight quite as much as she is, and fans have a lot of questions.

Who is Grayson Vaughan, Mendes' new boyfriend?

Here's what you need to know... and fingers crossed more couple-y photos are in our future.

Grayson Vaughan made his debut on Camila Mendes' Instagram this week.

Though there's been speculation that Mendes and Vaughan were seeing each other, his first appearance on her Instagram didn't happen until this week, when she shared a photo of the two of them kissing in front of an airplane, writing, "that long distance kind of love," presumably saying goodbye as she left to film Riverdale.

What does Grayson Vaughan do for a living?

Grayson Vaughan is a photographer and a model. On his Instagram account, Vaughan almost exclusively shares his photography, which seems to have been borne out of his career of being in front of the camera himself. Vaughan is also a model, having posed for Kenneth Cole Reaction, East Dane, and wearing '80s attire for a spread in Details. No word on whether or not Vaughan plans to pivot to photography as his main gig, but he definitely seems to spend most of his time honing his talent.

He is already becoming close with Mendes' friends and costars.

One of Vaughan's most recent subjects for his photography has been KJ Apa, Mendes' friend and Riverdale costar. He's posted several photos he took of Apa on Instagram, and Mendes' other costar, Madelaine Petsch, commented on the post, writing, "Wtf why haven’t u taken cool photos of me yet Grays." Looks like he's fit in with her crew just fine!

Grayson Vaughan and Camila Mendes have been seen together before.

This Instagram announcement didn't come totally out of left field; Mendes and Vaughan have been photographed spending a lot of time together, especially during this summer's lockdown. Paparazzi have caught the couple in action — usually running errands around Los Angeles, where Mendes lives when she's not filming the show.

Vaughan seems to love traveling.

While Vaughan's photography does seem to focus on portraits, he also takes plenty of pictures of places — and he definitely gets around. Vaughan's other hobby appears to be traveling, and he shares the shots he's taken during his journeys, including his visit to one of Pablo Escobar's houses and even some cheeky airplane shots featuring a Barbie.

Vaugan and Mendes likely won't see each other much for the rest of the year.

Now that Mendes has returned to Canada to film, restrictions are pretty tight. As costar Lili Reinhart explained in a recent interview, the show's actors must quarantine for two weeks before joining the set, and then they aren't allowed to leave until after Christmas — not even to visit family. Hopefully, the time will fly by for these two, and we'll have plenty of updates along the way.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.