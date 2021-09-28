How Dog The Bounty Hunter May Be Hindering The Brian Laundrie Manhunt And Possible Future Trial

The manhunt for missing fugitive Brian Laundrie has grown into nationwide news, following the homicide of his girlfriend Gabby Petito and the warrant for his arrest in relation to the $1,000 dollars that were stolen from her accounts.

TV personalities like John Walsh and Dog the Bounty Hunter have joined in to help the search, but Dog might be doing more harm than good — hindering the FBI’s progress.

Is Dog the Bounty Hunter hurting the FBI’s search for Brian Laundrie?

Dog the Bounty Hunter made big news when he was seen on the Laundrie property banging on their front door and asking neighbors for information.

Since then, he’s been making many TV appearances and interviews with new outlets, talking about why he’s joining the search and how it’s personal for him.

A big argument that these TV personalities have for joining the hunt is that people don’t want to submit tips to the law enforcement for whatever reason, and that they would rather submit their tips to them.

However, what Dog might not understand is how he might be hurting the FBI’s progress with all of his movements and the publicity he’s attracting.

Recently, he claimed he “had a very good lead” that brought him to Fort DeSoto, Florida, where a campground Laundrie and his parents allegedly stayed at was found.

“We checked our lead out, it is confirmed,” he told Fox News exclusively on Monday evening. “They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were here."

He claims to know that his parents had been there twice, from September 1st through the 3rd, and September 6th through the 8th — seen coming in with Brian but seen coming out alone.

While this would surely be big information, the validity of it is unconfirmed as of right now — but it was confirmed by neighbors that the Laundries went on a camping trip after Laundrie came home without Petito.

If all of this is true, then that would mean Laundrie’s parents misled police to the Carlton Reserve and lied to authorities when they claimed not to know where he was.

They could be charged with anything from accessory to obstruction of justice as well as be fined for over $1.2 million dollars in damages for the costs of the manhunt.

In another interview, Dog dodged questions about whether or not he had turned over his information to the FBI before eventually saying he had informed "friends" of his in the police force.

Keeping this valuable information out of the FBIs hands is certainly not the best way to conduct an investigation.

However, that doesn’t mean that the FBI aren’t or haven’t already known about this.

The problem that Dog imposes for the FBI is leaking information that could tell Laundrie where they are headed.

If Laundrie knows the FBI’s movements, he can move accordingly and continue to drag the search that has already entered its second week with little success.

Many speculate that he’s already out of the state on the Appalachian Trail or that he could even be out of the country — with sightings in Mexico or the Bahamas.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

But if he is still in Florida, and he truly was at the campgrounds in Fort DeSoto, then Dog could cause problems if he accidentally tampers with the evidence on the crime scene.

The laws behind tampering with evidence imply an intent to change the outcome of a court ruling — and it must be proved — so while Dog might not be charged with that crime, he could still be hurting the investigation by messing with the crime scene.

If he spreads his DNA, accidentally covers tracks or any hints that Laundrie was there at all, it could hurt what the FBI might have uncovered.

Equally, publicizing possible evidence may hinder the ability to have a fair trial for Laundrie if the time comes which could ultimately prevent justice from being served.

The FBI could send a cease and desist to Dog if they feel like he could be threatening the case, but so far they haven’t done anything to suggest that.

Maybe using the information Dog has could even help the FBI — getting Brian to start moving again in hopes of making a mistake and being found.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.