Brian Laundrie Lookalike Spotted On Trail Camera In Baker, Florida As Gabby Petito Investigation Continues

Gabby Petito’s disappearance has shocked millions of Americans, turning into one of the biggest missing persons cases in decades with national news headlines following every update.

New footage from someone’s trail camera in Baker, FL, captures a man walking past who looks eerily similar to Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie, who is a person of interest in Petito's disappearance, has reportedly not been seen by his family since September 14. They reported him missng on September 17.

Is Brian Laundrie in Baker, Florida?

A man named Sam Bass went to Facebook to share a possible sighting of Laundrie that he caught on his trail camera early yesterday morning.

“I’m not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, FL strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie,” he says, “Authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area be on the look out.”

The photo on the left taken from a Deer camera in Baker, Fl at 6 am September 20th may or may not be #BrianLaundrie but the shape of this guys ear is similar to that of Brian’s IMO #gabbypetito pic.twitter.com/rfIzwKp3Z1 — e (@ellexo98) September 21, 2021

The screenshot of the footage that was posted and has been floating around shows a side profile of a man with a shaved head, facial hair, an oversized t-shirt, long pants, and a backpack strapped on one shoulder.

Internet sleuths all over Facebook and Twitter are claiming that the mysterious man is indeed Laundrie, and are enhancing images, restoring color, and drawing side-by-sides to try and prove it.

The man in the footage is carrying a backpack similar to one Brian Laundrie owns.

Laundrie appeared to own a similar backpack as it featured in a YouTube video posted to Petito’s channel during their roadtrip.

Looks like the guy from Sam Bass’ video in Baker, Florida has the same backpack as Brian Laundrie. Could it actually be him? #gabbypetito pic.twitter.com/JHnuZR5Ddu — Katherine Phoenix (@lydiabooktwt) September 21, 2021

Not only that, but the last time Laundrie’s family saw him they said he had packed a backpack.

He reportedly told his family that he was heading out for a hike at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

If Laundrie headed north from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and was aiming for Alabama —as some suspect he was — then it would make sense that he was spotted near Baker, FL.

Police are investigating the possible sighting of Brian Laundrie.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a statement about the report and announced that they are investigating it, but that there is no confirmation that it is Laundrie.

They later added that nothing and no one of note was discovered in the area.

FBI officials and the North Port Police Department executed a court-ordered search warrant on Laundrie’s home the same day that the trail cam photo was taken.

#UPDATE: The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/uxrtVNIZ4u — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) September 20, 2021 Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Law enforcement seized the Mustang that Laundrie used to drive up to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park as well as many boxes of evidence from the Laundrie residence.

One of Brian’s family members picked up the car from the park and drove it back to their home on Wassabo Avenue, officers said.

Meanwhile, the results of an autopsy on human remains found near Spread Creek, Wyoming on Sunday are expected to be released today.

The remains that are believed to be “consistent with the description” of Petito have not been confirmed to be her until a full forensic identification has been completed.

The Laundrie family attorney, Steve Bertolino, cancelled a press conference that was scheduled for today after speaking to the FBI.

#UPDATE: #BrianLaundrie’s family attorney cancelled his press conference originally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. #GabbyPetito — Jodi Goldberg (@JodiGFox5NY) September 21, 2021

As law enforcement continue the hunt for Laundrie, the country, as well as Petito’s family, await the results of the autopsy to find out whether or not it’s really her.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice and politics.