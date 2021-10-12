Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Lashes Out At Kim Kardashian For 'Insensitive' Jokes About Sister's Murder

Kim Kardashian hosted the most recent episode of "Saturday Night Live" and wasn't afraid to roast her family, herself, O.J. Simpson, and his late ex-wife Nicole Brown.

Even though viewers thought that Kim was actually a good host, others were not pleased, especially Nicole Brown's sister Tanya Brown who called Kardashian's jokes in her monologue "distasteful."

Tanya Brown told TMZ that Kim's O.J. jokes were in "poor taste" and that her sister's horrible death should not be portrayed as a joke.

Nicole Brown was brutally murdered along with her friend Ronald Goldman outside her condominium in Los Angeles in 1994. O.J. Simpson was tried and acquitted for those murders though it is still widely assumed that he killed her.

What did Kim Kardashian say about O.J. Simpson on SNL?

In her monologue, Kardashian mentioned her father, Robert Kardashian, a longtime fried of O.J. Simpson who was part of his legal team.

"It's because of him that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?" Kardashian said, hinting at Simpson.

"I know it's sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met but O.J. does leave a mark, or several, or none at all. I still don't know."

The O.J. references didn't stop there. In a later sketch, Kardashian was the host of a Judge Judy-inspired segment called "The People's Kourt" where Keenan Thompson played Simpson and asked why Kardashian doesn't keep in touch with him.

Nicole Brown's sister was outraged by the 'jokes.'

Tanya felt very uncomfortable at all the O.J. jokes as she's been a longtime advocate for domestic violence prevention ever since the death of her sister.

Kardashian's jokes were "beyond inappropriate and insensitive" according to Tanya and made her question if the Kardashian family even cares about her sister.

Tanya also knew Kris Jenner, who was one of her sister's good friends. Tanya even noted that Jenner gave her daughter, Kendall, the middle name 'Nicole.'

Therefore, Tanya felt that because of their family's close connection that Kardashian should have advised the SNL writers not to include those lines.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tanya was also surprised and couldn't believe that the audience actually laughed at the O.J. jokes about her sister because of how insensitive to the victim's family members.

Tanya's comments do raise question about how we treat victims of violence and who gets to make jokes at their expense. While many enjoyed the jokes, if Nicole's own family are hurt perhaps the sketch comedy show should reconsider their punchlines.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers news & entertainment, love & relationships, and internet culture. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.