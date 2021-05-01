TikTok’s Hype House: Everyone Who Lives In The LA Mansion & What They Do

Imagine living in a luxurious house with your best friends while making millions of dollars creating fun dance and comedy videos on social media.

That’s exactly what’s happening at the Hype House.

Content houses — homes in which tight-knit groups of content creators and social media influencers live and collaborate together and under one (massive and glamorous) roof — are a recent trend gaining tremendous popularity over the past few years.

Some of the best known content houses, also known as collab houses, include YouTuber mansions like David Dobrik's The Vlog Squad, Jake and Logan Paul's Team 10 and Ricky "FaZe" Banks's Clout Gang's humble abode, Clout House.

The Hype House was one of the first big content houses to emerge from a team of TikTok creators. Members of the Hype House have grown so popular both as individuals and as a collective that they will soon appear in their own reality show on Netflix.

What is the Hype House?

The Hype House refers to both the content creator collective and the physical location of the mansion in Los Angeles where they live and work in collaboration, developing new content on a daily basis for their impressively large platforms on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat.

Hype House was first put together back in December 2019 by some of TikTok’s biggest content creators. Since then, #hypehouse has amassed over 100 million views and counting on the platform.

The physical location of the Hype House house has changed over time.

The first and original Hype House was located in Encinco, CA, a wealthy suburb within Los Angeles's San Fernando Valley. The content creators reportedly rented the 6,652 square-foot home, which included 6 bedrooms, 6 and a half baths, cathedral ceilings, a butler’s pantry, a courtyard and a huge pool, for $11,500 per month beginning in December 2019.

Somewhere around July 2020, Hype House members made a move to the Hollywood Hills mansion formerly leased by the Clout Gang. Their upgraded 16,000 square-foot rental featured 10 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a movie theater, a gym, a nightclub and a bar — all for just $49,500 a month.

And in December 2020, the Hype House became home owners, purchasing an 11,293 square-foot mansion just outside of Los Angeles County for a reported $5,000,000

Their new home, set to be the location for their upcoming reality show on Netflix, is said to feature 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a 5-car garage, movie theatre, terrace style hot tub and in-ground pool, among a variety of other luxurious features.

The original Hype House was formed thanks to TikToker Chase “Lilhuddy” Hudson, 18, and YouTuber Thomas Petrou, 22, who told the New York Times they signed a lease within 13 days of deciding to collab.

Daisy Keech, 21, Kouvr Annon, and Alex Warren, 20, were also among the founding members who helped make the house happen.

Keech helped financially and is said to have been an integral part of the process, while Warren was the one who thought up the house's iconic name (Hudson had wanted to go with House of Olympus).

Who Is In the Hype House?

Although not every member of the Hype House lives there, the number of members is said to include over 20 content creators. The list of popular TikTokers, YouTubers and Instagram influencers who are members of the Hype House includes: Chase Hudson, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, Avani Gregg, Addison Rae, Nick Austin, Jack Wright, James Wright, Larri Merritt, Angel Herrara, Mia Hayward, Ryland Storms, Kouvr Annon, Sienna Mae Gomez, Nikita Dragun, Michael Sanzone and Vinnie Hacker.

Others who were part of the house when it was first created have since left for various reasons.

Daisy Keech was the first Hype House member to leave the fold in early 2020, reportedly because she felt she hadn't been given enough credit for her role in forming the group by its co-founders.

Charli D’Amelio and her sister Dixie D’Amelio, two of TikTok's biggest stars with over 165.2 million followers combined, left the house in April 2020 after it became what they saw as more of a “business.”

Patrick Huston, Connor Yates, Calvin Golby, and Wyatt Xavier left after reportedly being invited to join the Clubhouse by Daisy Keech.

Tony and Ondreaz Lopez are brothers who were there in the beginning but have recently been “canceled” as allegations were made against the two of grooming and coercion relating to sexual acts.

And Addison Rae's status in Hype House has been somewhat of a mystery for the past year or so. While her ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall told followers on Instagram that she is no longer associating with the group, Addison Rae herself has yet to confirm or deny whether she is still a member.

Below is a list of Hype House members set to star in the Netflix series.

Thomas Petrou

Petrou was also a member of Team 10, the content house created by YouTuber Jake Paul.

He is one of the co-founders of the Hype House and has taken on the challenging role of house manager. This means Petrou, who currently has over 8.1 million followers on TikTok, is often the one behind Hype House business decisions.

Chase “Lil Huddy” Hudson

Hudson, also known as Lilhuddy or Lil Huddy on TikTok, is one of the few original members still living in the house. Of those living in the house, he has the most followers on TikTok with 30.6 million.

The social media star is also a singer. His latest single, “America’s Sweetheart” dropped on Friday, April 23, and is rumored to be about his ex-girlfriend, Charli D’Amelio.

Alex Warren

Warren is the creator behind the name of the house we now know and love. He was the third person to become a member after Petrou and Hudson, who co-founded the house.

Although he started on YouTube, Warren has gained a massive following on both platforms. He has been in a relationship with fellow Hype House member Kouvr Annon for quite some time and the two are adored by fans on social media.

His YouTube channel currently boasts 2.68 million subscribers, and his TikTok has over 14.2 million followers.

Kouvr Annon

Annon, who’s dating Warren, is an original member of the house as well. She has grown on the platform for her messages on body positivity and spreading happiness.

She is currently at 13.5 million followers on TikTok and serves as an ambassador for Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

Jack Wright

Wright is an original member of the Hype House and has over 8.3 million followers on TikTok. He is best known for his dance moves on the platform.His twin brother James Wright usually appears in his videos.

There have been rumors that he was in a romantic relationship with fellow house member Sienna Mae Gomez.

Sienna Mae Gomez

The 17-year-old has exploded on TikTok with over 22.4 million followers across two accounts. She started a second account where she would post more “chill” content and videos and people loved it.

She dances, does vlog-style videos and makes lots of videos with her rumored boyfriend, Jack Wright.

Larri “Larray” Merritt

Merritt, better known as Larray on TikTok and on social media, blew up on social media after he released a music video where he roasted fellow creators in a friendly way.

He has over 23.3 followers on TikTok, many of whom were upset with him and his fellow creators for throwing a big party for his birthday at a time when COVID-19 was at its worst in California.

Nikita Dragun

The oldest member of the house at 25, Dragun reached a new height of popularity when she joined the Hype House and now has 13.5 million followers on TikTok.

She is a transgender artist who is raising the bar for creators on social media who want to be more comfortable in their own skin. She’s a model and has her own makeup brand called Dragun Beauty.

Hype House Controversies

Like any celebrity or content house, the Hype House is no stranger to controversies and allegations.

The biggest scandal to hit Hype House since their formation involved former members, the Lopez brothers.

Tony Lopez was accused of sexual battery and emotional distress after allegedly coercing two underage girls into sex and requesting nude photos from them. Hudson and Petrou were also named in the legal complaint made by the two girls, who were 15 and 16 at the time of their encounters with then 21-year old Lopez. The complaint accused the Hype House co-founders of negligence.

His older brother Ondreaz Lopez was accused of sexual assault months earlier. Lopez, who was 23 when the allegations were made public, allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

*SERIOUS* CW: Pedophilia



Dragun has had her fair share of controversies going all the way back to 2017. She has gotten a lot of hate for her attempt to make herself look Black.

Many call it “blackfishing,” and she got the most hate for it when she collaborated with YouTube star and makeup mogul Jeffree Starr, when she appeared to have really dark skin.

Though considered one of the nicest Hype House members, Merrit experienced his own fair share of controversy when he hosted a birthday party at the Hype House in the midst of the pandemic.

Details About The Upcoming Hype House Series On Netflix

On Thursday, April 22, Netflix announced that the Hype House would be developing a reality show starring members who live in the house.

The announcement says that it will show the lives of the content creators that not many fans see on a day-to-day basis.

Although the show does not have a release date as of yet, it's generated loads of buzz from both fans of the content creators and those who can’t understand how Netflix would approve such a show.

Regardless, people are sure to tune in upon its release.

Tomás Diniz Santos is a writer living in Orlando, Florida. He covers news, entertainment, and pop-culture topics.