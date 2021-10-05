Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Search For Brian Laundrie Shouldn’t Hide His Racist Past & 'N-Word Pass' Claims

Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the search for Brian Laundrie on September 25th, claiming that the Gabby Petito murder case was personal to him — vowing to find Laundrie.

Since then, the reality TV star who's career had slid into obscurity in the 2010s has been as prominent as ever.

However, the reasons for his retreat from the spotlight should not be overshadowed by his return.

A full list of Dog the Bounty Hunter's racism allegations.

Dog's history of racism is being brought up again now that he has reentered the spotlight — and it's impossible to ignore.

When 68-year-old Duane “Dog” Chapman joined the search, he shared the story of how his eldest daughter passed away in 2006 when she was only 23 years old — just one year older than Petito.

Being sympathetic towards Dog’s unfortunate loss as well as his involvement in the search for Laundrie does not mean his past racist comments should be ignored.

Dog The Bounty Hunter used the n-word six times in a 2007 phonecall.

Many years ago, in 2007, Dog was caught saying the N-word over six times during a phone call with his son that was being recorded and made public in the "National Enquirer."

In the call, Dog can be heard expressing concern about his son's relationship with a Black woman. He expresses fears that the woman — who he refers to using the n-word — would ruin their careers if she heard them use the n-word.

"I'll help you get another job but you can not work here unless you break up with her and she's out of your life. I can't handle that sh-t," he tells his son.

He had an apology back in 2007 as well, saying, “My sincerest, heartfelt apologies go out to every person I have offended for my regrettable use of very inappropriate language.”

Dog's daughter, Bonnie Chapman accused him of being against BLM.

Recently Dog’s daughter, Bonnie Chapman, 22, revealed that she and her half-sister Cecily, 28, had not been invited to their father’s wedding with Francie Frane.

Frane, 52, had told her that she had not been invited because of her involvement in Black Lives Matter protests with the show, The System, which is available for streaming on UnleashedTV.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Bonnie revealed that her father had been fired by the platform for using racist and homophobic epithets towards her fellow cast members.

“He has embraced old prejudices and doubled down on racist and homophobic stereotypes,” she wrote. “For example, my dad hates BLM and called BLM protestors who I proudly stand with each and every day ‘thugs.’”

She continued by mentioning how her father had begun aligning himself with right-wing extremists and “QAnon wackos,” apologizing for having to reveal the truth to so many people who might have looked up to the Dog they knew and loved.

“I know this may be a shock to some of the public, but you deserve the truth,” she wrote. “Growing up, we have to take the people we idolize off a pedestal.”

Dog The Bounty Hunter recently addressed the racism and homophobia accusations.

He has spoken out about the recent remarks made against him by Bonnie in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight's" Kevin Frazier.

"I have never been a racist. I'm 33 1/2 percent Apache," he said to Frazier, who is a Black man.

Frazier asked him about the phone call with his son, wondering why he thought it was OK for him to say the word.

“I thought I had a pass in the Black tribe to use it, kind of like Eminem," said Dog. “I had just gotten out of prison in 1979 after spending 18 months in Texas, and it was probably three-quarters from the Black tribe.”

Dog claimed he once had an 'n-word pass.'

To further defend himself, he claimed that his pass had ‘expired’ and no one told him, adding that saying racial slurs doesn’t make you a racist.

"If you use that word, and you use it in your regular everyday life, it makes you a racist," replied Frazier. To which, Dog said, “I have more Black friends than Eminem.”

Frazier mentions that this is the proximity argument, and tries to explain why it’s invalid. Just because you are around a lot of black people and have a lot of Black friends does not mean you are allowed to say the N-word.

This was the argument he also used to defend himself from homophobic comments.

"I have three people on my staff that are gay men,” Dog said. “My daughter [Lyssa] is gay. I don't understand why anybody would ever say that.

“Would I die for a gay man or a Black man? I'd lay down my life," an emotional Dog asserted.

If we’re to believe that Dog is searching for Laundrie out of the kindness of his heart and not for the publicity, we still shouldn’t forget the hurtful things he’s said in the past.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.