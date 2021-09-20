How Breitbart Claims Liberals Have Fooled The Right Into Not Getting 'Trump Vaccine' So They Would Die

Throughout the pandemic, the politicization of the COVID-19 has placed conservatives on the anti-vax, anti-mask, ‘Covid is a hoax invented by the Chinese’ end of the spectrum.

However, one Breitbart writer seems to have gone so far right that he ended up back on the left, claiming that liberals are the ones convincing conservatives not to take the vaccine so that more of them die.

Breitbart have a new vaccine conspiracy theory — the left don't want conservatives to get vaccinated.

John Nolte, a Breitbart writer, shared his most controversial take as a right-wing media journalist — his conservative peers have been convinced by the left not to take the vaccine so more of them die out.

"I sincerely believe the organized left is doing everything in its power to convince Trump supporters NOT to get the life-saving Trump vaccine," he writes.

So Breitbart is essentially arguing that “the left” is trying to convince Trump supporters *not* to get the vaccine by… telling them to get the vaccine? And that Trump supporters are refusing to get the vaccine to own the libs? Am I reading this insanity correctly? https://t.co/dO09GoqgxF — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 19, 2021

In another article, he doubles down and explains that the result of this alleged scheme.

"They’re all vaccinated, and we’re not! And when you look at the numbers, the only numbers that matter, which is who’s dying, it’s overwhelmingly the unvaccinated who are dying, and they have just manipulated millions of their political enemies into the unvaccinated camp."

He's not wrong. Unvaccinated people are dying at higher rates but can we really say this is what our pro-vaccine government has been planning?

According to an AP analysis back in May, 99.2% of the 18,000 Covid deaths came from the unvaccinated — meaning roughly 150 people died from the virus despite being vaccinated.

Breitbart wants conservatives to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unfortunately, Nolte's theory is not the right-wing epiphany we were hoping for — he calls Dr. Fauci a narcissistic liar, claims that masks are anti-science, and believes that “media and Democrats are demonizing the unvaccinated in the exact same way Hitler demonized the Jews.”

Yikes.

However, he seems to be telling his conservative friends that they should get vaccinated because the vaccines prevent hospitalizations and death.

“The only numbers I care about are HOSPITALIZATIONS and DEATHS,” he writes. “There is simply no question that America’s now dealing with a pandemic that is almost exclusively killing and hospitalizing the unvaccinated.”

Nolte’s argument is that both the left and the anti-Trump vaccine supporters — aka ‘ATVers’ — are using ‘cases’ to fit their agendas.

According to Nolte, ATVers use the ‘cases’ argument to show how the vaccine doesn’t work while the left use the ‘cases’ argument to “justify locking us down and shoving us in those filthy masks.”

“The left’s morality is guided only by that which furthers their fascist agenda,” he says, “and so using reverse psychology to trick Trump supporters NOT to get a life-saving vaccine is, to them, a moral good. The more of us who die, the better.”

But, he truly believes that the Covid vaccines work, even if he’s wrong for calling it a ‘Trump vaccine’ since Trump had little to do with it.

He seems to be arguing with his peers to find another reason not to get the vaccine, because using cases to argue against the 'Trump vaccine' isn’t good enough.

“I’m not telling or badgering anyone to go out and get vaccinated. That’s your choice,” he says.

Nolte even cites information from the CDC talking about how deadly the virus is to those who are unvaccinated, in an effort to unify his people and get them behind the vaccine so more of them don’t drop like flies.

“Last week, just last week, the CDC reported that 4,652 Americans died of the coronavirus.”

While this doesn’t include the number of vaccinated deaths versus unvaccinated, it’s likely unvaccinated deaths are high in these figures based on previous numbers.

“Since the vaccine came out months and months, and months ago,” he says, “according to the CDC, 178 million people have been vaccinated, and only 3,040 have died of the coronavirus, and only 12,750 have been hospitalized for the coronavirus.”

More unvaccinated people have died in the last week than vaccinated people in three quarters of a year — that’s an insane number.

“What more do you need to know than that?” he says. “As a colleague of mine said, Why are you willing to take a risk with a virus made in China but not a vaccine made in America at the direction of President Trump?”

While his methods are somewhat backwards and his beliefs are skewed, it seems that on the issue of Covid vaccines, Nolte has gone so far right that he went back left.

The more people who get vaccinated regardless of the context is a win for the public safety of the country.

