Fans Think ‘Outer Banks’ Stars Chase Stokes And Madelyn Cline Secretly Broke Up Amid Cheating Rumors

"Outer Banks" fans have been heartbroken by rumors that Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes have broken up.

The Netflix "Outer Banks" couple we know and love might be over after Chase Stokes was seen with another girl.

Cline and Stokes confirmed they were dating on Instagram in June 2020 and appeared to be going strong while promoting season 2 of their hit show.

However, their fans might be disappointed to hear of the cheating allegations and breakup rumors.

Did Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline break up?

Fans on Twitter speculated a possible breakup as someone shared a DeuxMoi post hinting the pair had ended things.

Chase Stokes was reportedly seen flirting with other girls.

The post claimed Stokes was spotted at an after-party, chatting and flirting with a girl. The 29-year-old actor was sitting very close to her and apparently looked “very much single.”

Photo: @deuxmoi / Instagram

There were also random rumors of Cline leaving Stokes for another woman but there seems to be little proof to support the claim.

Rumors about @madelyncline leaving her boyfriend @hichasestokes for new girl has been spreading around. We’ve heard from reliable sources that the girl is beautiful, hot, funny, amazing and goes by the name of emilyruddsgf. Nothing has been confirmed yet! pic.twitter.com/mWbyalHbtm — sierra ! (@emilyruddsgf) September 16, 2021

It seems like even though these are just rumors with no proven evidence of said cheating and Cline being interested in another woman, fans took the information to heart.

One asked on Twitter "chase and madelyn broke up???" and another said, "if madelyn and chase broke up I’m actually done with life. there’s nothing left."

However, rest assured these are just rumors and as far as we know there is no evidence that the couple broke up.

In reality, they seem stronger than ever.

Madelyn Cline did share a sweet post for Chase Stokes' birthday.

Safe to say we can probably put rumors to rest as Cline Instagram story filled with pictures of Stokes for his 29th birthday on September 16.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The last time the two were spotted together was on August 18th on Cline's Instagram in one of her photo dumps in the last slide as Stokes plays a video game while her dog Milo is barking.

Photo: @madelyncline / Instagram

Photo: @madelyncline / Instagram

The two were also recently in Europe. Stokes was there for an Armani exclusive dinner to honor cinematography of the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

Madelyn was recently in Greece, filming for "Knives Out 2" which will be her first major studio role. It's unclear if Stokes stayed in Europe with her but she is certainly sending love from afar.

So, rest assured, it seems as though those are rumors and the couple is currently busy working, that's all.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers news & entertainment, love & relationships, and internet culture. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.