An 'Outer Banks' Cover Of A Famous Disney Song Went Viral On TikTok & Everyone Wants It In Their Weddings

Whether you're a fan of the app or not, there's no denying that TikTok is the place to be if you successfully want to promote your music.

Famous artists like Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, and Ashnikko all saw their views skyrocket after people started making videos to their songs.

Now, another person is finding success on the app after posting their now-viral cover of Disney's "Kiss the Girl."

An Outer Banks-inspired cover of 'Kiss The Girl' went viral on TikTok.

In his original TikTok, musician Brent Morgan sings a heartwarming, slowed-down rendition of "Kiss the Girl" from Disney's "The Little Mermaid" soundtrack.

His inspiration for the cover appears to have come from the popular Netflix show "Outer Banks."

"Imagine this with a John B and Sarah montage...make it happen!" The video reads, referring to the show's romantic leads.

People want to use the TikTok cover for their weddings.

Morgan's TikTok was flooded with love as the cover spread across the app.

"I need the whole version!!" Gushed one user. "I would love to have this on my wedding!!! It's soooo good!!"

"Okay I get married in three weeks I need this to be a full cover by then plsssss," begged another. Morgan warmly responded to the bride-to-be, promising to "get it out before then if you promise to send or post the video of you using it!"

Brent Morgan created an official wedding version of the Disney cover.

In a later video promoting the official release of the cover, Morgan addressed his eager audience and gave them an exciting update.

"So I think I just turned "Kiss the Girl" from "The Little Mermaid" into the perfect wedding song," he starts off saying. "And it comes out this Friday. Just imagine the love of your life walking down the aisle to you, and these words are sung."

A recording of the song then begins to play in the background as Morgan enthusiastically mouths along.

Brent Morgan's cover hit #5 on iTunes.

A few days ago, Morgan revealed the song reached #5 on all genres on iTunes. In the comments, he expressed his gratitude to fans and mentioned how honored he felt to have achieved such a feat without a label.

Though fans are eagerly supporting Morgan's cover, it's safe to say their hunger is not yet sated. Other TikTok users have taken to the comment section, demanding he drop a full "Disney wedding album." It's unclear if Morgan intends to do so, but if he does — let's just say he's got the Internet fully backing him!

