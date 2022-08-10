Sister-In-Law Gets Revenge On Bride By Wearing White Dress To Wedding After Getting Uninvited

One groom’s sister wanted to wear an off-white cocktail dress to her brother’s wedding, but when the bride asked her not to, because of a widely known wedding rule, she made a big deal about the whole thing.

A guest with the inside scoop posted about the whole incident on Reddit, via The Sun, and revealed that the sister-in-law used the disagreement to attempt to entirely upstage the bride.

The bride’s sister-in-law showed up at the wedding in a white dress after being uninvited.

After telling her brother that she would no longer speak to him if he decided to go through with the wedding, the bride and the groom struck her off the guest list — not that it mattered when she showed up anyway.

"Groom’s sister is told prior to [the] wedding that her dress choice is inappropriate. Sister replies she will never speak to her brother again if he goes through with the wedding. She is uninvited from [the] wedding, then shows up in this off-white cocktail dress," reads the post.

The person who made the post also explains that the wedding was Halloween-themed, which is why all of the guests are wearing darker colors.

"The bride is understandably very upset about what happened and posted something [on Facebook] a few days ago about how she was disappointed that someone would act this way, but didn’t add any identifying info or name drop,” they continued.

Despite everything, the bride chose not to call her sister-in-law out, but she saw things differently and made a post of her own.

"Plot twist, the sister had separately posted a TikTok where she was claiming the bride was toxic and jealous, admitted to wedding crashing, mentioned how she had the last dance with the groom, and said she gives the marriage five years tops,” continued the post.

After this revelation and the sister-in-law's petty comments, everything broke loose and drama unfolded all over Facebook.

"The bride of course found out about this and there is endless Facebook drama about the TikTok, whether the dress was in fact 'white' (the sister claims it’s champagne…), etc.," they wrote.

“The bride actually said on Facebook that she is deliberately not editing her photos because she wants everyone to know/remember that the sister pulled this whenever they look back at the pictures.”

Redditors jumped on the post to defend the bride and even went as far as to question the groom’s decision-making.

"I’m just so confused to why she wasn’t thrown out and why on earth the groom danced with her," one Redditor wrote.

"If I was the bride I would’ve bragged about getting to sleep with him and see how the sister reacts," wrote another user.

"So she’s uninvited from the wedding, comes anyway wearing a shade of white, and ppl still take photos with her?” wrote a third. “Is that the groom in the picture? This marriage sure isn’t starting as well as it should. Was he even a part of uninviting her?"

Many believed that taking photos with her was rewarding her for her childish behavior and that she should have been kicked out the moment she showed up.

