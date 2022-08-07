Bride Calls Off Her Wedding After Hearing Secret Bet Her Family Made About Her Marriage

A soon-to-be bride has taken to Reddit to ask for advice if she was wrong to cancel her wedding after learning from her cousin what her family was doing behind her back.

The devastated bride shared her story on one of Reddit's most popular pages, "r/AmItheA--hole."

In this subreddit, you post your problem, present your issue, and the community decides whether if you are right or wrong.

Once the community decides you are tagged with YTA (You're The A--hole), NTA (Not The A--hole), ESH (Everyone Sucks Here), or NAH (No A--holes Here).

She canceled her wedding after learning her family was betting on how long her marriage would last.

"My wedding is supposed to be at the end of this month," the woman begins her post, "But I’m planning to cancel everything and have a courthouse wedding."

She says her cousin had informed her that while she was gearing up for the happiest day of her life, her family was making a mockery of her.

"My family were making bets on how long it would take my fiancé to realise he wasn’t getting the 'good little wife' he was expecting and regret marrying me," she explains.

The bride confronted her family, wanting an answer.

They said that it was "just a harmless joke" and that she didn't have the personality to be a submissive housewife that apparently her fiancé wanted the whole time.

"My sister-in-law made a joke about making sure my fiancé didn't realize until after the wedding while I was confronting them," she said.

Her sister-in-law's joke did not help the situation and only made things worse — that's when she decided to cancel the wedding.

"My family told me I couldn't do that because people would talk and my future in-laws wouldn't be happy about it, but I told them I didn't care, and they could tell everybody why I never had a wedding ceremony," she wrote.

Now, her parents are begging her not to cancel the big day. Accusing her of embarrasing the family, her parents are attempting to convince her to move forward with her original plans but she is not changing her mind.

The community has decided the bride is NTA.

Users have all decided the bride is NTA in this issue, but that she shouldn't cancel the wedding.

One individual suggested she just uninvite her family and still have the wedding, but the bride commented saying that her family would still show up regardless.

Another user then said to hire security so they can make sure they're escorted out if they attempt to show up.

Others are asking if her fiancé does want a "submissive" wife and are now wondering if maybe her family is trying to warn her about this person — that the reason they're making bets is that they see something she doesn't.

One user asked if she didn't want a ceremony to begin with and said it sounded more like a waste of time when the bride could uninvite her family, but the bride responded by saying her family cares more about a ceremony than she does.

"He said it's my choice and that the wedding was always more for me and our families than for him," she wrote.

Kurtis Condra covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics for YourTango. He is also a poet based in San Francisco, California. You can keep up with his poetic journey on Instagram.