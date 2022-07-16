Bride Shares Video Of Her Husband After A Wedding Guest Spiked His Drink Before Their Ceremony

A newlywed couple is sharing how their wedding day was catastrophically impacted by a wedding guest who spiked the groom.

The couple are using their platform in the hopes of spreading awareness about the dangers of mixing prescription drugs and alcohol after her groom was unknowingly a victim.

In a viral TikTok, the bride shares how a guest spiked her husband with Adderall.

On the 29th of June, TikTok user Brandy and her husband Billy (@brandy_billy) shared footage showing how her husband reacted after unknowingly consuming a drink laced with Adderall.

As she speaks to him, her caption reads, "At this point, I was worried he was going to faint and fall down the mountain!"

In the video, the groom is seen acting restless, his face is beginning to go red, and as they are outside waiting for him to regain his composure, he continuously apologizes and is unable to recite his vows as Brandy tries to get him to calm down.

Brandy expressed her worries and found a nurse to ensure Billy was in stable condition.

The groom struggled to keep his composure but powered through the ceremony.

Brandy shared what happened after saying she had her husband drug tested, and the Parkside Resort assisted them in the investigation.

The couple explains that they know who spiked Billy and dealt with them accordingly.

"Many people intentionally combine alcohol & Adderall in order to party harder and longer! So they spike others' drinks thinking they will be hyped all night with them," Brandy's caption read as her husband was suffering the side effects.

Comments on Brandy's video have all expressed sympathy that the groom was okay, but expressed sadness that her groom did not have a perfect day.

"That "friend" would be arrested and gone from my life," one comment read.

"I'd renew vows same time next year to make things right so he can remember every special moment," one comment reads, to which Brandy replied, explaining that they are looking into this since her groom cannot remember the day.

Brandy hopes her video can spread some awareness.

Adderall is used to treat attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy and is only available with a doctor's prescription.

Those prescriptions cannot be refilled, and the individual must obtain one from their doctor each time.

While severe side effects are not common with this drug, Brandy's groom showed signs of dry mouth, anxiety, and a fast pounding heartbeat.

Mixing alcohol with Adderall has severe consequences, but many mistakenly believe that because Adderall is a prescription drug, using it in conjunction with alcohol is not as potentially dangerous as using an illicit drug with alcohol.

Brandy warns her followers not to make this mistake but also to be very careful about keeping their drink safe. Brandy's final message in her TikTok reads "never accept an open drink unless it's from a licensed bartender!"

