Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Accused Of Cheating On His Wife Of 28 Years After Video Emerges

Fans are concerned about Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong after he was seen appearing to be intoxicated while partying with younger women.

Armstrong, who has been married to his wife Adrienne Armstrong since 1995, is now the subject of infidelity rumors. Neither the 50-year-old singer nor his wife has addressed their relationship status.

The couple shares two sons, 27-year-old Joey and 23-year-old Jakob.

A video of Billy Joe Armstrong sparked cheating allegations.

In the video, which was posted late last month, Armstrong appears to be standing in a moving vehicle with his head out of a sunroof while a woman wraps her arms around his neck.

Another woman is seen driving while a third person, who is not visible in the video, records. The video was originally posted to TikTok before being deleted from the platform, but not before fans had time to repost and react.

There is no explicit evidence of infidelity in the video, but fans took it to mean that Armstrong is not faithful to his wife.

Adrienne Armstrong has limited her Instagram comments.

The mom-of-two, who is not particularly active on social media, has updated her settings so that only her mutual followers can comment on her posts.

Her most recent post, from July 2, 2021, celebrates her 27th wedding anniversary with Armstrong.

Notably, she has not posted for their 28th anniversary this year.

Fans are also concerned that the Green Day frontman has relapsed.

“I wonder if he's using again,” wrote one fan under a repost of the alleged cheating video.

Armstrong, who has publicly battled alcohol and prescription drug abuse, revealed in a 2013 Rolling Stone interview that he had "been trying to get sober since 1997.”

This interview came in the wake of a public breakdown while onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2012 after which he checked into a rehab center for treatment.

Armstrong reportedly steered clear of alcohol for several years but told NME in 2020, “I’m not really sober anymore.”

“I had a time where I needed to learn to grow up a little bit and take responsibility for myself and for my own independence, and I did. Now I’m moving forward. I had a good run, so let the good times roll!”

It’s unclear whether Armstrong has used drugs since his rehab stint nor is it fair for fans to speculate on the matter because of one video.

The outspoken frontman recently made headlines for announcing during a live performance that he wanted to renounce his US citizenship after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"There's just too much stupid in the world to go back to that miserable excuse for a country,” he told a UK audience.

“Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues, do not hesitate to seek help.

People in the US can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline for free and get confidential information, treatment referral, and advice 24/7.

Call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit SAMHSA.gov.

