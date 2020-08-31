Why Fans Think Machine Gun Kelly Got A Hair Transplant

Hair ye, hair ye.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards aired last night on August 30, and musician and actor Machine Gun Kelly earned his first Moonman for Best Alternative Video for his song “bloody valentine,” which stars girlfriend Megan Fox.

During Machine Gun Kelly’s (real name Colson Baker) pre-show performance, however, some fans noticed that the 30-year-old Ohio native was sporting a fuller head of hair, which had fans everywhere asking the same thing: did Machine Gun Kelly get a hair transplant?

Did Machine Gun Kelly get a hair transplant?

After comparing photos of Machine Gun Kelly from years ago to now, fans believe the Midnight in the Switchgrass actor may have had a hair transplant.

every time i open youtube this video about @machinegunkelly getting a hair transplant is in my recommended and i just wanna know if he ACTUALLY got a hair transplant — div loves col & his sexy ass chainz (@colsonschainz) July 4, 2020

“Every time i open youtube this video about @machinegunkelly getting a hair transplant is in my recommended and i just wanna know if he ACTUALLY got a hair transplant,” one fan tweeted, to which another replied, “Yah he got it a long time ago.. he basically just fixed his hair line... i don't get why people try and make fun of him for it though.. literally so many people habe [sic] had them done.”

While Machine Gun Kelly’s VMA appearance sparked the hair transplant convo, fans have been speculating about MGK’s hair transplant for years.

In fact, many social media users have called Machine Gun Kelly out for calling Eminem “old,” when he reportedly had a hair transplant at age 24.

“How are you going to make fun of Eminem’s ‘weird beard’ when you had a hair transplant?” one Twitter user questioned, while another wrote, “Why is mgk making fun of anyone’s appearance and being old? That foo had to get a hair transplant cuz he was going bald in his 20’s.”

How do hair transplants work?

A hair transplant is actually a very common procedure that is performed mostly on men and uses the patient’s existing hair follicles to reshape the hairline so the hair appears thicker and fuller. The results from a hair transplant are not instantaneous, and it can take up to a year or more to see the final results.

When did Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox start dating?

Hair transplant or not, Megan Fox couldn’t take her eyes off of Machine Gun Kelly from the moment they met. The pair reportedly met for the first time in March of 2020 on the set of their indie film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which is directed by Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s fiancé Randall Emmett.

Megan and MGK were first spotted grabbing food together in May, and after pictures of them holding hands and kissing at a Sherman Oaks, California bar hit the web in June, rumors about the couple started hitting the tabloids. The pair confirmed their relationship in July on an episode of Randall and Lala’s podcast, where Megan called him her “twin flame.”

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” she said. “So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

