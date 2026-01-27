It’s no secret that life is expensive. Too may people are in the difficult position of trying to make ends meet while working endlessly hard. While having have money concerns, it can be easy to short-circuit and just shut down. But people who are financially wise do things differently and try to be as financially prepared as possible. They write out budgets and get rid of non-essentials, so that they can put more money toward savings. They also seek out things people pay top price for, and find ways to get them for free.

That doesn't mean you cut out every indulgence. Research shows that "retail therapy" does offer us a sense of personal control over our environment and reduce lingering sadness, so finding ways to feel like you just got something new without breaking the bank can be truly good for you. And on the bright side, there are things most people pay big money for that you can actually get for free, if you just know where to look. After all, living within your budget shouldn’t automatically translate to not having fun or being able to take care of yourself.

Too many people pay top price for these 11 things you can get for free

1. New recipes

Even when you’re not faced with financial issues, figuring out what to make for dinner every night can be a major chore. The old standbys get boring after a while, and most people can’t survive on boxed mac n’ cheese alone (believe me, I've tried). The high price of groceries can make meal-planning even more difficult, yet there are little tricks people can take advantage of to cut costs. Channeling your inner coupon-cutter and finding the best weekly deals at your local supermarket can save some serious dough.

Getting cheaper groceries doesn’t necessarily solve the age-old problem of what to make for dinner. Most people pay big money for hardcover cookbooks or subscriptions to the cooking sections of their news outlet of choice, but you can actually get a lot of recipes for free. Just search the internet’s endless number of food blogs for your meal of choice, and voila! Dinner is served.

You can compile the recipes you’ve found into your very own cookbook, which you can share with friends, who might even have their own source of recipes to offer in exchange.

2. Concerts and cultural events

Another thing most people pay big money for that you can actually get for free are concerts and other cultural events, like art shows, film screenings, and different intellectual discussions. Concerts in the local park have become super popular, especially in summer months. Lots of cities have cultural heritage organizations that put on shows and other events that are accessible to the public.

If you live near a university or college, you can easily find author talks, political discussions, and other activities to get involved in. Taking advantage of free, local events is a really great way to meet people, build a sense of community, and try something new in a low-stakes, accessible environment.

It can be intimidating to step out of your comfort zone, but doing so can boost your confidence and show you just how capable you really are. The Center for Brain Health even says that trying new things helps our brains form new connections.

3. Museum visits

Many people think you have to pay big money for trips to museums, but you can actually get free passes from the library. In general, the library is a truly amazing community resource. Not only do they have free or discounted museum passes, you can find passes to the aquarium, the zoo, and more.

If you don’t want to wait for library passes, a lot of museums offer free visits on specific days or nights. Sometimes, museums offer free visits to parents or students or people over a certain age. There are also museums that extend memberships to people who use a particular bank or attend a certain school.

It might take a little extra effort to find free access to museums, but it can be done, and it’s totally worthwhile to expand your horizons and creative mind. The Global Brain Health Institute even says cultural spaces can benefit brain health.

4. Home repairs

Owning a home comes with endless responsibilities, and many times, those responsibilities add up in a monetary sense. There’s always some project to attend to, and hiring people to install shelves or hang pictures or fix your toilet isn’t cheap — unless, of course, you learn how to do home repairs all by your handy little self.

Lots of people pay big money for home repairs, but you can actually get them done for free, as long as you’re willing to put in the effort to teach yourself something new. There are countless online platforms with fix-it lessons, including YouTube tutorials. While some Reddit forums have the tendency to bring out people’s worst instincts, you can always ask strangers online there how to make your sink stop leaking.

If going analog is more your style, you can ask your local hardware store employees for some guidance or go to the library and take out books on your desired home improvement projects. You may be surprised how much people want to help!

5. Exercise

Too may pay top price for gym memberships, workout equipment, and fitness classes, whe you can actually get a lot of exercise routines for free. If you’re into stretching, you can find free yoga classes online. If you’re into strength or resistance training, you can find instructions on how to utilize various household items for those purposes.

If you’re more into a free-form exercise, crank up your favorite music and dance around the living room, which health experts insist is a fantastic form of cardio that benefits your health and even your mood.

If being in nature calms your soul and nourishes your spirit, slip on some sneakers and go for a perfect little sniffy walk with your perfect pup. Walking, running, and even just stretching outside are all accessible forms of exercise, and they’re totally free.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, taking a walk can curb your sweet tooth, boost immune function, ease joint pain, and even reduce the risk of developing certain kinds of cancer. Walking can be a brief moment of respite, where you get to disconnect, think your thoughts, and just be.

6. Movies

Going out to the movies costs way more than it used to, and once you factor in the price of popcorn and snacks, the price tag gets even higher. While most people pay big money to see a movie, you can actually get movies for free. Your local library is a treasure trove of free films. There are aisles full of any movie you might want to watch, and all of them are free.

Libraries provide a wonderful, free space for people to just exist. In a world where people feel more isolated than ever, having community spaces like libraries make a major difference. Libraries offer more than free movies, books, and music. They function as that elusive third place where people can come together and be a little less alone.

7. Financial advice

Another thing most people pay big money for that you can actually get for free is financial advice. While many people hire private advisors who charge huge fees, you can actually get money advice for no money at all.

There are various banks, credit unions, and non-profit organizations that provide free financial counseling to people who need it. You can get pro-bono financial advice from certain financial planning organizations, like the Financial Planning Association and National Association of Personal Financial Advisors.

Building up your financial literacy isn’t necessarily easy, but diving into the topic and researching the aspects that pertain to you is always a good move. Even opening up conversations about finances among your friends can offer guidance you might not have considered.

8. Continuing education classes

Learning is a lifelong process. Keeping an open mind and fostering your curiosity are all signs that someone has high intelligence, and they keep your brain sharp and agile. Most people pay big money to take classes, but you can actually access continuing education classes for free.

If you search different offerings from community centers and various online platforms, you’ll find a class on every topic under the sun. Whether it’s painting watercolor landscapes, making dumplings from scratch, or trying out a beginner’s photography course, learning new things is always beneficial, for your brain, your heart and your sense of self-improvement.

9. Emotioal health resources

Most people pay big money for access to mental health resources, but you can actually get some services for free. A lot of organizations, like universities and graduate programs, provide therapy sessions from social work students for no or low cost. Reading articles from verified sources or finding mental health experts online are also ways to access mental health care for free.

While getting guidance from a mental health professional is the best path to take, the cost of mental health resources can be entirely prohibitive to a lot of people. Certain community centers offer free support groups, and you can always call free helplines.

Getting some form of care is better than no care at all, and taking care of your mental health doesn’t have to drain your wallet completely.

10. Career advice

People pay big money to access professional advice and find help to advance their careers, but you can actually get that information for free. There are a lot of online resources that offer solid guidance. If you search social media platforms with specific questions, you’ll find pages upon pages to scroll through.

Local job centers in states like California often give out free advice, along with networking events and help building your resume. Once again, libraries are a great place to find job support opportunities. Making personal connections is often the best way to find work, so staying open to every option is one of the best things you can do.

11. Audio and digital books

Now more than ever, people are opting out of traditional books, hardcovers and paperbacks alike, and buying subscriptions to audio books and ebook libraries like Audible, Kindle, Nook and more. The good news is that you don't have to pay top price to get your downloads.

In fact, you can get audio and ebooks for free via your local library. Yes, the public library comes to the rescue yet again! All you have to do is get a membership (free!) at your local or county library and read the rules and procedures. Even the United States Library of Congress has resources available to the public.

These days, few people can afford to waste money. Pinching those pennies is no longer just a Boomer value, it's now one of the best ways to start building toward financial succes.

